Dear friends,

I pray that you are well, and that your Christmas is filled with love, family, friends, and health of mind, body, and spirit. I remain grateful to be with you, on the right side of history, being vessels of light, navigating through dark times, to restore our world, even better than before.

This is our second wartime Christmas in a row. Guilty politicians with much blood on their hands, are issuing orders to lock down for Christmas, and deny our families, friends and cultures. They have lost all legitimacy, and are bound for prison. We must remind everyone, including the police among us, to respect human rights, charter freedoms, the constitution, the Helsinki Accord, and the Nuremberg Code.

Refuse to follow criminal orders. Handcuffs are not for innocent people celebrating Christmas with extended family and friends, but rather for the criminals issuing illegal mandates against them, and promoting deadly forced injections.

The criminal covid enterprise spent years creating and patenting biologic weapons, infiltrating governments, quietly changing rules and definitions, and preparing their covid schemes. They prepared extensively, before launching their deceptive assault on us in late 2019.

It took some time for the false narratives to be revealed, and for us to see the evidence of the crimes against humanity being committed. The evidence has grown and is now so overwhelming, that it is undeniable to anyone still capable of critical thinking.

In 2020, as the deception and agenda were gradually revealed, we began to take action as individuals and small groups. Our movement of truth; our quest to restore the rule of law and human rights; and our pursuit of justice have grown stronger. We have come together; and built a counter force of great significance. It grows exponentially. We have become many, and we are organized. We have erected new and credible institutions including the World Council For Health.

To be accurate, we must describe the promotors of the covid agenda as “enemy combatants, traitors, and criminals”.

The evidence of the intentional death, damage, and abuse inflicted upon us by the criminal covid enterprise is overwhelming. Recently, we presented Pfizer’s own first three months trial results confirming that their injections are deadly.

The traitors who have infiltrated our government and institutions, have undeniably known this since at least April 30, 2021 when Pfizer reluctantly shared their results. Yet the traitors continue their crimes against humanity, and abuse power to deceive the public, block safe effective treatments for covid, and force misrepresented and deadly injections upon innocent people. They’re even injecting children!

At last, we have from the World Council For Health, strong and official orders to stop the injections, and end all related crimes against humanity. Prosecution of the criminals is active and ready to advance quickly. We have all worked very hard, endured much abuse, and advanced the quest for truth and justice. We must continue vigilant and active even over the holidays.

I think Christ would agree, that above all Christmas is a celebration of love. Love is the highest law of righteous people of all good faiths and philosophies. It is the essence of The Golden Rule. As we celebrate Love, let us also heed the wise words of the great minister and civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr, who said:

“Power without love is reckless and abusive, and love without power is sentimental and anemic. Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice, and justice at its best is power correcting everything that stands against love.” ~ Martin Luther King Jr.

Wishing you a safe, healthy, and loving Christmas; and a New Year of justice, with the restoration of honest, fair, and kind society.

Blessings,

~ Dr. Mark Trozzi