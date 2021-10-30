Assaulting children ages 12 and up with dangerous biologics did not satisfy the monsters in the CCE. Now they are preying on kids as young as five.

Here is a timeline of important recent events:

October 7, 2021 , Drs Alexander and Trozzi published the article “Children Should Be Freed Now and Never Covid Injected”

October 26, 2021 , based on bogus science, the FDA voted unanimously to approve injecting children five years of age and older. This presents the next big step in the covid crimes against humanity.

October 28, 2021, Dr Sam Dube, MD, PhD, conducted this urgent Fifth Doctor interview with Drs Alexander and Trozzi.

Here the doctors lay bare the real science and expose in no uncertain terms that covid injecting of any child is both a crime, and a tragic error.

Regardless of the threats and mandates from the criminal covid enterprise and their political operatives; we must stop submitting. We must protect the children. We must restrain and prosecute the covid criminals. We must not acquiesce to this tyranny. If we are to be free, it’s time to take the gloves off. The facts are laid bare.

In the looming shadow of an impending vaccine mandate for children 5 to 11 years-old, health research methodologist and world-class evidence-based medicine expert Dr. Paul Alexander, and emergency physician and Critical Care specialist Dr. Mark Trozzi team up in this urgent interview with Dr. Sam Dubé in fervent denunciation of this unscientific and unethical decree. As researcher and clinician, they elaborate on their recent co-authored article giving clear reasons not to inject the children, and much, much more. Their article:

Dr. Paul E. Alexander is a former World Health Organization (WHO), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and U.S. Department of Human Health Services (HHS) evidence-synthesis consultant and Senior COVID Pandemic Advisor, a member of the Early COVID Care Experts (ECCE) and Truth for Health Foundation.

Dr. Mark Trozzi is a 25-year veteran emergency physician and 10-year Critical Care Resuscitation Instructor. His website is a rich and extremely well-referenced resource for objective, accurate, and scientific information, and much more:

