Covid Crimes Exposed by German RKI Files
A shocking reveal from Christof Plothe, Dr Mark Trozzi, and The World Council for Health
As a physician and researcher who has fought tirelessly for truth, I am compelled to share the staggering revelations that recently emerged from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) archives. These documents shed light on the covert political and scientific maneuvers behind the global COVID-19 response. The evidence is damning and confirms what many have suspected: much of the "pandemic" narrative was built on lies.
References
1st RKI File: (Click Here)
2nd RKI File: (Click Here)
Presentation Slides: (Click Here)
The RKI Revelations: What We Found
The RKI, Germany’s equivalent of the CDC, is supposed to act as an independent medical advisory board. However, leaked protocols reveal a shocking narrative. These documents were secured through a combination of Freedom of Information Act requests and whistleblower leaks, exposing a calculated and politically motivated response to COVID-19.
Science Ignored
In the early days of the pandemic, RKI scientists provided clear data to the government. They concluded that:
SARS-CoV-2 was "hardly contagious" and did not pose a significant threat to the population.
Measures like lockdowns, masking, and social distancing were scientifically unsupported.
Testing asymptomatic individuals with PCR tests was explicitly discouraged due to its lack of diagnostic reliability.
Despite this, politicians pushed forward with restrictive measures, ignoring the RKI’s advice. They manipulated data to justify lockdowns, masks, and eventually the rollout of "vaccines."
Lies, Manipulations, and the Cost of Compliance
Masks and Misinformation
The protocols highlighted that masks, including FFP2 masks, were ineffective in preventing viral transmission. This aligns with earlier scientific consensus. Yet, mask mandates were enforced worldwide. Why? The answer lies in fear and control. Masks served as symbols of compliance, increasing public anxiety and reducing critical thinking.
The PCR Test Fallacy
The misuse of PCR tests was central to perpetuating the pandemic narrative. According to the RKI leaks:
The tests had a false positive rate of 86.5%.
Testing asymptomatic individuals was against RKI recommendations but became widespread.
This tactic inflated case numbers, creating a false perception of a widespread emergency.
The "Vaccine" Agenda
Perhaps the most alarming aspect of the leaks involves the so-called "vaccines." The documents reveal that:
Approval was rushed without sufficient testing, skipping standard safety protocols.
Early data showed negligible protection and significant risks, yet these were ignored.
Post-marketing surveillance was used as a substitute for clinical trials, making humanity the experimental group.
Even worse, the "vaccines" were marketed as a societal good, despite the RKI admitting that they offered no protection against transmission. This deception coerced millions into taking an untested genetic experiment under false pretenses.
Collateral Damage: The Impact on Society
The leaked files also expose the devastating consequences of pandemic policies:
Children, who faced virtually no risk from COVID-19, were subjected to school closures, masking, and isolation, resulting in psychological trauma and developmental delays.
Hospitals reported historically low occupancy rates, debunking claims of overwhelming medical crises.
The elderly and vulnerable were denied effective treatments like ivermectin and vitamin D, leading to preventable deaths.
Seeking Justice and Moving Forward
These revelations demand accountability. The deliberate harm inflicted on societies worldwide cannot go unanswered. Politicians, health officials, and complicit media figures must face justice for their roles in this orchestrated deception.
As we move forward, it is crucial that we reclaim science from political interference and restore trust in public health systems. The path to healing begins with truth, accountability, and a commitment to never let this happen again.
This is not just a fight for justice; it is a fight for the future of humanity. Let us stand together and demand transparency, accountability, and a brighter future.
November 20th at 7755 Hurontario street, Brampton Ontario at 9am is OUR opportunity to say "we see the fraud. We do not recognize you as legitimate. You have killed. You are guilty. We the people are calling you out and demanding accountability for the sake of the children/the future" ‼️🏳️
Whether it's the ENTIRE judiciary of Canada (chief Justice of Supreme court is a Trudeau puppet, most judges are also liberal affiliates), the telesat scandal, the arrivecan scam, SNC lavelin scandal, WHO infiltration etc.... Or whether you want to take it back to 1893 statutes law revision act or even the fact that the "constitution act" was never ratified (neither was the charter) THE ENTIRE GOV'T AND JUDICIARY (60-70% are Trudeau hand picked, including the chief Justice of Supreme court) are based on FRAUD
In law fraud vitiates EVERYTHING. PCR testing was also a FRAUD. The death count was a FRAUD.... Anyone seeking remedy from a fraudulent construct is also a... Well, you get the idea 😉.
Act on/stand on truth and waves of adversity will subside. Anything else ONLY serves to perpetuate the fraud/crime and does nothing more than renegotiate the terms of our continued enslavement.
Only jail time for the regulatory agency officers and politicians who enforced the lockdowns and Vx mandates will fix this problem. They will do it again with H5N1, monkeypox, or whatever the next virus of choice is the first chance they get. They won't stop, they will never stop as long as there is so much money involved.