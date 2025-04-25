Dr. Tal Zaks, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer from 2015 to 2021, was a key figure in developing and promoting the COVID-19 mRNA injections, which have now been linked to countless injuries and deaths. In a 2020 interview, he confidently endorsed their safety and effectiveness, yet real-world data since the rollout tells a very different story.

If you’d like to support our mission to restore justice, uphold human rights, and promote informed consent in Canada and beyond, please consider subscribing or making a one-time donation. Your support makes a meaningful difference.

The Promise of Protection

Early on, Dr. Zaks appeared in the media to declare a medical breakthrough: a COVID-19 “vaccine” that was “94.5% effective.” The narrative emphasized the production of neutralizing antibodies, claimed strong protection across all age groups, and promoted the idea of ending the pandemic through rapid deployment. Moderna’s product was advertised for its convenient storage and its ability to reduce severe disease. Zaks stated that no severe COVID-19 cases occurred in the “vaccinated” group during trials and promised transparency through peer review and real-world surveillance.

However, these statements relied heavily on selective trial data, short follow-up periods, and the misleading use of relative risk reduction rather than absolute risk. The public was not properly informed that a 95% relative reduction meant a drop in COVID risk of less than 1%.

Negative Efficacy and Real-World Outcomes

Despite Dr. Zaks’ assertion that no severe cases occurred in the “vaccinated,” real-world data told a different story. Countries with high injection rates—including Canada, Sweden, Israel, and Germany—saw rising infection and hospitalization rates among the “vaccinated.” Studies from the Cleveland Clinic and the UK showed a dose-dependent increase in COVID risk, with each additional injection raising the likelihood of infection. Some reports documented efficacy dropping below zero within weeks—meaning the injections actually increased susceptibility to COVID-19.

Definitions were manipulated to distort public perception. For example, infections within 14 days of injection were counted as occurring in the “unvaccinated,” artificially inflating the risk among those who declined the shots. When it became clear that “vaccinated” individuals were experiencing worse outcomes, many governments simply stopped publishing vaccination-status data altogether.

A Predictable Failure

Before the mass rollout, both animal studies and early mRNA research had already shown poor outcomes and high rates of adverse events. Prior attempts to create coronavirus “vaccines” consistently failed due to Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE)—a condition in which injected animals became more severely ill when later exposed to the virus.

Additionally, even using a real vaccine during an active pandemic violates a basic principle of immunology: it accelerates viral mutation. This process, known as Antibody Mediated Selection (AMS), drives the emergence of increasingly infectious variants. The injections’ novel components—modified mRNA, pegylated lipid nanoparticles, and plasmid DNA—had no precedent in human medicine. These technologies introduced profound biological risks, including persistent toxic spike protein production, potential DNA integration, and immune dysregulation.

Mechanisms of Harm

The biological mechanisms driving harm are extensive. Modified mRNA remains active for months, instructing the body to produce spike proteins known to cause inflammation, blood clots, and autoimmune responses. Pegylated lipid nanoparticles penetrate all tissues—including the brain and reproductive organs—while plasmid DNA contamination raises the risk of permanent genetic alteration. Suppression of CD4 and CD8 T-cells compromises immunity, leading to an increase in infections, cancers, and degenerative conditions. This concern was never publicly acknowledged by Dr. Zaks.

The spike protein also mimics vital human proteins, triggering autoimmune attacks on the heart, brain, ovaries, and testes. Ribosomal errors from modified uridine further compound this by generating unpredictable protein fragments, some of which resemble natural proteins and provoke chronic immune disorders.

The Case for Criminal Investigation

What Dr. Zaks promised as a miracle solution has proven to be a massive crisis. The COVID-19 “vaccines” have not only failed to deliver protection—they have actively harmed millions and prolonged the disease they were meant to resolve. Given the predictable negative efficacy of the product, the continued global toll of death and disease, and his own revealing statements in a 2020 interview, Dr. Zaks deserves not only more recognition—but a full criminal investigation.

Related Material