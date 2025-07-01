Dr. Robert Chandler, a renowned orthopedic surgeon and researcher, delivered a critical testimony before the National Citizens Inquiry, unveiling alarming findings on the impact of COVID-19 "vaccines" from conception through early adulthood. Drawing from extensive autopsy data, pharmacovigilance reports, and his own research, Dr. Chandler highlighted severe adverse events—ranging from heart inflammation and congenital defects to autoimmune diseases and psychological despair—among other long-term consequences tied to mRNA technology.

Thank you to the NCI for hosting this important hearing examining whether children are truly safe in Canada, and for continuing to give a voice to Canadians affected by medical tyranny and government overreach. You can support their mission at:

A Threat to Developing Life

Dr. Chandler detailed how mRNA "vaccines" and their spike proteins infiltrate reproductive systems, placentas, umbilical cords, and even fetuses. Drawing parallels to the thalidomide tragedy, he noted a spike in congenital anomalies, including gastroschisis—where infants are born with intestines outside their bodies. Data from VAERS and military databases confirmed sharp increases in birth defects following the rollout of these injections.

Myopericarditis: A Chronic and Dangerous Condition

A key focus of Chandler's testimony was myocarditis and pericarditis—heart inflammations disproportionately affecting young males but also prevalent in females during reproductive years. Contrary to public narratives downplaying these conditions, Dr. Chandler emphasized that myocarditis is a serious, lifelong disorder. Evidence shows progression from initial inflammation to fibrosis and potential heart failure, requiring ongoing medical surveillance.

Autoimmunity and Multisystem Inflammatory Disorders

Dr. Chandler presented cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome and autoimmune hepatitis in children post-"vaccination." He explained how the body’s immune system, triggered by the foreign spike protein, attacks its own tissues—leading to widespread organ damage, including muscles, kidneys, liver, and the central nervous system.

Breastfeeding Risks and Pediatric Fatalities

Evidence from pharmacovigilance reports and peer-reviewed studies confirmed the presence of mRNA and inflammatory agents in breast milk, correlating with infant illnesses and at least one documented fatality. Dr. Chandler stressed the dangers of exposing newborns and infants to these biologics through maternal "vaccination."

Psychological Impact: The Overlooked Crisis

Beyond physical ailments, Dr. Chandler highlighted a rise in despair, suicidal behavior, and psychological trauma among "vaccine"-injured individuals. Data from Alberta revealed spikes in suicide rates coinciding with mass injection campaigns, underscoring the mental toll of chronic, poorly recognized illnesses.

A Warning on mRNA Technology’s Future

Dr. Chandler concluded by cautioning that removing COVID-19 "vaccines" alone won't resolve the crisis. The broader adoption of mRNA platforms poses ongoing risks, including autoimmunity, genetic integration, and nanoparticle toxicity. He urged the application of the precautionary principle, calling for a suspension of these products—particularly for children, pregnant women, and young adults.

In his final remarks, Dr. Chandler raised the deeply disturbing possibility that humanity faces a large-scale genetic shift due to mass mRNA exposure—an evolutionary experiment with consequences still unknown. The propagation of mRNA technology must be urgently halted, and the harms addressed.

Related Material