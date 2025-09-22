In part five of my Morinville presentation, I explore natural strategies for strengthening the immune system, the overlooked importance of vitamin D, and the need for ongoing detoxification and testing in relation to the harms of the injections.

Please support the Trozzi Team's mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.

Support Our Mission

Immune Health and Natural Foundations

Resilience against the harms of the COVID shots begins with the fundamentals of a healthy immune system such as: clean water, nourishing food, restorative sleep, and regular movement. When meals center on fresh, organic produce (best sourced from local farms), the body is better equipped than if fueled by processed, store-bought products. Activity does not need to be intense; even gentle daily exercise, adjusted to age and ability, maintains balance and vitality. Fresh air and quality rest work hand in hand with these habits, while spiritual grounding provides the inner stability that sustains both mental and physical health.

The Power of Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a hormone-like molecule that coordinates immune responses. It activates cells to fight infections and reduces risks of cancer and chronic illness. During the COVID “pandemic,” those with optimal vitamin D levels were overwhelmingly shielded from severe outcomes, yet public health authorities dismissed this evidence. Instead of promoting supplementation and sunshine, they pushed experimental injections. A strong case remains for regular vitamin D testing and supplementation (even for those who have not taken the shots), particularly in northern regions where sunlight is scarce.

Detoxification as a Lifelong Practice

For those exposed to the COVID “vaccines,” detoxification has become essential. Evidence shows that spike protein production can persist nearly a year after injection, and concerns remain about permanent genetic alterations. This means fasting, hydration, and natural therapies should not be seen as temporary measures but as ongoing practices for maintaining resilience. Supporting the body’s natural cleansing systems allows people to reduce toxic load and strengthen defenses against future assaults on health.

Testing as a Guide

f these tests can be accessed—despite the parasite class’s efforts to keep them out of reach—they offer valuable insight into both the extent of injury and the progress of recovery. Useful measures include:

Antibody levels to spike protein as an indirect marker of ongoing exposure.

Blood microscopy to observe cellular stress, clumping, and abnormal patterns.

Immune system panels (CD4/CD8 counts) to detect “vaccine”-induced immune suppression.

Screening for latent infections such as shingles, Epstein-Barr virus, or Lyme disease, which often reactivate under weakened immunity.

Vitamin D testing to ensure levels remain in the protective range of 60–90 ng/mL.

Moving Forward

True healing requires patience, discipline, and independence from failed institutions. By reinforcing natural immunity, embracing vitamin D, committing to lifelong detoxification, and using targeted testing, individuals can reclaim both health and autonomy. The path is neither quick nor easy, but with steady effort, substantial health improvement are possible.

