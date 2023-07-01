This is the second in my series of short videos discussing top methods and tools being used to detoxify spike proteins and survive the covid 19 genetic injections. In the first video we discussed methods to increase autophagy, most notably intermittent fasting. In this second video we are going to look at a natural supplement that holds great promise for destroying circulating spike protein. It is nattokinase.

Legal Disclaimer: This post and video share Dr Trozzi’s personal opinions. They do not constitute medical advise, nor are a substitute for consultation with your personal health care practitioner.

Nattokinase is an enzyme extracted and purified from a traditional Japanese food called natto. Natto is made by fermenting soya beans, specifically using the bacterium Bacillus Natto.

Despite the name, Nattokinase is not a kinase enzyme, but rather it is serine protease. Proteins including spike proteins are chains of amino acids bonded together and folded into functional shapes. Serine proteases like nattokinase, cleave bonds between amino acids within proteins and hence digest protein, breaking them down into smaller sections, to eventually be broken down into individual amino acids which can be stored, reused for new protein synthesis, or eliminated from the body.

Natto and nattokinase have been used traditionally to reduce atherosclerosis, the process that progressively plugs up arteries and results in many different medical conditions including heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. When in contact with human blood or blood clots, nattokinase exhibits a strong fibrinolytic activity and works by inactivating plasminogen activator inhibitor; that means that it digests blood clots and inhibits their formation. This is similar to the use of various medicines like aspirin to reduce heart disease and other manifestations of blocked arteries, by inhibiting clots from forming and plugging already narrowed arteries.

Although one would expect nattokinase to be digested and inactivated in the human gut like most proteins, a few researchers report that nattokinase is active when taken orally. This indicates that somehow, some of the ingested nattokinase enzyme makes it through the gut and into the blood stream intact.

Nattokinase has many other reported health benefits including reducing blood pressure, reducing chronic sinusitis, relieving COPD, and improving gut microbiome health which has many benefits including improved immune function.

Blood clots are central to a large portion of the adverse events resulting from the covid injections and the spike proteins they produce. This is one reason for nattokinase’s proposed benefits for surviving the injections.

However, in lab tests, nattokinase also digests the spike protein. For this reason nattokinase is one of the top candidates for helping to detoxify our bodies of the spike proteins which are produced in response to the covid-19 genetic injections which are still being mislabeled as covid-19 “vaccines”.

Nattokinase can be purchased as an individual supplement as well as in combination with other nutraceuticals. Typical doses of nattokinase are 100 to 200 milligrams daily.

You will find nattokinase as one of the main ingredients in well designed supplements that are intended to help detoxify spike protein and survive the covid 19 genetic injections.

