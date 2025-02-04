Thank you to the Word of Life Outreach Church for graciously hosting this event and uniting people from across Ontario. A heartfelt thanks also to the skilled technicians who ensured the event's success, and to my dedicated team and donors, whose unwavering support makes this work possible.

If you’d like to support my mission to restore justice, uphold human rights, and promote informed consent in Canada and beyond, please consider subscribing or making a one-time donation. Your support makes a meaningful difference.

Understanding the Impact of Spike Protein

The presence of spike protein in the body—whether from infection or "vaccination"—poses a significant health risk. The protein binds to ACE2 receptors, disrupting normal cell function and marking affected cells for immune attack. This mechanism contributes to a wide range of health complications, from immune dysregulation to chronic inflammation. Moreover, concerns about shedding raise the question of exposure risk even for those who did not receive the injection.

The Power of Detoxification

Detoxification is essential for clearing harmful proteins and toxins from the body. One of the most effective methods is fasting, which activates autophagy—the body's natural process of breaking down and recycling damaged proteins.

Intermittent Fasting: Eating within a 6-8 hour window allows the body time to process and eliminate harmful proteins.

Three-Day Water Fast: A more intense detoxification approach that stimulates stem cell regeneration and enhances autophagy.

By reducing toxin accumulation, fasting plays a key role in mitigating the lingering effects of harmful exposures.

Nattokinase, Bromelain, and Other Key Supplements

Several natural supplements support the detoxification process and help neutralize harmful spike proteins.

Nattokinase: A powerful enzyme derived from fermented soybeans that aids in breaking down spike proteins and blood clots.

Bromelain: An anti-inflammatory enzyme that further assists in degrading harmful proteins.

N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC): A precursor to glutathione, NAC prevents spike proteins from binding to ACE2 receptors, reducing inflammatory damage.

Curcumin (from Turmeric): Offers anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic benefits, helping to combat tissue damage caused by spike protein-induced inflammation.

Pharmaceutical Interventions: Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine

While mainstream medicine has suppressed many effective treatments, some pharmaceuticals have demonstrated significant benefits in neutralizing the effects of spike proteins.

Ivermectin: A widely researched anti-parasitic that binds to spike proteins, preventing them from attaching to healthy cells.

Hydroxychloroquine: Originally used for malaria and autoimmune diseases, this drug supports immune modulation and enhances the cellular uptake of zinc, which is crucial for viral defense.

These medications, when used appropriately, contribute to the broader strategy of reducing spike protein-induced harm.

The Role of Vitamin D in Immune Health

Vitamin D is one of the most critical nutrients for maintaining a strong immune system. Adequate levels are associated with a 50-80% reduction in cancer risk and near-zero mortality from respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

Optimal Levels: Blood levels should be maintained above 60 nanograms per milliliter.

Sunlight Exposure: Natural sunlight is the best source, but supplementation may be necessary during winter months.

Pharmaceutical Suppression: The medical establishment has historically downplayed the benefits of vitamin D, despite overwhelming evidence supporting its role in disease prevention.

Shedding and Continued Detoxification Needs

Emerging evidence suggests that those who did not receive "vaccination" may still be exposed to spike protein shedding from those who did. Ongoing detoxification strategies can help mitigate potential risks.

Nattokinase and Quercetin: Taken before and after exposure, these compounds may help neutralize shed spike proteins.

Ivermectin Prophylaxis: Occasional use before large gatherings can offer additional protection.

Foundational Health Principles

Beyond specific detox and treatment protocols, maintaining overall health is crucial for resilience against infections and environmental toxins.

Nourishing Diet: Consuming organic, whole foods free of pesticides and additives supports immune function.

Healthy Fats: Avoiding seed oils and prioritizing natural fats from healthy sources enhances metabolic stability.

Regular Exercise: Physical activity supports lymphatic drainage and cellular repair.

Hydration and Clean Water: Drinking at least two liters of pure, fluoride-free water daily is essential.

Quality Sleep: Restorative sleep is fundamental for immune regulation and overall well-being.

Spiritual and Mental Health: Stress reduction and trust in God or a higher power have been linked to better immune function.

A Call for Independent Health Advocacy

The suppression of natural and pharmaceutical treatments by health authorities underscores the need for independent research and self-education. Organizations such as the World Council for Health provide critical guidance on detoxification and health sovereignty.

By staying informed and adopting proactive health strategies, individuals can protect themselves from the long-term effects of spike protein exposure and ensure lasting wellness.