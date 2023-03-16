“Current medical practice is so completely off the rails that it almost has to be destroyed and rebuilt from the ground up, because we have allowed ourselves to be taken over by pharma…” ~ Dr Richard Amerling.

Today’s post is an ideal follow up to Tuesday‘s video message. Existing health care institutions are completely corrupted. They have fallen so far from grace, as to become the bloodied hands of the covid-crimes-against-humanity.

Good doctors refuse to participate in the crimes. We are trying wrestle the old institutions control out of current criminal hands, with hopes to restore them to ethical and scientific integrity. We may or may not succeed in that; so we must also create new institutions quickly and start providing legitimate health care now. People are suffering and in danger.

Meet The Wellness Company. They are a global leader on this quest. Just six months old, The Wellness Company is already providing visionary real health care services in the USA.

Speaking live to the General Assembly of The World Council For Health on Monday, February 27, Dr Heather Gessling COO and Peter Gillooly CEO spoke about The Wellness Company and answered questions from a live audience:

Source

Links:

Material on the Corruption of Old World Health Care: