Psychological Operations and Propaganda

In today’s information war, the media has become a weapon of control rather than a genuine source of information. Government bailouts to corporate outlets have turned journalism into an arm of state messaging. The COVID era revealed the full extent of this shift: dissenting experts were silenced, early treatments like ivermectin were ridiculed, and the "vaccine" campaign advanced through manufactured urgency and one-sided narratives.

Psychological operations—once aimed only at foreign enemies—were turned inward. Fear replaced reason and emotion overruled evidence. The result was not an informed public but a conditioned one, trained not to question the narrative.

A Strategy of Divide and Conquer

A small ruling class survives not by strength, but by division. Their power depends on keeping the public fragmented, distracted, and suspicious of one another. Through staged crises and emotional manipulation, they pit citizen against citizen: left against right, Christian against Muslim, "vaccinated" against "unvaccinated." These divisions are not organic; they are engineered.

Major events, often cloaked in tragedy or urgency, are used to justify unlawful wars, sweeping surveillance, and the erosion of civil liberties. Manufactured enemies keep the public on edge, always looking outward instead of upward. In this environment, solidarity is a threat. When people begin to recognize their shared interests across cultural, political, or religious lines, they become harder to control. Unity exposes the illusion. And once that illusion cracks, so does the system that depends on it.

Real Threats vs. Manufactured Crises

While radioactive waste leaks in Fukushima and plastic-islands in the ocean go largely ignored, carbon dioxide has been elevated as the central environmental threat. This narrative is used to justify surveillance, digital control systems, and energy rationing under the banner of sustainability.

Meanwhile, unexplained atmospheric activities and geoengineering projects receive no public discussion. The “green” agenda serves not the planet, but a political project of behavior modification and social restriction. Under the guise of saving nature, freedom is quietly eroded.

Scarcity, Control, and Dependence

Supply chains are being disrupted, with attempts to cull livestock using fearmongering around viruses like H5N1. Insect-based protein is promoted as the future, while traditional farming is undermined. At the same time, billionaire figures, including Bill Gates, quietly amass farmland—consolidating power over what people eat.

This is no accident. A dependent population is easier to govern. Food is not just sustenance, but leverage. Once people cannot feed themselves, they can be made to comply with almost anything.

This is not a war of tanks and uniforms. It is a war of influence, perception, and engineered dependence. The tools are subtle, but the effects are devastating. Yet even against such forces, resistance is possible. Truth, unity, and moral courage remain our greatest defenses, and our clearest path forward.

