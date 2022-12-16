Speaking at General Assembly Meeting #69 on December 12, Dr Jessica Rose gave a comprehensive presentation on VAERS data, what it reveals, and how it is being manipulated.

Dr Rose is an artist, musician, mathematician, professional surfer, biologist, researcher, and data analyst with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics and a master’s degree in Immunology from Memorial University of Newfoundland. She was one of five esteemed graduates of a newly established interdisciplinary degree program.

Jessica also holds a PhD in Computational Biology from Bar Ilan University and 2 post-doctoral degrees: one in Molecular Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and one in Biochemistry from the Technion Institute of Technology.

Dr Jessica Rose: Has VAERS Data Been Manipulated?

Brief Excerpts:

1. Dr Jessica Rose on the VAERS Data Purge — “It’s Missing Because This Data Was Removed”

2. Another brief excerpt: Dr Jessica Rose: VAERS Data is Being Added Retroactively

