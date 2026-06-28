Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Rolonne Marie Ross's avatar
Rolonne Marie Ross
18h

Thank you Dear Dr Mark Trozzi and VCC Founder Ted Kuntz,

I am so grateful to you and Ted, who make our lives worth getting up for. This is such an extreme event that humanity is facing which brings me to this article I found. It's about the resistance. US!!

The one paragraph that struck me as a bit strange was "Permission." (I'll read it again. Maybe I misunderstood)

My permission is from a Higher power <3 <3 <3 . The rest is very good.

Enjoy. "We are the Many"

https://kennycarmody.substack.com/p/the-psychology-of-the-resisters-what?utm_source=multiple-personal-recommendations-email&utm_medium=email&triedRedirect=true

Last week you both mentioned the plight of the Inuit up North. Yes, they have been waiting for so much help from G0v mt, namely Potable water. Everything that is shipped in goes by plane and that gets expensive. Roughly, about 10 times what we pay.

The other, was the fight that you and Dr Charles Hoffe were facing and most likely still are. The area of Lytton after the fires, that caused the Mostly Indigenous, to leave is a hot button for the G0 v'mt to touch. Where did all of those people go ? Does the gov'mt really care? I'd like to know. It really is revealing that THEY want it to go away. All of it so they don't have to commit to helping those that they have "Propped Up" for this Un Drip to continue.

My guess is , maybe that's ONE of the reasons Dr Hoffe was spared in this "Legal battle" that you and him were and are facing. I don't know. Just gathering information and weighing it against everything else going on.. In late 2021, Dr Hoffe had said that approximately 62% were injured in that community. Did they get help? Did anyone else get help? Thank God for people like F. Widdowson.

Anyway, this is my first Sunday off in a long while. It is sure nice to sit and listen to you both with-out having to jump up and go back to work.

Happy Canada Day to you and yours.

God Bless you and your families.

R.M.Ross

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david's avatar
david
17h

so very sad to see the maid numbers broken down in to dollars saved by our benevolent gov't who will spend that money on airplane food or undeserved bonuses. who gets the gold for the body parts...

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