Ivermectin, quercitin, N-Acetyl Cysteine, dandelion leaf extract, curcumenoids, and more.

Here is part three in our series of short videos about how to detoxify from and survive the covid-19 genetic injections. In this 7 minute video, I present a diverse collection of approaches to block the toxic effects of spike proteins, then narrow it down to the five most popular and practical tools. Please share this and the rest of the video series with people in need. There are no patients, only victims; people were lied to, frightened, and criminally coerced into these dangerous misrepresented genetic injections.

Covid "Vaccines" Detox | Part 3 | Blocking Spike Protein

Transcript

The world has been spiked. Spike protein poisoning is foundational to the massive wave of disease and death that follows the covid-19 injections. Many organs can be affected; and people present with a variety of clinical pictures from myocarditis, to strokes, blood clots, heart attacks, kidney failure, infertility, rashes and many more. Many doctors are blind to the underlying process causing their patients’ troubles. I hope my videos and referenced materials will help patients to recover and doctors to help them.

Covid “Vaccines” Detox | Series

This article and video is the third in a series, providing tools to detoxify following the injections, to maximize survival, and minimize suffering and disability. Please do share these videos, and other resources on my site, with people in need.

In part 1 of this series, titled “autophagy”, I discussed fasting and other methods to increase autophagy and the rate at which spike proteins are eliminated from the body.

In part 2, we discussed nattokinase, which is one of the most promising natural enzymes that helps destroy the spike protein.

Spike protein attached to ACE2 receptor

Blocking the Spike Protein

Now in part 3, lets talk about compounds with the potential to block the ability of the spike protein to attach to human cells. This is a great strategy to neutralize much of the toxic effects while the spike protein is present in our bodies. Blocking the spike holds great promise for injection victims, and it likely has role for all of us, as we face issues of spike protein shedding and transfection of the genetic invasion, from our friends and loved ones who were coerced and thus assaulted when injected.

Spike Protein and ACE2 Receptor

The poisoning of our bodies resulting from the misrepresented covid-19 genetic injections involves the toxic spike protein that is produced. To do its damage, the spike protein binds to receptors on our human cells.The main cell receptors that the spike protein attaches to are call ACE2 receptors. The part of a spike protein that attaches to an ACE2 receptor is called the “receptor binding domain”.

ACE2 Receptor

Spike Protein Receptor Binding Domain

Binding the Spike Protein

Molecules that bind to the spike protein’s receptor domain, interfere with the spike’s ability to attach to our cells. This cripples the spike protein’s ability to poison cells. It also stops spike proteins from marking our own cells as foreign and targeting them for attack by our own immune system. Computer geometric analysis identifies both ivermectin and quercetin as good fits to do this job of blocking the spike protein’s receptor binding domain. This explains at least part of why ivermectin and quercetin are both effective in the treatment and prevention of covid-19 infections, as well as why they are top candidates for blocking the toxic effects of the many spike proteins that are generated within victims of the misrepresented and coerced covid-19 genetic injections.

The FLCCC Protocol

FLCCC Alliance includes Dr Paul Marik (left) and Dr Pierre Kory (right)

The FLCCC continue to be one of the global leaders in both the treatment of covid-19 infections, and the treatment and detoxification of persons injured by the covid-19 injection fraud. Ivermectin appears at the top of their protocol, where it is second only to intermittent fasting. The FLCCC recommended dose of ivermectin is 0.2-0.3 mg/kg daily. Practically speaking that’s 12 mg or 18 mg once a day for most adults.

Ivermectin molecule (dosage: 0.2 to 0.3 mg/kg)

Treating Spike Protein with Quercetin

Quercetin is a naturally occurring compound. It is a member of the flavonoid group of polyphenols. It has many health benefits. It is found in blueberries, red wine, kale, red onions, as well as many other fruits, vegetables, leaves, seeds, and grains. As a supplement people take quercetin dihydrate, 250 to 500 mg once or twice daily with food.

Quercetin Rich Foods

Blocking the ACE2 Receptor

Another approach to blocking the cell attachment and toxic effects of the spike protein is by blocking the ACE2 receptors, so that spike proteins can not attach to them. The geometric match of metformin with the ACE2 receptor, make it a great candidate for this task. Metformin is a medication generally used for type 2 diabetes. Doses used vary from 250 mg to 1000 mg up to three times daily. The use of metformin requires extra supervision due to its effects on blood sugar levels. It is a prescription drug.

Metformin Molecule

Natural items for blocking the Spike Protein

Other natural items that are promising for blocking spike protein attachment to ACE2 receptors include: cloves, prunella vulgaris, milk thistle extract, dandelion leaf extract, apigenin, fisetin, curcumin or “turmeric” and curcumenoid extracts, emodin, and N-Acetyl Cysteine. Some of these items have multiple additional mechanisms through which they aid in treating and detoxifying covid “vaccine” injuries.

1) Apigenin 2) N-Acetyl Cysteine 3) Cloves 4) Prunella Vulgaris 5) Milk Thistle 6) Dandelion Leaf Extract 7) Fisetin 8) Curcumin and Curcuminoids 9) Emodin

Top Candidates to block Spike Protein attachment to ACE2 receptors:

1) Ivermectin 2) Quercetin 3) N-Acetyl Cysteine 4) Dandelion Leaf Extract 5) Curcumenoid Extracts

Among treatments for spike protein disease that work by interfering with spike protein adherence to ACE2 receptors, these are the five most popular: Ivermectin, quercetin, N-Acetyl Cysteine, dandelion leaf extract, and curcumenoid extracts.

That completes part 3 of this Dr Trozzi Covid “Vaccines” Detox Series. Please help spread the knowledge, and help others. There are more parts coming soon.

Strategies for the Management of Spike Protein-Related Pathology: a detailed new article written by Matthew Halma, Christof Plothe DO, Dr Paul Marik MD, and Dr Tess Lawrie MD PhD. It is a detailed exploration of many current strategies for the management of spike protein pathologies.

Related Material: