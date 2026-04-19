Wins of the Week 121 captures a decisive shift as pressure continues to mount across political, medical, and legal fronts. In the United States, the CDC’s ACIP charter has been updated to explicitly include investigation into vaccine injuries, opening the door to broader scrutiny and dissent. Florida has advanced a new medical freedom package, expanding exemption rights and protecting access to early treatments. In Iowa, lawmakers moved to restore parental consent requirements for certain childhood injections, reinforcing the role of families in medical decisions. Legal momentum is building as well, with major challenges to school mandates and religious exemptions advancing through the courts, while new filings in Canada push forward accountability for denied rights and injury claims. At the same time, growing public skepticism and whistleblower admissions are accelerating the collapse of long-held narratives. The pattern is clear: institutions are being forced to respond as transparency, resistance, and accountability continue to increase. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

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Preamble

The World Council For Health is holding a Better Way Conference in Rhode Island on May 30 and 31. The theme is “Co-creating New Health Solutions.” Check out the amazing line-up of speakers and Purchase Tickets Here

Song Recommendations

RX side effects by Elle Cordova (Listen Here) Debussy: Clair de lune | Menahem Pressler, piano (Listen Here)

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Wins of the Week – April 18, 2026

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.