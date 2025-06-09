Dr Trozzi

Ionedery2
The dangers of vaccine dogma, corporate greed, media corruption, scientific fraud, oversimplification, and willful blindness is really taking a toll. It's not just vaccines driving this either. They've known about antibiotic resistance for decades, yet continue to pump them out indiscriminately. What few doctors realize is that these drugs will disrupt the delicate balance of the microbiome, for years, and maybe permanently compromise our ability to mount a safe immune response. They set the stage for lifelong autoimmune disease, and along with the toxic shots have thrown us into a world of suffering.

It just carries on, unabated, as our health goes down the tubes.

jan
What a horrible reality! Maybe God grace us with the wisdom to wake up to this corruption and then the strength to end the madness. 🙏

