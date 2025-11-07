In my presentation in Pembroke, I explore how medical institutions and governments betray their purpose to serve truth and life. I call for courage in the face of adversity, for individuals to reclaim their sovereignty, and for communities to unite through decentralized cooperation. Survival in this new era demands rejecting illegitimate systems of control, restoring trust in genuine science and medicine, and rebuilding from the ground up.

It was a beautiful sunny day in Pembroke on Sunday, August 24th, 2025. A wonderful group of truth and freedom lovers from Pembroke and the surrounding region gathered in the park’s outdoor amphitheater. I was honored to participate and to take in the inspiring presentations from these outstanding speakers:

A big thank you to the Pembroke Freedom Group for organizing this important gathering. If you live in the Pembroke region, be sure not to miss future events. To stay informed, you can request a free subscription to the Pembroke Freedom Group’s newsletter by emailing pomercat@yahoo.com.

Special thanks also to Vlad Tepes for recording this video, the Rair Foundation USA for their support and lead organizer Chris Pomeroy.

Foundational Principles Abandoned

The medical profession once represented a sacred trust between healers and patients. Its foundation was truth, compassion, and the duty to protect life. Yet under the psychological manipulation of global agendas, countless doctors, nurses, and scientists abandoned that foundation. They kept their jobs but lost the moral clarity that once guided their work.

Instead of defending health, they became participants in a mass medical assault. The so-called “vaccines” were genetic experiments that brought unprecedented harm. Those who raised concerns were silenced, while journals that once upheld scientific rigor became mouthpieces for corruption. To preserve money and status, many chose submission over integrity.

Yet not all surrendered. A small number of doctors and scientists still honor their vocation, upholding the spirit of healing that transcends profession or policy. Their courage has held the line against a total collapse of truth.

Illegitimacy and the Collapse of Authority

A crisis of legitimacy now runs through every institution. Governments that lie, coerce, and kill their citizens cannot be called legitimate. The “pandemic” revealed the extent of this decay: unelected actors, corporate puppets, and foreign powers have hijacked once-trusted systems, from health agencies to national parliaments.

Legitimacy is not a title; it is earned through moral consistency and loyal service. Institutions that censor dissent, reward deceit, and force genetic injections on their people have forfeited legitimacy. The same applies to international bodies like the United Nations and the World Health Organization—entities that claim to care, while at the same time betraying humanity.

Decentralization and the Path to Renewal

For generations, people relied on real money—precious metals with intrinsic worth. That foundation was gradually dismantled: gold was seized from citizens in the 1930s, silver was removed from coins in the 1960s, and copper pennies were later phased out. Each step made the concept of money less and less legitimate.

Survival now means disengaging from corrupt systems and building local networks for food, health care, trade, and justice. Real wealth is no longer found in fiat currency or digital tokens. By supporting one another and exchanging value directly, we withdraw energy from illegitimate power and restore it to rightful hands.

Living in Truth

We cannot save everyone who is racing toward destruction, but we can choose another path. We can stop feeding the systems that thrive on deceit and dependency. Speak truth plainly, even at a cost. Refuse to repeat their language when it is used deceptively: it was not a “pandemic,” but a coordinated campaign to impose control. It was not a “vaccine,” but a genetic injection that has harmed countless lives. And it is not “the government,” but a corporate regime that manipulates perception to maintain power. Only by disengaging from corrupt regimes can we regain our freedom.

