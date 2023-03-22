American, Canadian, and other World Economic Forum run governments coerced billions of people to be injected with what they called “safe and effective covid-19 vaccines”. Those injections actually increased people’s risk of covid infection, facilitated the evolution of numerous variants of the SARS C0V2 virus, ravaged human immune systems, and have already caused unprecedented death and disease by a myriad of pathophysiologic pathways from blood clots to cancer.

Here, for your consideration, is a recent briefing by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection of Troops, regarding U.S. military and biological activity.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has repeatedly pointed out signs of the implementation by the United States and its allies of “dual-use programs” outside the national territory, including within the framework of the functioning of biolabs controlled by them, which receive funding from the Pentagon or its contractors.

The blocking by the United States of the initiative to develop a BTWC control mechanism at the Ninth Review Conference of the States Parties to the Convention once again confirms that Washington has something to hide, and ensuring transparency of biological research contradicts the interests of the United States.

Earlier, we informed about the work being carried out at Boston University to strengthen the pathogenic properties of the COVID-19 pathogen, which are being implemented at the expense of the US state budget, as well as about the possible involvement of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in the emergence of a new coronavirus.

The key role in the implementation of these projects belongs to the intermediary organization Eco-Health Alliance. The documents we received from the Department of Threat Reduction of the US Department of Defense (DITRA) confirm that since 2015, the specialists of this company have been studying the diversity of the bat population, searching for new strains of coronaviruses, mechanisms of their transmission from animals to humans. In total, more than 2.5 thousand individuals were studied.

In the project on the study of zoonotic viruses in Southeast Asia, the following recommendations are given for the employees of Eco-Health Alliance: “… if, as a result of any experiments, a virus with more than 10 times enhanced transmission properties or pathogenicity in comparison with a strain of natural origin is obtained, then specialists should immediately stop work and inform The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the USA and the corresponding Biosafety Council…”.

The high degree of readiness of American manufacturers of mRNA vaccines for a pandemic of a new coronavirus infection raises questions. It seems that pharmaceutical companies developed vaccine preparations in advance, but could not quickly bring them to market due to the specificity of the virus, which subsequently manifested itself in the low effectiveness of vaccination and numerous adverse reactions.

Let me remind you that on October 18, 2019, two months before the first official reports of the appearance of a new coronavirus infection in China, Johns Hopkins University, with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, held an Event-201 exercise in New York.

During these events, actions were practiced in the conditions of an epidemic of a previously unknown coronavirus, which, according to legend, was transferred from bats to humans through an intermediate host – the pig organism.

The development of the COVID-19 pandemic according to this scenario raises questions about its deliberate nature, the involvement of the United States in this incident, as well as the true goals of American bio-programs aimed at enhancing the properties of dangerous pathogens.

We have repeatedly noted that the United States implements the most controversial studies from the point of view of international legislation outside the national territory.

An example is the experiments related to HIV infection, which have been conducted by American specialists on the territory of Ukraine since 2019. Please note that the target groups are not only “patients with a high risk of infection” – convicts or drug addicts, but also representatives of the armed forces of Ukraine.

During a special military operation on the liberated territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic in the settlement of Rubezhnoye, the premises of the Farmbiotest medical center were examined. On its basis, clinical trials of drugs with serious side effects were conducted: these are medicines for leukemia, mental disorders, neurological diseases, epilepsy and other dangerous diseases.

At the beginning of 2023, on the territory of Lisichansk, local residents discovered a large-scale burial of the remnants of biomaterials belonging to the Pharmbiotest company. Clinical samples and outpatient patient records with their personal data were buried, and not cremated and destroyed in the prescribed manner, as prescribed by the rules. This suggests that the elimination of these evidences was carried out in extreme haste.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has received information about numerous facts of the use of psychostimulants and narcotic drugs by Ukrainian servicemen – methadone, amphitamines. The facts of smuggling morphine into the areas of combat missions have been revealed. Let me remind you that in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, the turnover and transportation of these drugs is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 8 years to 12 years.

We believe that the actions of officials who conducted research on Ukrainian servicemen, in whose blood high concentrations of antibiotics, narcotic drugs, antibodies to infectious agents were detected, require an appropriate legal assessment.

During the special military operation, Russian servicemen received more than 20 thousand documents and reference and analytical materials, interviewed eyewitnesses and participants of American military biological programs. These materials confirm the Pentagon’s focus on the creation of biological weapons components and their testing on the population of Ukraine and other states along the perimeter of our borders.

The Russian Defense Ministry has already cited the names of participants in military biological programs, including representatives of the US Democratic Party, employees of the US military department and Pentagon contractors.

From the reporting documents of DITRA, we received new information about the key figures involved in the so-called Ukrainian projects, which have so far remained “in the shadows”.

Among them: Karen Saylors, Executive Director of Labyrinth Global Health and former director of Metabiota programs in Central Africa. Since 2016, Saylors has been working in Ukraine as a leading consultant for the Yu-Pi-10 project to study the ways of spreading African swine fever.

Colin Johnson is a fellow at the University of Tennessee, director of the Host–Pathogen Systems Research Institute. She was the curator of the Yu-Pi-8 project on the study of the areas of the causative agent of Congo-Crimean fever and hantaviruses in Ukraine. Johnson supervised the process of taking biological samples from Ukrainian servicemen, ensured the interaction of American customers with the Public health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Lewis von Taer is the president and CEO of Battel, a major contractor for the Pentagon and the US Department of Energy. Since 2003, the company has supervised the implementation of research projects related to zoonotic infections in Ukraine.

Other figures involved in Ukrainian projects are presented on the slide. The received materials will be transferred to the Investigative Committee for taking measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The active actions of the Russian Defense Ministry managed to stop the implementation of military biological programs on the territory of Ukraine. In this regard, the Pentagon is actively transferring unfinished research within the framework of Ukrainian projects to the states of Central Asia and Eastern Europe. At the same time, cooperation with the States of Africa and the Asia-Pacific region – Kenya, Singapore, Thailand – is increasing.

Under pressure from the international community, Washington is changing approaches to the organization of military biological activities, shifting the functions of the customer to purely civilian departments – the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Energy, the Agency for International Development. This will allow the US administration to avoid criticism on international platforms and withdraw the Ministry of Defense and the DITRA from under attack.

As part of measures to curtail military biological activities in Ukraine, the United States is actively using the material base of chemical and pharmacological enterprises in Poland and the Baltic states, in addition, equipment has been delivered there from Ukrainian territory.

The financing imposed by the collective West forces the states of the post-Soviet space to hide the true nature of the work being carried out. Thus, the European Union is actively promoting the initiative to deploy a network of centers of “excellence” in the field of RHB protection, which provides for the placement of EU-funded biolabs on the territory of the former USSR. Potential partners are strongly advised “not to advertise this initiative due to its extreme sensitivity for the Russian Federation.” At the same time, it is emphasized that the Central Asian states “already benefit from technical cooperation with the European Union.”

In 2022, the United States, Canada and the EU countries initiated programs for the employment and relocation to Western countries of Ukrainian specialists who had previously participated in military biological activities. First of all, this is due to concerns that Russian law enforcement agencies may receive from them additional evidence of illegal activities in violation of international obligations.

I would like to note that the strategy of “military-biological expansion” is not fundamentally new and was laid down by the United States during the Korean conflict.

Since the fifties of the last century, under the dominant role of the US Navy, military biological laboratories have been created in Africa, Central and South America, and Southeast Asia.

Their main purpose was to collect pathogens of particularly dangerous infections and to identify the level of morbidity of the local population.

In the areas where these laboratories are located, as well as today, there was a deterioration in the epidemic situation for particularly dangerous infections, new, uncharacteristic diseases for these regions were recorded. One example is the Rift Valley fever outbreak in 1977 in Cairo, where the U.S. Navy’s Military Biological Laboratory No. 3 was stationed.

Previously, this disease was found only south of the Sahara, and then suddenly appeared in Egypt, where 18 thousand people fell ill at the same time. Subsequent analysis of samples from the population showed that the total number of patients was about 2 million people.

A whole range of evidence testifies to the artificial nature of this outbreak and the involvement of the American laboratory in this.

Firstly, a few months before the outbreak of the epidemic, its employees were vaccinated against Rift Valley fever, although outbreaks of this infection have never been recorded in this region, and in endemic regions of Africa it proceeded as a mild flu-like disease that did not cause death.

Secondly, during the epidemic in Egypt, the pathogen suddenly acquired a high pathogenicity for humans. The disease proceeded with bleeding, severe lesions of the eyes and nervous system. The virus has become highly pathogenic, almost equaling in this respect the viruses of smallpox, Marburg and Lassa fever. Such a sudden change in the pathogenicity of the virus is extremely difficult to explain by its natural evolution.

Of particular interest is the analysis of the configuration of the initial focus of the disease, which is shown on the slide. The shape of this focus resembles an aerosol cloud propagation zone, which can occur when a biomaterial is intentionally dispersed or accidentally released into the environment.

Despite the available evidence base about the artificial nature of the outbreak, the US leadership did everything to hide the involvement of the laboratory in this incident. Only in 2019, it was decided to relocate it to the American Naval air base in Italy to continue research on particularly dangerous pathogens, including coronaviruses.

In conclusion, I would like to note that the publication by the Russian Federation of the contents of the Pentagon’s military biological programs in Ukraine has received a wide public response. Mass demonstrations against the activities of US-funded biological laboratories took place in the post-Soviet states. The public organizations of the Eurasian Economic Union adopted a resolution against biolabs funded by the Pentagon.

A number of investigations have been initiated in the United States itself. Topics related to the bribery of employees of social networks and the media when covering the causes of a new coronavirus infection in the media, as well as fraud and manipulation of public opinion regarding American vaccines against COVID-19, carried out by order of biotech and pharmaceutical corporations, have come to the attention of American law enforcement agencies.

Let me remind you that lobbying by the US government of the interests of large pharmaceutical companies is an established practice. So, back in 2010, due to a “conflict of interest” and numerous violations, the activities of the medical and biological center of the US Navy in Jakarta were discontinued.

The Americans carried out work at this facility outside the framework of the agreed research program, carried out unauthorized sampling of bioassays and refused to inform the Indonesian government about the goals of the work and the results achieved.

As it turned out, the materials obtained were used in the interests of the Gilead company affiliated with the Pentagon, which conducted tests of its drugs, including on the territory of Ukraine and Georgia.

Malaysia followed the example of Indonesia – by the decision of the government of this country, the work of the US-funded biolab was put under special control.

Thus, the concern of the world community related to the activities of the Pentagon-funded biological laboratories is consistently increasing. The issues raised by the Russian Federation on international platforms – the Ninth Review Conference of the BTWC Member States, as well as in the UN Security Council, demonstrated the US unwillingness to engage in substantive dialogue. We consider it fundamentally important that the disclosure of the facts of illegal military biological activities forced a number of states to weigh the possible consequences of their interaction with the United States in the field of biosecurity, to take a fresh look at the necessity and expediency of such cooperation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense will continue to work in this direction and will inform you.”