Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kendra Grant's avatar
Kendra Grant
5m

Thanks for the post! I just graduated from a year long program and gained my Nutritional Therapy Practitioner Certification. This was a robust course and I learned a lot. As an NTP I focus on the foundations - Nutrient Dense Food, Blood Sugar Regulation, Digestion (detox), Sleep and Stress - to help optimize health. I think people are slowly waking up to the fact that their food, environment (real and online) is literally killing them. There are so many ways to support and improve health that don't require shots or pills.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
david's avatar
david
1h

just a thought doc about your previous "who wants us" post- this popped into my inbox next to your presentation https://orthomolecular.activehosted.com/index.php?action=social&chash=f770b62bc8f42a0b66751fe636fc6eb0.412&s=0cc1152a770339ac89d886af57dc5a56 which i thought lined up with your presentation so out of curiosity i looked up the licensing- since the basstards ripped off your license but can't touch your degree and found this

Orthomolecular medicine is not regulated in Canada. Practitioners may have backgrounds in naturopathy, nutrition, or other related fields, with specific regulatory requirements depending on the province. i been following the orthomolecular medicine for quite and while and like what they have to say. linus pauling was no slouch. you are what you eat eh

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture