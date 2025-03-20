This is the second installment of my two part interview with Dr. Kimberly Biss - a seasoned obstetrician-gynecologist with over 25 years of experience. Dr. Biss has meticulously documented troubling patterns in miscarriage rates, birth defects, and fertility issues since the injection rollout. As corrupt institutions continue to ignore these red flags, she remains steadfast in her commitment to ethical medicine, informed consent, and protecting the most vulnerable from an unprecedented assault on reproductive health.

Dr. Biss is part of the Advanced Biological Research Group. You can find her at the following platforms:

"Vaccine" RNA Found in Breast Milk

Recent studies have confirmed the presence of fully intact "vaccine" RNA in human breast milk. This contradicts earlier claims that the mRNA from COVID-19 "vaccines" would remain localized at the injection site. Instead, the RNA is reaching other bodily fluids, including breast milk, raising concerns about the exposure of infants to these genetic materials.

Even more alarming is the evidence that infants who ingested breast milk from "vaccinated" mothers exhibited adverse reactions. Reports indicate they experienced symptoms such as rashes and distress.

Potential Overexposure in Infants

Another critical issue highlighted in these discussions is the potential for infants to receive disproportionately high doses of mRNA through breast milk. When prescribing medication for children, dosages are meticulously calculated based on body weight. However, there appears to be no similar consideration regarding the potential accumulation of mRNA in breastfeeding infants. This raises even more serious ethical and medical concerns.

Neonatal Liver Failure and Myocarditis Cases Raise Red Flags

One of the most troubling trends observed following the introduction of the COVID-19 "vaccines" is the unexpected rise in cases of fulminant liver failure in infants. Exposure to mRNA in the "vaccine" is likely playing a big role.

Similarly, reports from Scotland and other locations indicate a sudden increase in neonatal myocarditis—a condition rarely seen in newborns. The presence of spike proteins and inflammatory responses in infants further supports concerns that "vaccine" components are reaching developing babies in utero and postnatally, with potentially devastating effects.

Evidence of Placental and Umbilical Cord Contamination

A study published in a major medical journal provided definitive proof that "vaccine" RNA is present in umbilical cords and placentas. This means that the developing fetus is directly exposed to these genetic materials. Shockingly, the study’s authors did not express concern about these findings, instead appearing to celebrate the penetration of "vaccine" materials into fetal tissue.

Pathological examinations of stillbirth cases have shown evidence of spike protein presence in placental tissue, suggesting that the endometrium and developing placenta may be actively producing spike proteins. The consequences of this for fetal development remain an urgent and underexplored concern.

Increased Risk of Miscarriage and Stillbirth

Data collected from various sources, including the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), indicate a dramatic increase in pregnancy complications following the rollout of the COVID-19 "vaccines." Miscarriage and stillbirth rates saw unprecedented spikes in 2021, correlating with mass "vaccination" campaigns targeting women of childbearing age.

One physician who analyzed pregnancy data in her practice found that her miscarriage rates more than tripled following the introduction of the "vaccines." Additionally, she reported an increase in postpartum hemorrhages and other birth complications.

Declining Birth Rates Following "Vaccine" Rollout

Globally, birth rates have declined in correlation with mass "vaccination" campaigns. Some countries, such as Taiwan, reported a staggering 24% drop in births approximately nine months after the "vaccination" campaigns began targeting women of reproductive age. This is difficult to rule out as a “coincidence,” since it is a pattern observed in multiple nations.

Unexplored Mechanisms Behind Reproductive Health Impacts

There are multiple potential mechanisms through which these "vaccines" may be affecting fertility and pregnancy outcomes:

Inflammation: The lipid nanoparticles used in the mRNA delivery system are known to induce inflammatory responses, which may impair implantation and embryonic development.

Endocrine Disruption: There is evidence that spike proteins may interfere with hormone receptors, including those involved in fertility and pregnancy maintenance.

Immune System Suppression: Reports of menstrual irregularities and immune dysfunction suggest that immune-mediated effects of the "vaccines" could be impacting reproductive health.

Clotting Disorders: The well-documented increase in clotting events following "vaccination" could contribute to placental insufficiency, leading to miscarriage and stillbirth.

Silencing of Concerned Physicians

Despite the growing body of evidence highlighting risks to pregnant women and infants, medical professionals who raise these concerns have been systematically silenced. Regulatory bodies have threatened doctors with losing their licenses for speaking out against the "vaccine" narrative.

Physicians who attempted to warn patients about potential risks were censored, discredited, and, in some cases, stripped of their ability to practice medicine. This suppression of critical discussion has left many women uninformed and vulnerable to making decisions without full disclosure of potential risks.

The Call for Accountability

As evidence continues to mount, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the potential harms caused by these experimental "vaccines." Regulatory agencies have failed in their duty to investigate and address alarming safety signals, instead prioritizing pharmaceutical interests over public health.

Medical professionals, researchers, and concerned citizens must demand transparency, accountability, and ethical medical practices. Pregnant women deserve to be given full and honest information before making medical decisions that affect both their health and the health of their unborn children.

The deliberate suppression of safety concerns has led to tragic consequences. Those responsible for coercing and misleading the public must be held accountable to prevent further harm.

It is Time to Act

The risks associated with COVID-19 "vaccines" in pregnancy and infancy are too significant to ignore. The scientific evidence, real-world observations, and documented adverse effects all point to a major public health crisis.

Women must be given informed consent, physicians must be free to speak openly, and public health authorities must be held to account for their role in promoting these "vaccines" without adequate safety data. This is not just about one product—it is about ensuring that such reckless medical policies never endanger people again.

Related Material