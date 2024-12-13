1× 0:00 -25:12

Here is part 4 from November 14th in Combermere Ontario. In this part, I discuss the importance of vitamin D and practical details for its use; I explore the virus-verses-no-virus debate, sharing my opinion and reasoning, while encouraging scientific discussion and constructive debate as necessary for our future. Special thanks to Wilma Brethour and everyone who participated in this event including the Combermere Community Center, and Killaloo Radio, a.k.a CHCR-FM which broadcasts on 102.9 FM and 104.5 FM (repeater) in the Ottawa Valley region.

The Overlooked Importance of Vitamin D

For years, mainstream health authorities have downplayed the role of Vitamin D in overall health. But as I’ve come to understand, maintaining optimal Vitamin D levels is crucial for bolstering immunity and preventing disease. This isn’t a fringe idea; it’s supported by robust scientific evidence. Adequate Vitamin D levels—around 60 nanograms per milliliter—can significantly reduce the risk of illnesses, including infections, cancer, and autoimmune conditions.

Unlike the meager 400 IU daily recommendation set decades ago, many individuals need much higher doses to achieve these levels. For instance, I take 10,000 IU daily, and others may need even more, depending on their unique biology and environment. Testing your Vitamin D levels is key to tailoring your intake. Don’t let outdated guidelines or dismissive attitudes from healthcare providers deter you. Vitamin D is an accessible and effective way to enhance your health.

Do Viruses Really Exist?

A question I’ve grappled with during the pandemic is the nature of viruses. Are they real, or is our understanding of them a tool for control? While some argue that viruses have never been isolated, others, like myself, find compelling evidence for their existence.

At the World Council for Health, we hosted robust debates featuring experts from opposing sides. Virologists presented detailed electron micrographs and data demonstrating the distinct structures of various viruses. These patterns, much like the leaves of trees, suggest that viruses are real entities with specific characteristics.

That said, our health is not solely dictated by germs. Terrain—the condition of our bodies—plays an equally critical role. A strong immune system, nurtured by good nutrition, adequate rest, and yes, Vitamin D, provides the foundation for resilience. Whether or not you believe in viruses, the principles of health remain the same: embrace balanced living, avoid fear-driven behavior, and engage with others without paranoia.

Moving Forward with Hope and Action

As we navigate a world rife with misinformation and conflicting narratives, it’s essential to remain open to new ideas while grounded in evidence. Vitamin D is a simple, proven tool to enhance health, and the virus debate invites us to question long-held assumptions about disease.

Let’s prioritize informed choices, reject fear as a driver of health policy, and embrace our capacity to thrive together. Science is a journey, and our commitment to truth and well-being must guide us forward.