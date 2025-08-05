This is part one of my talk in Newmarket, where I examine how the COVID genetic injections redefined the very concept of vaccination, and how spike protein production has raised serious concerns for both injected and uninjected individuals. I also discuss the collapse of ethical oversight in medicine, the consequences of regulatory capture, and why the path forward must involve creating new systems grounded in truth.

The Deceptive Nature of COVID "Vaccines"

The products marketed as COVID “vaccines” are clearly not vaccines in the traditional sense. Unlike conventional vaccines that contain a few hundred particles of a weakened pathogen, these injections deliver trillions of copies of modified mRNA. This genetic material instructs human cells to manufacture a toxic protein—the spike protein—originally found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The shots are encased in lipid nanoparticles capable of penetrating tissues and spreading genetic material systemically. Far from remaining localized, these particles travel to vital organs, gonads, and even the brain. The result is a body-wide production of a harmful protein linked to inflammation, immune dysfunction, and even turbo cancers.

Shedding, Transfection, and Spike Proteins

There are increasing reports of persistent physical symptoms, such as fatigue, inflammation, and immune dysregulation, following exposure to injected individuals. Shedding of the spike protein is confirmed, as the protein can be found in bodily fluids. However, an even more serious concern is transfection: the possibility that the genetic instructions to make the spike protein are being passed to others.

There is concern that the genetic material from an injected individual may have the potential to transfer and integrate into the body of someone else. This could reprogram their cells to begin producing spike protein independently. In such cases, detox protocols may lower spike protein levels temporarily, but symptoms often return once treatment stops. Ongoing clinical observations and lab tests have documented rising spike protein antibody levels in uninjected individuals months or even years after initial exposure, raising serious concerns that transfection is not only possible but already occurring on a significant scale.

A Collapsing Medical System

What made this campaign possible was not only the injection itself but the dismantling of ethical medicine. Regulatory bodies like the College of Physicians and Surgeons were weaponized to silence dissenting voices. Physicians were stripped of their licenses not for malpractice, but for refusing to violate their oath.

Doctors were forbidden from prescribing lawful, low-toxicity treatments or writing exemptions, even for patients with known contraindications. Many now recognize that these institutions are no longer legitimate. They have abandoned patient care in favor of centralized control.

Finding Solutions and Building Anew

Despite the devastation, new opportunities are emerging. Those of us who have seen through the narrative, from Physicians to researchers to informed citizens, have come together to form an international truth movement. This growing alliance is rooted in scientific integrity, moral courage, and a commitment to medical freedom.

New, evidence-based approaches to detoxification and healing are being developed. These include therapeutics such as nattokinase and ivermectin, along with metabolic strategies for addressing cancer potentially linked to mRNA injection damage. Independent research groups are now operating outside corrupted institutions and collaborating across borders.

Reclaiming Health

This moment represents a choice between clinging to the systems which have betrayed us, or building something entirely new. In the wake of global psychological operations and harm, it is clear that centralized authorities will not save us. What will, however, is our willingness to reconnect, to support one another, and to return to ethical, science-based medicine rooted in truth.

