Summer Sovereignty Tour 2025 🌞 Kicks Off This Wednesday in Newmarket, Ontario!
Themes: Survival • Health • Justice • Freedom
I'm excited to announce the launch of the Summer Sovereignty Tour 2025, beginning Wednesday, June 25th in Newmarket, Ontario at the Lions and Sun Bar and Lounge.
Where: Lions & Sun Bar & Lounge 18947 Woodbine Ave. Sharon, ON
When: Wednesday, June 25th, 2025 — 7:00 PM
Over the coming weeks and months, I’ll be visiting twenty communities across Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. These in-person gatherings will feature full-length presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and the opportunity to connect with fellow truth-seekers, health advocates, and freedom fighters.
Admission is free – donations are appreciated but not required.
What to Expect
This tour is more than just a speaking series. It’s a mission to:
Share urgent information for our health, freedom, and security
Expose the ongoing crimes of the WEF, UN, WHO, and their globalist agenda
Exchange insights with aware and courageous Canadians
Advance survival strategies to build decentralized, people-powered solutions
Empower ourselves through knowledge, sovereignty, and collaboration
Topics include:
COVID crimes against humanity and frontline accounts
The truth about COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” and mRNA technologies
The danger of self-replicating injections
Protecting children’s health and autonomy
Current threats like H5N1 and measles fear campaigns
The illegitimacy of corrupted Canadian institutions
Practical keys to optimal health
Our shared path to restoring a free, fair, and decentralized world
Updates from organizations like the World Council for Health
Poster:
Upcoming Ontario Stops 📆
June 25 – Newmarket (just north of Toronto)
July 3 – Combermere (1 hour north of Belleville)
July 14 – Pembroke
July 17 – Ottawa
After Ontario, I’ll be heading west to Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia through late July and August. Stay tuned for more event details!
