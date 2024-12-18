Please help secure the immediate liberation of Dr. Reiner Füellmich!
Our hero has endured 14 months of unlawful imprisonment and inhumane treatment.
Dear Friends,
I have important news and a heartfelt request for your support through prayer and action to protect and liberate Dr. Reiner Füellmich.
Here’s how you can help:
Write a personal letter: Details on how to do this, along with additional actions you can take, are provided below the video and in the letter we just served to the UN’s Torture and Unlawful Detention Investigators.
Thank you for standing with us in this crucial effort. Together, we can make a difference.
Reiner Füellmich: A Global Champion for Justice
Dr. Reiner Füellmich is renowned for his expertise in class action lawsuits, holding corporate giants like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank accountable for defrauding thousands of people. Watch more about his work here.
Dr. Füellmich has also compiled and recorded what may be the largest collection of expert testimonies and witness accounts globally on all matters related to COVID-19. These testimonies, along with his deep investigative work, reveal that COVID-19 was a premeditated criminal operation.
His library of evidence points to some undeniable conclusions, including the involvement of three key figures in Germany’s COVID-19 conspiracy:
Lothar Wieler: Former president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).
Christian Drosten: A virologist known for his role in driving Germany's pandemic response.
Jens Spahn: Germany’s Federal Minister of Health (2018–2021).
The Reality Behind Germany's COVID-19 Response
Fraudulent scientific models, such as those from Neil Ferguson (source), were used to initiate COVID-19 policies in Germany, while real-world data and expert advice were ignored. The public was bombarded with false information, propaganda, and fear-mongering, leading to:
Lockdowns with mask mandates, business and school closures, isolation, and social distancing.
The maintenance of a “pandemic” narrative through mass PCR testing, despite its scientific shortcomings.
The suppression of effective treatments while promoting harmful mandates and protocols.
Doctors and nurses who upheld ethical practices faced persecution, and many remain imprisoned in Germany today.
The most devastating element of this conspiracy was the coercion of the population into accepting toxic, chemically contaminated, and DNA-altering genetic injections under the guise of “safe and effective vaccines.” These were falsely marketed as the only path to freedom and the restoration of basic human rights.
Even Germany’s official documents and records, including those from the Robert Koch Institute, confirm that these are facts, not conspiracy theories. (Read more)
Call to Action
Lothar Wieler, Christian Drosten, Jens Spahn, and others responsible for these crimes should face justice. Instead, they remain free, benefiting from a system that now unlawfully imprisons the very man—Dr. Reiner Füellmich—who could lead their prosecution and liberate Germany. Dr. Füellmich is currently being held in shackles and brought into corrupt, illegitimate courtrooms.
This must end.
How You Can Help
Sign the Petition: Free Dr. Reiner Füellmich
Donate: Support his legal defense and efforts here: GiveSendGo.
Send Letters of Support: Lift his spirits by writing him a personal card or letter (details below).
Spread the Word: Share this post and download the open letter to the UN. Send it to your MPs, senators, and other officials to amplify this cause.
Open Letter to UN Investigators
Below is an important letter, signed by myself and representatives from around the world, recently delivered to:
Mrs. Dr. A.J. Edwards, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.
The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.
We urge you to read, share, and help it reach a global audience. Together, we can demand justice and the liberation of Dr. Reiner Füellmich.
Actions to Take
Sign the Petition: Free Dr. Reiner Füellmich
(Available in multiple languages—select at the top right of the website.)
Donate: Support Dr. Füellmich's defense fund via GiveSendGo.
Share: Spread this post to raise awareness.
Download, Publish, and Share:
Share the letter to the UN Torture and Wrongful Imprisonment Investigators to amplify this urgent cause.
Contact the UN Directly
You can write directly to request urgent assistance for Dr. Füellmich:
Mrs. Dr. A.J. Edwards
UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment
Email: ohchr-InfoDesk@un.org
CC: The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention
Email: hrc-wg-ad@un.org
Contact Your Federal Politicians
Urge them to:
Sign the Petition.
Write to Mrs. Edwards at the UN.
Place international diplomatic pressure on Germany to free Dr. Reiner Füellmich immediately.
For Canadians:
Contact Federal MPs: MP Information
Contact Canadian Senators: Senator Information
For Other Countries:
Search online for contact details of your federal representatives.
Send Letters or Cards to Dr. Füellmich
Help lift his spirits by sending a physical letter or card (letters and cards only—no enclosures like photos).
Address:
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Füellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf, Germany
Stay Updated
For updates and more information from Dr. Füellmich's team at the International Crimes Investigative Committee, visit: https://icic.law/
Let’s work together to bring our hero, Dr. Reiner Füellmich, home for Christmas!
Related Material:
The groundbreaking video from 2020 when Dr. Reiner Fuellmich entered the COVID war: Watch here
Dr. Mark Trozzi September 2024 article: Read here
Audio statement from prison by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (November 30, 2024): Listen here
COVID Crimes Exposed by German RKI Files by WCH, Ploth D.O., and Dr. Trozzi: Read more
Reiner Fuellmich | Grand Jury to Stop the Global Mass Murder: Two years and 500+ hours of expert witness depositions with opening statements by Dr. Fuellmich for the new Grand Jury: Read more
Reiner Fuellmich: How a Grand Jury Will Prosecute COVID Crimes (2022): Speaking with the World Council for Health: Watch here
Dr. Mark Trozzi with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Corona Investigative Committee Session 104: The Blue Flower (May 13, 2022): Watch here
The Science Fraud by Prof. Christian Drosten: Read here
How is This a Pandemic? by Dr. Mark Trozzi (March 2021): Read here
Thank you so much Dr. Trozzi for keeping this issue alive. It is a great comfort knowing that our leaders in this fight for truth, justice and liberty have joined forces to support one another. You are setting an example for all of us. Our community is getting stronger.
FYI We are expecting a large crowd this week at the fundraiser tor Dr. Mary O'Connor.
Blessings to you and your family.
Thank you Dr Trozzi for your stand and for direction to help. Dr. Fuellmich was such a ray of hope during the initial craziness of lockdown years. He was experienced in exposing and bringing to justice corrupted institutions. He won a case against Deutchbank!! And as both German and USA citizenship he could fully collaborate with world exposure. No wonder they silenced him through prison. Praying for him and I will write to him. My heart breaks.