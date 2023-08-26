I received an urgent call for help from Shushwap BC, and so am sending this urgent 4 minute message out.

Dear Will & Doc Trozzi,

I just had some shocking stories forwarded to me by friends who were in the heart of one of the largest fires in BC. It isn’t the Kelowna fire which is in the mainstream, but in the Shushwap area where half a dozen small communities were burned over this week-end. The authorities (ie police and some kind of military force) seem to be preventing food, water, gas and other supplies from reaching the people who were left to fight the fire on their own after the local fire brigades were told to stand down. The below story has been verified by two of my friends who witnessed it themselves and who know others who witnessed it also. Here is one of the stories circulating on Telegram in the Shushwap of BC – the people who posted this story actually included their phone number so that anyone wishing to get their story could talk to them in person:

“We need to get the story out about what’s happening in the Shuswap. Can you guys please post this everywhere. Send it to everyone you know. Please help us.

My name is Stef and my husband Jorne and I own a home at the end of Meadow Creek road in Celista BC. The fire department and forestry lit a back burn around 4pm on Thursday Aug 17th knowing there were 30km winds coming. No news outlet is talking out this. My husband has been monitoring the winds and the Adams creek fire for weeks. On Tuesday Aug 15th we knew the winds were coming. The fire was approx 15km away from us. We don’t know who decided to light a back burn knowing the wind forecast. They lit a 14km back burn right to our back door and never notified us. My dad who lives in Kelowna knew about a “out of control back burn” before we did. They didn’t even come to tell us. They notified the locals by posting it on a piece of paper at the gas station.

At 8:45pm we saw the fire just over the ridge. And by 12pm it had reached meadow creek road and was in back yard. Without the back burn we could have had a whole day to prepare. We did have sprinklers up, water tanks loaded and generators ready to go. We knew we were pretty much on our own and would not receive much help. The fire department did come down the road and were there briefly. Once they deemed the fire out of control they left. When the fire came into the valley we watched it burn up the sides of the mountain due to the humidity dome created with all the sprinkler and water. The fire department abandoned us. About 2 hours had passed when some locals came down our valley with resources and help. I was notified the fire department was sitting in a field having coffee so I went t to get them. When I got there I asked them to come help us, told them the situation. One of the firemen told me they wanted to help but had orders to sit. I yelled at them to get in their trucks and come help us. They said they would. I went back down the road to notify our crew they were coming. I sat and waited but no one came. About 15 minutes had gone by so I went back up the road and found them sitting about 1km away. They told me they were assessing the situation. I asked how they could assess if they couldn’t see it? I again asked them to come help and they finally did. Everyone ran around putting hot spots out. We wore water packs and half masks with headlamps for the next 3 days making sure our houses made it through.

In the initial days after the “superfire” the locals were able to get water, gas and supplies but now there is a heavy police presence. They have the roads blocked off saying they are preventing looting. The locals are being told to return to their homes. They are not allowed to be helping at all. There are spike strips on the roads. Police blocks everywhere. There are people trying to get essential supplies in such as water, gas and food by boat. They are being turned away. Police are patrolling the roads and water. They have the gas stations blocked off.

We need the real story to get out so we can get help.

We are more than equipped to help put this fire out but are being stopped. We need resources such as gas, diesel to keep us going. They’re trying to starve us out so they can let it burn.

My number is 250-509-0400 Please feel free to post my number. I’m willing to talk to anyone who can help us.”

My friends, the brothers Rick and Rob who live in Scotch Creek in the same area can verify this story and have been activists on the covid crap too. Their number is 1 250 463 2962 if you would like to hear from the horse’s mouth.

I hope you can do a story about this Will, as no one from mainstream is touching this one. They also know the owners of a food truck that were feeding the people who chose to fight the fire on their own – that food truck was ordered to shut down and all supplies were confiscated…

Anxious and angry,

J