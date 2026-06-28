This week brought significant new challenges to entrenched institutions in medicine and politics.

The U.S. Senate subpoenaed Dr. Anthony Fauci amid renewed scrutiny of the COVID-19 response, while Canadian lawmakers moved to block the expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying to mental illness cases.

Meanwhile, HPV vaccine manufacturer Merck reached a $50 million settlement over Gardasil lawsuits, authorities announced the largest healthcare fraud crackdown in U.S. history, and free speech advocates continued to push back against institutional overreach in the courts.

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Wins of the Week — June 26, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Political

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, when asked about a school’s decision to fly a Pride flag in place of the national flag during the month of June, says - “When I’m prime minister, we will fly the Canadian flag everywhere and always. We should never take down the Canadian flag for any reason. We have to be united now more than ever.” The question referenced a decision by Trillium Woods Elementary School in Barrie, Ont., to take down its Canadian flag in early June and replace it with a pride flag in celebration of Pride month. Poilievre said all Canadians should be treated equally, regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation, “or any other irrelevant characteristic.” It’s time to stop tearing down statues, taking down flags. It’s time to do the opposite,” Poilievre said.

The US Senate has subpoenaed Dr. Anthony Fauci following the release of documents that critics said showed the former head of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases provided misleading testimony to lawmakers. Sen. Rand Paul asked Fauci to voluntarily testify to the panel he chairs, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, but Fauci declined. “Therefore, today I have issued a subpoena requiring him to testify before the Committee, in public, next month,” Paul said. Tulsi Gabbard, who released the new files on her last day as director of national intelligence, said in a statement that “politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe.” Link↗

Medicine / Health

A special parliamentary committee is recommending that the federal government permanently bar people whose only underlying condition is mental illness from accessing medical assistance in dying. In a report tabled in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying urged the government to amend the Criminal Code to add the exclusion, arriving on the tenth anniversary of MAID’s legalization in Canada. Without action from Parliament, MAID eligibility is currently set to expand to those whose sole condition is a mental disorder on March 17th, 2027. The committee pointed to a continued divergence of views and to testimony that doctors cannot reliably predict whether someone will recover or distinguish a MAID request from suicidality. Conservative MP Tamara Jansen said the recommendation would “save thousands of lives”, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health also backed it.

MAID background: Under Bill C-14 passed in 2016, ~6,465 MAiD deaths projected) :

Gross reduction in health care costs: $109.2 million (from avoided end-of-life care).

Cost of administering MAiD (physician billing, drugs, oversight): $22.3 million .

Net savings : $86.9 million .

Incremental impact from Bill C-7 expansion passed in 2021 (~1,164 additional MAiD deaths) :

Gross reduction: $66.5 million .

Admin costs: $4.4 million .

Incremental net savings : $62.0 million .

Combined total net reduction: $149.0 million (about 0.08% of total provincial health care budgets). A 2025 academic paper (Journal of Death and Dying) modeled much larger hypothetical long-term savings (up to ~$1.273 trillion by 2047 in extreme non-voluntary scenarios across vulnerable groups like the elderly or mentally ill) “Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death” Authors: Uzair Jamil and Joshua M. Pearce Journal: OMEGA - Journal of Death and Dying (Sage) Published online: February 28, 2025 DOI: 10.1177/00302228251323299 Link↗

The federal government has tabled new legislation aimed at ensuring clean drinking water in First Nations communities, backed by $4.6 billion over five years. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty introduced Bill C-37 in the House of Commons on Tuesday, describing the funding as the single largest commitment ever made to First Nations water protection and the first such attempt by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government. The bill has drawn criticism for softening the language of an earlier version: where the previous version affirmed a “human right” to clean water, the new bill commits only to “progressive realization”. The federal Vaccine Injury Support Program received ~3,500 claims; 3,000 were accepted, but only 252 people received compensation.

The program spent two-thirds of its funding (~$36M of $54M) on administration/overhead rather than direct aid to victims. A major study involving more than 470,000 participants has found that using sunscreen correlated with massively increased risk of three major types of skin cancer. According to the UK Biobank study, frequent sunscreen users faced a 292% higher risk of invasive melanoma, a 140% higher risk of basal cell carcinoma, and a 126% higher risk of squamous cell carcinoma. Link↗

Legal

The Federal Trade Commission, along with the attorneys general of Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas, filed a lawsuit against the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). The complaint alleges the organization made deceptive claims regarding pediatric medical transition services, misleading parents and children about their safety and necessity. The FTC claims that WPATH provided a means for medical providers to make unsubstantiated claims to parents regarding puberty blockers, hormones, and sex-change surgeries . The suit alleges these guidelines were crafted to ensure insurance coverage, generating profits for the association’s members. The lawsuit cites international literature reviews and a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, alleging WPATH downplayed severe risks and misrepresented the medical consensus and scientific evidence surrounding these treatments. The FTC has also launched investigations into other major medical organizations, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, over their clinical guidelines on gender-affirming care. Link↗

Merck & Co has agreed to pay $50 million to settle more than 200 lawsuits brought against the drug giant by patients suffering from autoimmune disorders after receiving the Gardasil vaccine. According to Merck, this settlement resolves all but one of the pending lawsuits filed against its HPV vaccine. Gardasil was fast-tracked to licensure by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2006 and first recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be given to all 11-12-year-old girls. Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense, which supported the class action lawsuit against Merck, said: One of the litigation’s achievements has been that thousands of Merck’s internal documents are now available. As these documents likely will be scrutinized by new vaccine-injured victims and their lawyers, there will be future efforts to seek justice on behalf of the young people betrayed, as there should be. Link↗ A trespass prosecution against Frances Widdowson, a former Mount Royal professor and free speech advocate, has been stayed following her arrest last December at the University of Victoria campus. Widdowson was arrested and received a trespassing citation after being on university property on Dec. 2, 2025 while wearing a billboard which included the phrase “What remains?” Widdowson was later released and issued a $115 fine for trespassing. A stay of proceedings typically means the Crown prosecutor has determined there is either no longer a substantial likelihood of conviction or that proceeding is no longer in the public interest. One of the most significant unanswered questions was whether the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms applies to universities in British Columbia, said the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom who assisted in Widdowson’s defence. The formerly tenured professor was fired by Mount Royal University in Calgary in 2021 after she had publicly criticized “wokeism” and identity politics on her website and social media. An arbitration ruling determined that her termination was excessive, but the arbitrator recommended financial compensation instead of reinstatement. Widdowson has continued to pursue reinstatement through labour arbitration and appeals processes. Link↗

Evan Blackman, a Freedom Convoy protester who had his bank accounts frozen under the Emergencies Act, will be appealing his conviction, with his lawyers set to argue that the court should consider whether his Charter Rights were violated. Lawyers with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms appeared before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on June 25 to challenge the court’s prior refusal to consider whether the freezing of Blackman’s bank accounts violated his Section 8 rights, which protect against unreasonable search and seizure. Link↗

The Department of Justice has announced a historic national health care fraud takedown involving 455 defendants, charging 90 physicians and other licensed health care professionals, in alleged schemes totaling more than $6.5 billion in false claims. Federal authorities reported seizure of more than $182 million in cash, luxury vehicles, jewelry, and other assets. The announcement describes the largest health care fraud takedown in Department history, but its significance lies in what the cases reveal about the operating environment in which modern medical fraud can scale. The cases involve alleged kickbacks, medically unnecessary services, false diagnoses, prescription-drug diversion, hospice fraud, wound-care billing schemes, Medicaid exploitation, and patient harm, including death. Health care fraud does not merely steal money from public programs. It corrupts the clinical relationship. It converts patients into billing instruments. It converts diagnoses into revenue opportunities. It turns the medical record into a financial device. When fraud enters medicine, the victim is not only the taxpayer. The patient becomes the point of extraction. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated: “if you use our health care system to enrich yourself at the expense of patients or the American people, we will find you, we will prosecute you, and we will hold you accountable.”

The Democracy Fund lawyers sent a demand letter to the Vancouver school board objecting to Dallas Brodie’s cancellation of an April townhall event. The VSB unilaterally cancelled the booking, citing the possibility of a “confrontation” between groups and concerns about ensuring a safe environment. It cited language from the BC Human Rights Code regarding the promotion of hatred and discrimination. Ms. Brodie retained The Democracy Fund who have since sent a letter to VSB’s counsel objecting to this improper, targeted cancellation. TDF Executive Director Mark Joseph said, “Our position is that the VSB cannot cancel a town hall hosted by an elected politician using the pretext of ‘security concerns,’ particularly where the police expressed none. In any case, Ms. Brodie’s office arranged for private security, so VSB’s stated reasons are not credible upon examination. If officials can arbitrarily cancel a politician’s speaking engagement, or do so via a heckler’s veto, the democratic process will grind to a halt. Some people in power seem to think that society will progress only if an intellectual elite curates opinions and expression; this view is hubristic and foolish. Voting-age Canadians are not children who need monitoring and correction.” Link↗

Citizen Action

A new national poll shows Rebel News viewership in Canada has doubled in the past year — and young Canadians now watch Rebel News at the same rate as The Globe and Mail. According to the latest ‘Trust in Media’ survey, nearly one in four Canadians now watches Rebel News either regularly or occasionally, marking another year of major growth for independent media. Among Canadians aged 18 to 34, Rebel News has reached parity with the Globe and Mail, one of the country’s oldest and most established news institutions. The poll also shows Rebel News’ trust numbers continuing to climb, in contrast to media sources like the CBC where trust numbers continue to fall. Link↗

Pride Toronto announced it is $700,000 short on funding ahead of this year’s annual parade, with organizers warning that demonstrations could be scaled back further next year after similar funding struggles in 2025. None of the major sponsors that withdrew last year returned in 2026, and additional sponsors either left or reduced support. Some of those sponsors listed last year included Google, Home Depot, Nissan, and Clorox. “We have made some strategic decisions (for next year), we cut off a stage, we have reduced programming, we’ve made quite a few changes, and but we’re still finding ourselves in a very similar position where we are in about $700,000 deficit,” executive director Kojo Modeste. Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Mary Holland: “The HPV vaccines are very dangerous. They’ve caused hundreds, thousands of deaths. They’ve caused severe injuries. They do not prevent cervical cancer.” Aaron Siri: “Did you know that the death rate from measles declined by 98% BEFORE the measles vaccine was introduced? This is all on the CDC website… That decline had nothing to do with vaccines.” So, if vaccines didn’t do it, what caused that decline from 1900 to 1963? The answer is better nutrition, better sanitation, clean water, etc., yet “science” wants you to believe that vaccines saved the day. Del BigTree: “ Pharma is the most powerful lobby in Washington. It doesn’t just want influence. It wants to own you. COVID was the canary in the coal mine. It showed us how quickly governments, media, Silicon Valley, and Pharma could move together to take control of your body, your children, and your rights. And if you don’t have control over your own body, you don’t have freedom. You have the same rights as a farm animal. This is the fight of our lifetime.

Songs of the week

Featured: James Brown - I Feel Good Link↗

Terry McDonald recommended: Triumph - Hold On Link↗

Additional Resources