During his testimony before the National Citizens Inquiry, Dr. William Makis presented evidence demonstrating a rise in aggressive, treatment-resistant cancers—referred to as turbo cancers—following COVID-19 "vaccination." Citing international data, peer-reviewed research, and his clinical observations, Dr. Makis exposed the suppression of safety signals, the dismissal of reported deaths, and the professional repercussions faced by doctors who raise these issues.

Rising Cases of Turbo Cancer After COVID-19 "Vaccination"

Dr. Makis described a disturbing trend of turbo cancers—aggressive, fast-growing cancers appearing after COVID-19 "vaccination." He explained how these cancers often present at late stages, metastasize quickly, and resist conventional treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation. His claims were supported by both global data and specific cases from the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), where children developed leukemias, lymphomas, and sarcomas within weeks or months of receiving COVID-19 "vaccines."

Dr. Makis noted that this pattern was consistent across multiple countries, including the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom, where excess deaths from cancer began to rise sharply in 2021—correlating with the rollout of mass "vaccination" campaigns.

Underreporting and Dismissal of Adverse Events

A key focus of Dr. Makis’ testimony was the failure of Canada’s adverse event reporting system. He stated that doctors are discouraged from reporting injuries, leading to significant underreporting. While Health Canada has acknowledged only a few hundred post-"vaccination" deaths, Dr. Makis said that many more cases are dismissed without proper pathological investigation, such as staining for spike proteins in affected tissues.

He contrasted Canada’s reporting with that of countries like Australia and the United States, where child deaths following COVID-19 "vaccination" have been documented in official systems. Dr. Makis argued that the discrepancy points to systemic suppression rather than a genuine absence of adverse outcomes in Canada.

Professional Repercussions for Speaking Out

Dr. Makis also highlighted how medical regulators, such as the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, have targeted doctors raising concerns about COVID-19 policies. He referenced a 2021 directive threatening disciplinary action against physicians who questioned the safety of "vaccines" or issued exemptions.

A Call for Immediate Action and Further Research

Concluding his testimony, Dr. Makis called for the suspension of COVID-19 "vaccines" for everyone, but at the very least for children and pregnant women. He also advocated for a restoration of informed consent practices. Finally, Dr. Makis emphasized the need for research into diagnostics and treatments for those potentially harmed, warning that millions of Canadian children now face an elevated lifetime risk of cancer due to these injections. This issue is of crucial importance.

