Dr. Alexander Frank’s work in functional neurology and integrative medicine offers a roadmap for those seeking to optimize their health and detoxify their bodies in an increasingly toxic world.

Dr. Alexander Frank is associated with the Florida Functional Neurology Group. You can connect with him through the following platforms:

The Rise of Neurotoxicity in Modern Society

We live in an era where neurotoxins are omnipresent. From environmental pollutants to processed foods, our bodies are constantly exposed to substances that disrupt neurological function. Dr. Alexander Frank, a board-certified chiropractic neurologist, highlights the importance of recognizing and eliminating these toxins to prevent chronic health conditions. Prevention, he argues, is the first and most effective step in combating neurotoxicity.

The Role of the Lymphatic System in Detoxification

A crucial component of maintaining health is ensuring that the body has functional detoxification pathways. The lymphatic system plays a vital role in removing toxins, but if these pathways are blocked, the body retains harmful substances. Dr. Frank emphasizes that liberating toxins without providing a proper route for their excretion can lead to severe health issues. His approach combines mechanical and metabolic assessments to create evidence-based care plans that restore the body's natural detox mechanisms.

Integrative Medicine: Combining Neurology and Chiropractic Care

Dr. Frank applies a multifaceted approach, integrating neurology and chiropractic medicine to assess a patient’s overall health. He examines motor responses, sensory feedback, and balance coordination to detect neurological dysfunctions. Unlike conventional medicine, which often treats symptoms in isolation, functional neurology aims to identify the root cause of disorders. He compares this process to a fire prevention strategy—addressing a “toaster fire” early can prevent it from turning into a towering inferno.

Neurological Health and Autoimmunity

One of the most pressing concerns in modern healthcare is the rise of autoimmune disorders. According to Dr. Frank, these conditions occur when the brain loses its ability to distinguish self from non-self, leading to immune attacks on the body. He explains that disruptions in sensory processing—whether from chronic inflammation, neurotoxins, or post-viral syndromes—can cause the immune system to misfire. A well-functioning brain maps the body's functions clearly, but when this mapping is impaired, autoimmunity can develop.

The Impact of the Spike Protein on Neurological Function

Dr. Frank has observed a significant increase in neurological issues since the introduction of the COVID-19 "vaccine". Many patients present with symptoms of dysautonomia, including heart rate irregularities, gastrointestinal dysfunction, and thyroid imbalances. He attributes this to the spike protein, which he believes interferes with neurological pathways and exacerbates inflammation. His practice utilizes advanced diagnostic tools, such as eye-tracking technology and tilt table testing, to measure autonomic function and assess neurological integrity.

Functional Approaches to Brain Health

Maintaining optimal brain function requires targeted interventions. Dr. Frank employs various strategies to promote neurological health, including:

Laser therapy to enhance blood flow and mitochondrial function

Vagus nerve stimulation to regulate autonomic processes

Mirror therapy for neurological rehabilitation in stroke and phantom limb pain patients

Hydrogen inhalation therapy as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agent

These treatments aim to restore neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt and heal from injuries and dysfunctions.

The Importance of Movement and Physical Stimulation

Modern lifestyles have led to a decline in natural movement, which is essential for neurological health. Dr. Frank warns against the dangers of prolonged sitting, noting that people in Blue Zones—regions where individuals frequently live to 100—engage in constant physical activity. He encourages the use of massage guns, vibration therapy, and balance exercises to stimulate the brain and body. Activities like pickleball, tai chi, and even visualizing movement can help maintain neurological function.

Avoiding the Pitfalls of the Functional Medicine Industry

Dr. Frank cautions against the commercialization of functional medicine, where unregulated supplements and therapies are marketed without scientific backing. He urges individuals to seek personalized treatment plans rather than blindly following trends. Using muscle response testing, he evaluates whether specific supplements are genuinely beneficial for each patient.

Building Resilience Against a Changing World

Ultimately, Dr. Frank’s goal is to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools to navigate today’s complex health landscape. By combining advanced diagnostics, functional neurology, and personalized care plans, he aims to create resilient systems capable of withstanding modern health challenges.

His message is clear: Health is an active process that requires education, prevention, and strategic intervention.

This presentation is from the World Council for Health Florida Detox and Wellness Fair, held on January 11, 2025. This transformative event was proudly hosted by the Villa Health Center, under the leadership of Dr. Marivic Villa, a passionate advocate for health freedom and natural healing.

To learn more about Villa Health Center and their commitment to empowering health and wellness, visit villahealthcenter.com and follow them on Facebook: Villa Health Center.

