An Imminent Threat to Canadian National Sovereignty

At this time, both the United Nations and the Trudeau regime are deploying major efforts against us. Their desperation to finalize their global domination stems from their responsibility for horrific crimes, for which they deserve the most stringent and comprehensive justice. The world remains unsafe as long as they are free and continue to wield control over the vast wealth and power gained through their wrongdoing.

The current mechanism through which the Canadian Federal Government is working to comply with the one-world government takeover is Bill C-293, the so-called "Act Respecting Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness." Much like four years ago, the World Economic Forum, WHO, and the UN are once again using their strong influence over our government to push Canadians toward a global dictatorship under the guise of public health; this time, much worse.

Medical Tyranny Returns to Canada: Bill C-293 | Lisa Miron

Will Dove and Lisa Miron Breakdown Bill C-293

Full Video. Iron Will Report. Lisa Miron.

Truth to Power Arsenal

Information

Please take the time to inform yourself about this urgent threat, so that you are in a position of strength, with a solid understanding, to help push back against this egregious overreach of power.

Bill C-293 Document. Become a local expert on this subject so you can effectively answer questions about the threat and inspire others to take action. (Read Here)

Michael Alexander and Lisa Miron discuss Bill C-293. Helpful longform interview-discussion for further understanding. (Watch Here)

Stay Tuned for the WCH Canada Bill C-293 and UN Summit for the Future Press Conference. Thursday the 19th of September: Guest speakers Lisa Miron and Shabnam Palesa Mohamed. Recording to be made available Friday 20th of September (Watch Here)

Action

No one else is coming to save us. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. Follow these action items to help stop the federal and global assault on our rights, and find your own creative ways to protect yourselves, your families, and your communities.