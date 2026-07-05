Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Terry McDonald's avatar
Terry McDonald
2h

My God, what a week, the dark juxtaposed with the light.

My great online friends Ted and Mark reminding us how far "the progressives" have taken us down the path to the edge (using the metaphor) of a bottomless pit know as the abyss. Thank God for the awakened Warriors - thank God for Warrior Moms standing with their toes over that edge and arms out saying nope - no more. It stops right here in Mother's arms!

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Terry McDonald's avatar
Terry McDonald
1h

Thank you for accepting my musical suggestion.

I love our great Canadian bands.

I love music as it helps one find community where nothing matters but the songs - at least for a time.

While "The Wins of The Week" is a great overview - a necessary one to keep an eye and ear out for loonies attempting to run us, and the successful wins in the arena of individual freedom that battles them - I love the music outro' - uplifting like the gospel singers in sermon on Sunday reminding us to sing, dance and clap our hands like no one is watching. (Well, except for One).

I grew up in the 60's as I was born in '54 so my great influences were the great musicians influenced by early blues as well as the great 50's Chicago Electric Blues Boys.

A band I have followed for 55 years first seeing them at The Mad Mechanic in the Sheridan Inn in Etobicke then Grossman's Tavern in Toronto, is The Downchild Blues Ban. Donny "Mr. Downchild" Walsh and his brother Hok who Dan Ackroyd and John Belushi based the iconice Blues Brothers on, having two great Downchild songs on their album - "Shot Gun Blues" (one of the greatest guitar blues solos ever and they called John Belushi's swan song due to his love for it) and the great blues dance song "Almost." That Lyric rings through my head "I've got everything I need, almost. But I don't have you, and you're the thing I need the most."

So a suggestion as an outro' maybe for the future (I don't want to hog the requests) - the inspirational dance song written by the great R&B/Swing "Shouter" of the 30's 40's and 50's Big Joe Turner, that gave The Downchild Blues Band their first big hit:

"Flip, Flop and Fly".

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