Surgeon, historian, poet, humanitarian, and defender of Canada's children.

Dr Francis Christian is a surgeon, historian, poet, and humanitarian. His resume is impressive; it inspires us to focus when he speaks. His long list of awards and credentials, has been crowned with the Covid Era award for ethical and scientific integrity. That award comes in the form of persecution from the WEF, WHO, and Pathetic-“big”- Pharma meat puppets that currently infest Canadian Universities, Ministries of Health, and Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr Christian is relentless in promoting truth and protecting children, by ensuring that parents are truthfully informed about covid and the injections. He stands against the fraud and corruption, regardless of the price to him. Please join me, as he shares his unique and most current perspective of the past two and one half years. This interview includes an important message for physicians.

