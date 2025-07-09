On September 2024 Canadians For Truth invited Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Regina Watteel, and I to the auditorium of the Canadian Christian College in Whitby Ontario to present on this subject: “What’s Next? Where we are going, and what to expect.” This was an excellent event with a great turnout. I’m excited to share the video recording of my presentation from that day for the first time and I hope you find it both engaging and informative.

In part two of three, I examine the collapse of public trust in institutions during the COVID-19 era and the rise of global governance agendas. I explore how financial corruption, manufactured pandemics, and centralized digital control form a coordinated effort to restructure society.

Institutional Betrayal and a Crisis of Legitimacy

Governments and public health agencies once trusted to protect life have committed acts of mass harm. The COVID-19 “vaccines” were deployed without proper testing, using gene-based platforms never before approved for mass use. When doctors raised concerns or offered alternative treatments, they were punished, silenced, or stripped of their licenses. Courts acknowledged that lockdowns were unlawful, yet refused to act, claiming that COVID was already over. This was not mere failure; it was the abandonment of lawful governance and a descent into authoritarianism masquerading as science.

Manufactured Pandemics and Weaponized Medicine

This descent was enforced through false data and manipulated tools. PCR tests were misused to inflate case numbers. Safe, early treatments were demonized. Meanwhile, “vaccines” contained synthetic nanoparticles and modified mRNA, turning human cells into spike protein factories, often with catastrophic results. The harm was predictable. Before the rollout, mRNA technology had been tested on just 385 people and had resulted only in failures. This wasn’t medicine; it was an experiment imposed under duress, with no transparency or accountability.

Financial Control and the Digital Leash

As society was locked down and distracted by fear, financial systems were being quietly restructured. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are now being positioned as replacements for cash. These are far more restrictive than traditional currencies and double as behavioral tools. CBDCs can be programmed to expire, to restrict certain purchases, or to punish dissenting voices. What emerges is a system of total control—where access to food, housing, and basic rights is conditioned on obedience.

Social Engineering and Transhumanist Goals

All of this unfolded within a longer campaign of social engineering. For decades, children have been indoctrinated with fringe ideologies, while cultural traditions and moral foundations are systematically dismantled. As institutions erode, distorted notions of identity and meaning give way to confusion and submission. The ideological legacy of the Frankfurt School played a major role in this unraveling, alongside coordinated efforts by global entities such as the WHO. Now, transhumanism is emerging as the next phase of control: a program of engineered biology aimed at merging human life with digital systems.

Reclaiming freedom begins with rejecting these illegitimate structures and rebuilding a society grounded not in coercion, but in conscience, courage, and consent.

Photos from the Event

Theo Flurry (left) Dr. Peter McCullough (right)

Summer Sovereignty Tour 2025

Over the coming weeks and months, I’ll be visiting twenty communities across Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. These in-person gatherings will feature full-length presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and the opportunity to connect with fellow truth-seekers, health advocates, and freedom fighters.

Admission is free – donations are appreciated but not required.

For more information, please visit this post:

