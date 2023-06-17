Thanks for continuing to follow, support and participate in the David verses Goliath mission to restore ethical healthcare, human rights and the rule of law, in Ontario and everywhere.

Our June 13th post included excerpts from an 18 minute June 12th interview with Bright Light News’ Glen Jung. Here is the full 18 minutes, about which Glen wrote:

”In this full version of our Monday June 12th interview, Dr. Mark Trozzi talks about his 7-day tribunal hearing with the CPSO, which seeks to remove his medical licence for taking an ethical stance for his patients during Covid, and “the global agenda being carried out [by] the WHO, a conduit of criminal control that’s rolled out through govt’s regulatory bodies and has committed… medical atrocities.”

