Episode 120 of Wins of the Week highlights decisive breakthroughs across political authority, medical accountability, and legal resistance. In Alberta, Bill 25 moved to depoliticize classrooms while protecting teachers from ideological coercion. In the United States, newly released documents reveal federal health agencies relied on an essentially useless statistical tool to assess COVID “vaccine” danger signals, exposing critical failures in oversight. Internationally, Poland and Romania are resisting billions in payments to Pfizer, asserting national sovereignty in the face of contested pandemic-era contracts. Meanwhile, grassroots momentum continues to build, from packed public events to growing citizen engagement. Across every domain, manufactured narratives are being challenged, pressure is mounting, and accountability is gaining ground. If you enjoy this episode, please leave us a like!

Credits

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Follow Ted Kuntz at his Substack for important insights and honest reflections on today’s world.

Follow and help support the National Citizens Inquiry to help protect the rights and health of Canadian citizens.

Preamble

The World Council For Health is holding a Better Way Conference in Rhode Island on May 30 and 31. The theme is “Co-creating New Health Solutions.” (Sign Up Here)

Song Recommendations

Elbows Up NPC is a fun hip-hop song about the state of Canadian politics. It was written and produced by RPN Entertainment. (Listen Here)



Thanks to Wayne Peters and What’s Up Canada for including this in his most recent newsletter. We recommend subscribing to Whats Up Canada.

The song, Humble and Kind, from last week’s episode was well loved. Virginia Heym noted that the original was written by a woman, Lori McKenna, as advice for her own children (Listen Here)

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Wins of the Week – April 11, 2026

Discover all the exciting announcements in today’s episode of Wins of the Week, featuring links and resources that showcase groundbreaking changes and inspiring progress from around the globe.