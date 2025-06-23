I'm excited to announce the launch of the Summer Sovereignty Tour 2025, beginning Wednesday, June 25th in Newmarket, Ontario at the Lions and Sun Bar and Lounge.

Where: Lions & Sun Bar & Lounge 18947 Woodbine Ave. Sharon, ON

When: Wednesday, June 25th, 2025 — 7:00 PM

Over the coming weeks and months, I’ll be visiting twenty communities across Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. These in-person gatherings will feature full-length presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and the opportunity to connect with fellow truth-seekers, health advocates, and freedom fighters.

Admission is free – donations are appreciated but not required.

What to Expect

This tour is more than just a speaking series. It’s a mission to:

Share urgent information for our health, freedom, and security

Expose the ongoing crimes of the WEF, UN, WHO , and their globalist agenda

Exchange insights with aware and courageous Canadians

Advance survival strategies to build decentralized, people-powered solutions

Empower ourselves through knowledge, sovereignty, and collaboration

Topics include:

COVID crimes against humanity and frontline accounts

The truth about COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” and mRNA technologies

The danger of self-replicating injections

Protecting children’s health and autonomy

Current threats like H5N1 and measles fear campaigns

The illegitimacy of corrupted Canadian institutions

Practical keys to optimal health

Our shared path to restoring a free, fair, and decentralized world

Updates from organizations like the World Council for Health

Poster:

Upcoming Ontario Stops 📆

June 25 – Newmarket (just north of Toronto)

July 3 – Combermere (1 hour north of Belleville)

July 14 – Pembroke

July 17 – Ottawa

After Ontario, I’ll be heading west to Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia through late July and August. Stay tuned for more event details!

Footage from Previous Tours