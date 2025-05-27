This is part two of a two-part conversation I had with Dr. Roger Hodkinson, a seasoned pathologist who stood firm in his commitment to medical ethics. We discuss the COVID-19 “vaccine” campaign, the demonization of carbon dioxide, and the erosion of informed consent which have all exposed the dangers of centralized control. Amid this manufactured threat, Alberta is showing that a different path is possible—one grounded in ethics, transparency, and individual responsibility. From exposing medical malpractice to rejecting globalist climate narratives, a movement of resistance is gaining momentum.

Dr. Roger Hodkinson is the founder of MalpracticeCheck–a direct-to-patient, case-by-case service for assessing whether medical malpractice has occurred. Find more info at: MalpracticeCheck

You can also follow Dr. Hodkinson every Saturday from 2:00-3:00 p.m. MST on The Wave on 4, part of Solid Gold Family Radio, where he shares honest, no-nonsense medical insights. Visit: The Wave

The “Vaccine” Catastrophe and the Fight for Accountability

The COVID-19 era marked a collapse in medical ethics. Millions were coerced into accepting genetic injections under false pretenses—told they were “vaccines,” though they were neither traditional nor safe. These injections have caused unprecedented harm: neurological disorders, turbo cancers, and immune dysfunction. Yet the institutions responsible for this deception—governments, regulatory colleges, and pharmaceutical companies—have not been held accountable. Worse still, many injured individuals cannot even begin to seek justice due to legal costs and systemic indifference.

As evidence of harm mounts, the official narrative continues to erode. Institutions once forcing compliance are now backpedaling, attempting to avoid legal consequences. Yet for the victims, the damage remains—and so does the need for accountability.

Climate Control: How Carbon Fear Fuels Authoritarian Agendas

Alongside medical tyranny, environmental propaganda has been weaponized to control the public through fear. Carbon dioxide, the gas essential for plant life, is demonized as a pollutant. Temperatures that were once celebrated are now framed as signs of imminent disaster. The result is mass confusion and public guilt—carefully engineered to justify digital surveillance, economic restrictions, and lifestyle mandates.

While truly concerning environmental threats—such as radioactive contamination—are ignored, citizens are blamed for driving cars or eating meat. The real crisis is not global warming, but manipulation: the public is being told that normal weather fluctuations are largely their fault, and that the solution is total compliance with centralized control.

Convenience, Compliance, and the Creep of Control

Alongside medical coercion and climate hysteria lies another danger: the willingness to trade freedom for convenience. Whether it’s a tap-and-go payment system, mask mandates, or digital health passes, each incremental surrender to ease opens the door wider to surveillance, dependency, and authoritarian oversight. The public is not just being manipulated—they are being conditioned. Self-reliance is being diminished as people sleepwalk into systems designed for total control, unaware that every frictionless interaction carries a hidden cost.

This normalization of compliance has made resistance harder to muster. Each new policy seems tolerable on its own, but together they form an unrelenting pattern of control. The danger is not in singular regulations or mandates, but in the cumulative weight of all of them. Unless this pattern is broken, future crises—whether real or fabricated—will be used to justify even greater restrictions on speech, movement, and thought.

Maintaining Sovereignty Against Global Control

The convergence of medical deception, environmental manipulation, and digital surveillance is not accidental—it is the architecture of a new authoritarianism. But truth is beginning to surface, and resistance is growing. The choice ahead is clear: continue down the path of fear and submission, or reclaim a society rooted in ethics, critical thinking, and individual sovereignty.

