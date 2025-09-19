Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Erickson's avatar
Lisa Erickson
9m

Shedding is definitely a real thing. In August 2021, when I went to have my teeth cleaned the dental hygienist told me not to worry that she was all up to date with her injections. I told her I wasn't worried and that my immune system was strong. The next day, I started to bleed even though I had not had a period for seven years. The bleeding stopped after three days but I had severe menstrual cramps for eight months!! I followed the protocol that Dr. Trozzi mentioned in this post and finally the cramps went away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture