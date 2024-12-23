Over the past years, I’ve witnessed the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 "vaccine" rollout. The patients I encountered and the experiences I’ve had highlight the need for robust health recovery strategies and a reevaluation of how we care for ourselves in the face of modern challenges.

Thanks to Chris and Caroline Pomeroy and The Pembroke Freedom Group for holding this event; Cori Slaughter and Vlad Tepes for recording and sharing the video; the RAIR Foundation USA for posting the video; Finnigan’s Restaurant and Pub for the venue, and Jack and Judy Lapierre for lodging my family and I. Video source: (Click Here)

Recognizing Adverse Effects

The harms caused by the COVID-19 "vaccine" are increasingly evident. I recall an eye-opening day in December 2022 when I resumed practice temporarily to help patients left without care. Among just four patients, I encountered six severe adverse events, including hemorrhagic rashes, brain and lung cancers, blood clots, and Bell’s Palsy.

These effects are linked to the spike protein generated by the injections, which binds to ACE2 receptors in the skin and other tissues, causing widespread damage. The fallout from these injections is a stark reminder of why integrity in medicine is essential.

Rebuilding Health Post-"Vaccine"

For those affected by these injections, recovery is possible through targeted strategies.

Detoxifying the Body

The spike protein remains a key target for detoxification. Fasting is a powerful tool, promoting autophagy, the body’s natural process of breaking down damaged proteins. Intermittent fasting (restricting eating to a 6–8 hour window) and periodic three-day water fasts are particularly effective.

Enzymes like nattokinase, bromelain, and lumbrokinase can help break down spike protein and clots, while supplements such as quercetin, NAC (N-acetylcysteine), and ivermectin block its harmful effects.

Building Resilience

Nutrition is a cornerstone of recovery. Eating organic foods reduces exposure to toxins like glyphosate. Combining this with physical activity, proper hydration, and adequate vitamin D levels strengthens the immune system and reduces the risk of diseases, including cancer.

Addressing the Broader Challenges

The misuse of health systems has left many questioning their trust in medical institutions. For those experiencing psychological impacts or systemic pressures, it’s critical to seek support from ethical, informed professionals. Medicine, co-opted by powerful interests, has deviated from its foundations, but there are individuals and organizations working to rebuild it with integrity.

Moving Forward

Reclaiming health in a post-"vaccine" world involves a multi-pronged approach: detoxification, resilience-building, and fostering trust in emerging, ethical systems. Despite the challenges, the human body has an incredible ability to heal when given the right tools and environment.

Through knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and steadfast commitment, we can navigate these obstacles and move toward a healthier, more ethical future. The journey ahead demands resilience, but it also offers hope for recovery and renewal.

