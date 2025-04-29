Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cathleen's avatar
Cathleen
6h

Dr. William Makis is hero and a man with courage and integrity to speak out against these mRNA bioweapon shots. However, he concluded only the suspension of COVID-19 "vaccines" for children and pregnant women? WTH? They should be forbidden for any person to take and all of them should be destroyed and never used again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture