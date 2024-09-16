The Final Countdown to One World Control
Calling on Canadians to prepare and take action for the sake of our human rights and national sovereignty.
An Imminent Threat to Canadian National Sovereignty
At this time, both the United Nations and the Trudeau regime are deploying major efforts against us. Their desperation to finalize their global domination stems from their responsibility for horrific crimes, for which they deserve the most stringent and comprehensive justice. The world remains unsafe as long as they are free and continue to wield control over the vast wealth and power gained through their wrongdoing.
The current mechanism through which the Canadian Federal Government is working to comply with the one-world government takeover is Bill C-293, the so-called "Act Respecting Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness." Much like four years ago, the World Economic Forum, WHO, and the UN are once again using their strong influence over our government to push Canadians toward a global dictatorship under the guise of public health; this time, much worse.
Medical Tyranny Returns to Canada: Bill C-293 | Lisa Miron
Will Dove and Lisa Miron Breakdown Bill C-293
Full Video. Iron Will Report. Lisa Miron.
Truth to Power Arsenal
Information
Please take the time to inform yourself about this urgent threat, so that you are in a position of strength, with a solid understanding, to help push back against this egregious overreach of power.
Bill C-293 Document. Become a local expert on this subject so you can effectively answer questions about the threat and inspire others to take action. (Read Here)
Michael Alexander and Lisa Miron discuss Bill C-293. Helpful longform interview-discussion for further understanding. (Watch Here)
Stay Tuned for the WCH Canada Bill C-293 and UN Summit for the Future Press Conference. Thursday the 19th of September: Guest speakers Lisa Miron and Shabnam Palesa Mohamed. Recording to be made available Friday 20th of September (Watch Here)
Action
No one else is coming to save us. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. Follow these action items to help stop the federal and global assault on our rights, and find your own creative ways to protect yourselves, your families, and your communities.
Imminent Bill C-293 Crisis. Tell Senators to reject one world control. Concise info and easy action here. (Take Action Now)
Urgent Action Before the UN Summit of the Future. Serve this notice & declaration to the UN & your government. Demand that your voice is heard BEFORE the exclusive 'Summit of the Future' 21-23 Sept 2024. (Take Action Now)
Share this post with 10 or more people. Our best hope of bringing this assault to light is through collective word of mouth. Example message:
Hey Kim,
Are you aware of Bill c-293? This bill grants an astonishing range of powers to the Minister of Health, with virtually no limits to its reach or authority. The scope of control being handed over is extraordinary. The Senate reconvenes on September 17, and there's a possibility that the bill could be passed during the second reading.
As Canadians, it's our responsibility to stay informed about significant developments like this one. Please review the information in the link and share it with others.
https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/the-final-countdown-to-one-world
Join the Peaceful Assemblies in Queen's Park Toronto and Senate Court Houses, Ottawa both occurring simultaneously this Tuesday, September the 17th at 12pm local time.
When is the performance review for Dr. Teresa Tam again?
Praying for Canadians and patriots all over the world to overthrow these fascist forces of evil. God, we pray that you keep us all safe and guide us to a decisive victory over this evil.