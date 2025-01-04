The rollout of the COVID-19 "vaccine" brought with it a range of harm that we are only beginning to fully understand. From the variability in adverse effects to the importance of bolstering health through natural means, there is much we need to address as we navigate this challenging terrain.

Thanks to Chris and Caroline Pomeroy and The Pembroke Freedom Group for holding this event; Cori Slaughter and Vlad Tepes for recording and sharing the video; the RAIR Foundation USA for posting the video; Finnigan’s Restaurant and Pub for the venue, and Jack and Judy Lapierre for lodging my family and I. Video source: (Click Here)

Understanding Variability in Injection Outcomes

One of the key observations in my experience is the striking variability in the outcomes of the COVID-19 "vaccine." While some individuals appeared to experience no immediate adverse effects, others endured severe complications, such as clotting, neurological damage, and immune system overactivation.

In analyzing data from batch productions, it became clear that some lots of these injections caused disproportionately high rates of harm. This finding points to inconsistencies in manufacturing processes and raises concerns about the quality and safety of these products.

Exploring Natural Avenues for Recovery

For those seeking to heal after experiencing adverse effects, there are actionable steps that can be taken to detoxify the body and restore health.

Supporting Detoxification

A vital aspect of recovery is assisting the body in removing the spike protein, a key contributor to the harm caused by these injections. Intermittent fasting, water fasting, and targeted supplements such as nattokinase, bromelain, and lumbrokinase can play crucial roles in breaking down spike protein and mitigating its effects.

Building Resilience with Vitamin D

Vitamin D is not only essential for bone health but also acts as a communication hormone, critical for a robust immune system. Maintaining high levels—measured through blood testing—can dramatically reduce the risk of infections, cancers, and chronic diseases. Adults can often benefit from starting with 5,000 IU daily, with adjustments based on blood levels.

Reclaiming the Practice of Medicine

The pandemic has revealed the extent to which medicine has been co-opted by powerful entities. The overreliance on pharmaceutical solutions, at the expense of holistic and patient-centered approaches, underscores the need to rebuild a healthcare system grounded in integrity and trust.

Psychological operations during the pandemic created an environment where dissenting voices were silenced, and fear was weaponized to enforce compliance. We must advocate for systems that prioritize individualized care and the freedom to explore natural and ethical treatments.

Moving Forward

Healing from the impacts of the COVID-19 "vaccine" and the broader societal challenges it represents will require a combination of personal responsibility, community collaboration, and systemic reform. By embracing truth, supporting ethical healthcare practices, and focusing on resilience, we can chart a path toward recovery and renewal. Together, we can restore the principles of care and compassion that should be at the heart of medicine.

