In part three of my Ottawa talk, I expose the collapse of medical ethics, the rise of fifth-generation warfare, and how COVID revealed both peril and possibility. What began as a medical crisis has become a global fight for truth, sovereignty, and survival.

Please support the Trozzi Team’s mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.

Support Our Cause

Friends in Ottawa, you are not alone. This outstanding truth and freedom group is warmly inviting like-minded individuals to attend, support, and participate in their efforts. To stay connected, you can request to join their email list by writing to Janetseto@protonmail.com. Please join me in thanking them for organizing this July 17th event.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to the Ottawa group, Jana, Jerry, and Earla

Gratitude to Vlad Tepes for recording this video

Photos from the event. Featuring Dr. Regina Watteel (Top Left)

The collapse of informed consent

For centuries, medical practice was rooted in the Hippocratic Oath and the principle of informed consent. Patients were told the risks of even minor procedures, with doctors emphasizing autonomy and choice. That foundation collapsed during COVID, when patients were denied information about the ingredients and risks of the “vaccine.” Instead of consent, citizens were coerced, misled, and pressured into compliance. This was not medicine—it was medical assault disguised as public health.

When institutions betray their purpose

Regulatory colleges, originally designed to protect the public, abandoned their duty. Rather than defending patients, they silenced dissenting physicians who sought to uphold ethical standards. Doctors who questioned the official narrative were investigated, punished, and stripped of positions. The very institutions tasked with accountability became enforcers of an agenda that sidelined truth and endangered lives.

Finding allies and building new structures

Out of this betrayal came unexpected solidarity. Independent doctors, nurses, scientists, and activists around the world began to connect, share research, and form alliances. Organizations like the World Council for Health emerged, providing treatment guidelines and issuing cease-and-desist notices against dangerous injections. What began as isolated resistance has grown into a global effort dedicated to transparency, ethical medicine, and human rights.

Understanding the new battlefield

War has been continually evolving—from clubs and swords to bombs and tanks. Today, it has entered the realm of fifth-generation warfare: psychological operations, propaganda, infiltration of governments, and the use of bioweapons. The “vaccine” campaign itself fits this pattern, functioning not as a tool of health but as a weapon of control. Emerging technologies such as self-replicating RNA and nanotech represent a new kind of battlefield: practically invisible, yet devastating.

Courage, clarity, and resistance

This war is not fought with clearly defined armies but with deception, censorship, and manipulation. To resist effectively, we must see the threat for what it is without panicking. Fear, kept in balance, can sharpen our focus; unchecked, it only cripples action. By holding to truth, practicing ethical action, and drawing strength from faith and community, we can position ourselves to withstand and improve our chances of overcoming even the most advanced forms of modern warfare.

Related Material