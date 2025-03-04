This is part 2 of my conversation with Dr. Chris Shoemaker. Many doctors who initially spoke out against the dangers of these injections have been coerced into recanting their stance under the threat of losing their medical licenses and livelihoods. However, Dr. Shoemaker has not been swayed.

Suppressed Science, Coerced Doctors, and the Assault on Free Speech

In April 2021, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) took an alarming step by restricting medical professionals from prescribing unapproved treatments, exempting patients from "vaccination," or even expressing concerns about these medical interventions. While the CPSO lacked legal authority, the courts enabled them to suppress medical freedom, leading to the persecution of many doctors, including Dr. Patrick Phillips and others. This attack on medical autonomy forced countless doctors into silence while patients were denied access to potentially life-saving treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

The medical community suffered immense psychological and professional abuse. Many doctors and nurses were coerced into taking the "vaccine" themselves, despite witnessing its adverse effects. Paramedics, for example, saw firsthand the increase in heart attacks following mass "vaccination" but were pressured to comply to keep their jobs. This widespread coercion is an unprecedented violation of medical ethics and human rights.

The Lethal Truth About mRNA in Lipid Nanoparticles

Scientific studies from the early 2010s warned that mRNA technology posed serious risks when delivered in lipid nanoparticles. Originally tested on terminally ill cancer patients, this technology accelerated death rather than improving outcomes. The findings were clear: when introduced into the body, lipid nanoparticles carrying mRNA caused catastrophic effects. Yet, these warnings were ignored as powerful financial interests, including those of Bill Gates, pushed ahead with the rollout of "vaccines."

The pharmaceutical industry and global institutions knew the risks but proceeded regardless, prioritizing profits over human lives. The consequences have been dire—countless individuals now suffer from autoimmune disorders, heart complications, and aggressive cancers, conditions linked to the experimental genetic injections they were forced to take.

The Dangers of Self-Replicating mRNA Technology

As if the risks of the original mRNA injections were not enough, a new threat looms: self-replicating mRNA technology. The European Union recently approved this next-generation injection, a technology that was first developed in Japan. Unlike traditional mRNA, which degrades over time, self-replicating mRNA is designed to persist and multiply in the body. This effectively turns the human body into a factory for producing foreign proteins indefinitely, with unknown long-term consequences.

Scientists have pointed out that by modifying RNA to behave more like DNA, the potential for long-term genetic disruption increases exponentially. This technology could lead to permanent immune system damage, rendering the body incapable of distinguishing its own cells from invaders. More alarmingly, self-replicating mRNA could be transmitted from person to person through bodily fluids, effectively creating an uncontrolled and unauthorized "vaccination" campaign that violates fundamental medical consent principles.

Who Is Behind This Mass Experimentation?

The mass rollout of genetic modification via "vaccination" is not an accident—it is a coordinated effort by powerful elites who stand to profit from a population dependent on pharmaceutical interventions. These individuals may even have access to antidotes or life-extending treatments, while the general public is subjected to untested and dangerous injections. This raises urgent ethical and legal questions about the true intentions behind the mass deployment of genetic therapies.

Telomerase activation has been shown to extend lifespans in mice— Instead of investing in potentially life-enhancing therapies, like this, the same delivery systems have been weaponized against the population. While life extension technologies quietly disappear from public discourse, the global population is subjected to harmful injections under the guise of public health.

Holding the Guilty Accountable

Governments and institutions have ignored scientific evidence that exposes the dangers of these genetic injections, and they continue to push forward with new versions of these experimental technologies. The people behind these crimes against humanity—those at the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and complicit government officials—must be held accountable.

Recently, over 800 scientists and medical professionals have signed and delivered official notices demanding an immediate halt to the distribution of these injections and an independent investigation into the damage they have caused. Every citizen must take action by contacting their representatives and demanding answers. Politicians have been served notice—now it is up to the people to ensure they act.

Dr. Chris Shoemaker and I remain at the forefront of this fight. Despite immense professional and financial hardship, we continue to stand for truth and justice. This battle is far from over, but together, we can expose the perpetrators and prevent further harm to humanity.

