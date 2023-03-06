Kevin J. Johnston hosted this panel. He raised intriguing questions about dictators in medicine. Dr Guirguis, Dr Khan and myself shared our perspectives. We discussed the importance of humility, the current war, covid dictators, medical high priests, and the road to redemption.

Dictator Doctors in Canada

