The God Complex | Dictators and high priests in medicine
Kevin J. Johnston hosted this panel. He raised intriguing questions about dictators in medicine. Dr Guirguis, Dr Khan and myself shared our perspectives. We discussed the importance of humility, the current war, covid dictators, medical high priests, and the road to redemption.
To watch the entire episode of Kevin J Johnson and the Freedom report from which this excerpt came, click the button below: