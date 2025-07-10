On September 2024 Canadians For Truth invited Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Regina Watteel, and I to the auditorium of the Canadian Christian College in Whitby Ontario to present on this subject: “What’s Next? Where we are going, and what to expect.” This was an excellent event with a great turnout. I’m excited to share the video recording of my presentation from that day for the first time and I hope you find it both engaging and informative.

In part three of three, I explain the complex crisis is unfolding across health, governance, and societal systems. Behind public messaging about safety and science lies a pattern of fraud, contamination, and escalating control. From "vaccines" laced with unapproved genetic material to psychological operations designed to sow fear and division, a deeper agenda has revealed itself.

The Genetic Payload: What Was Really in the "Vaccines"?

Independent analyses of COVID-19 "vaccines" have revealed more than just mRNA. Researchers such as Dr. David Speicher discovered foreign atoms, DNA fragments, and the SV40 promoter—a viral sequence known to enable permanent genetic modification by integrating into human chromosomes.

This material was not disclosed to regulators. Its presence constitutes fraud, bypassing informed consent and raising long-term genetic safety concerns. Alarmingly, the most carefully manufactured batches were found to be the most lethal, suggesting that “quality control” increased biological risk rather than reducing it.

Manufacturing Fraud and Regulatory Negligence

A bait-and-switch approach was used in manufacturing. To gain regulatory approval, companies submitted a small batch of genetic material produced using PCR—a clean, precise laboratory method that minimizes contamination. But once approved, they switched to a cheaper mass-production method: growing plasmids in E. coli bacteria to replicate the genetic sequences at scale. This process is far less controlled and can leave behind bacterial DNA and other impurities. Despite the change in manufacturing method, Health Canada did not require new safety testing. Neither did the FDA or AMA.

As a result, millions were injected with a product that was never properly evaluated in its final form. Despite this, governments continue building new mRNA factories, including self-replicating versions approved in Japan. These future injections could continuously replicate inside the body, with no off switch and no long-term safety data.

Fifth-Generation Warfare and Psychological Operations

The attack is not only biological—it is psychological. Fifth-generation warfare relies on controlling information, emotion, and perception. Media, medicine, and government were weaponized to manipulate public behavior, instill fear, and suppress dissent.

Through censorship, coercion, and public shaming, citizens were forced into compliance while independent experts were silenced. Misinformation was institutionalized, not by fringe voices, but by those in power. This kind of warfare undermines rational discourse and replaces science with fear-driven obedience.

Action and Accountability

This crisis cannot be normalized. We must reject experimental injections, reclaim personal health decisions, and oppose tyrannical policies like Canada’s Bill C-293. Organizations such as the World Council for Health, along with courageous doctors and scientists worldwide, have laid out clear detox protocols and ethical frameworks to help guide this resistance. This work reinforces a growing international movement dedicated to transparency, biological integrity, and informed consent. Justice is not optional—it is the foundation of healing and renewal. When state institutions enable harm, we must resist. It is time to restore the integrity of our society from the ground up.

