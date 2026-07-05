This week saw several significant developments challenging government policies, institutional decisions, and public health narratives.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the end of the COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization declarations, while a new analysis of World Health Organization data renewed debate over global COVID-19 mortality during the main “vaccination” period.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland backed down on a policy restricting parental access to the medical records of children over the age of 12, legal battles over vaccine mandates continued to gain momentum, and citizens pushed back against government overreach on multiple fronts.

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Wins of the Week — July 3, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Preamble

Deborah Mary Sacco’s petition to stop 300 data centers: Link↗

Medicine / Health

Vaccine Choice Canada’s online store has received orders for over 400 books, postcards, posters and brochures from 10 different countries in 2026. These include: Canada, United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, India, Portugal and Spain. Since 2021, the online store has received orders for over 4,000 items from 36 different countries. Link↗

Legal

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld bans on “transgender” individuals competing on sports teams for the opposite sex. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion. “The question is whether Title IX permits schools to maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females. The answer is yes,” Justice Kavanaugh wrote. The history of Title IX and a subsequent amendment applying to sports makes clear that federal law allows for limits on gender-confused men competing against women. “The Title IX regulations allowed separate sports teams precisely because of the biological differences between the sexes — namely, the inherent physical differences between biological women and biological men,” the majority opinion stated. “Allowing a biological male athlete to compete on a girls’ team necessarily displaces or disadvantages a female athlete — replacing her on the roster, knocking her out of the starting lineup, reducing her playing time, depriving her of a medal, and the like,” Kavanaugh wrote. “That hard reality of sports cannot be ignored or swept under the rug.” Link↗

The Alliance for Defending Freedom responded to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling: “Just last week, we celebrated the 54th anniversary of Title IX, the federal law that secured equal opportunities for girls in education and athletics. This is a monumental victory for girls everywhere—and a crucial step toward defeating gender ideology nationwide. As Justice Thomas explained in his concurrence, “A man does not have a legal right to compete against women just because he believes that he is a woman.” The Court’s decision frees states to pass laws that keep boys out of girls’ sports—upholding safety, fairness, and basic common sense for female athletes. Twenty-seven states already have such laws ... meaning girls can compete on a fair playing field in more than half the country. For the better part of a decade, the lie that men can become women has been permeating our culture—and girls always pay the price for it. Nationwide, hundreds of girls have lost championships and opportunities to compete. They have been forced to share their most private spaces with males. Some women have been injured by males in their sports. Others have been harassed—and even sexually assaulted. Today is the beginning of the end of this harm—thanks to the steadfast support of our Ministry Friends. Their support carried these cases all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, leading to a generation-defining victory for girls across the country.” Link↗

A former Rutgers University employee who challenged the institution’s flu vaccine mandate on religious grounds and was subsequently fired can challenge her termination under binding arbitration, according to a ruling last week by a New Jersey appeals court. Rosemary Herrschaft worked as a secretary at Rutgers’ John H. Cronin Dental Center. In 2023, she requested a religious exemption from the university’s flu vaccine mandate. Rutgers rejected the request and ordered Herrschaft to get vaccinated. In March 2024, the university fired her after she refused to comply. Herrschaft’s union, Teamsters Local 97, filed a grievance on her behalf, seeking binding arbitration under the terms of its collective negotiation agreement (CNA) with Rutgers. The university alleged arbitration would impede its “managerial authority” to enforce its vaccination policy. Last year, the New Jersey Public Employment Relations Commission ruled in Herrschaft’s favor. Rutgers challenged the decision, but last week’s ruling by the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division rejected the university’s appeal. Link↗

Feds for Freedom is supporting a lawsuit against the Central Intelligence Agency for investigating thousands of personnel and contractors for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. In 2021, then-President Joe Biden imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates for federal employees and contractors. Shortly after, the CIA’s chief operating officer directed the CIA’s Counter Espionage Department to investigate all unvaccinated contractors and workers within the agency. “Any employee or contractor who refused the vaccine was treated by the Agency as a threat to the United States government and ordered to be investigated as the same,” the suit states. James Erdman III, one of the unvaccinated employees, formally asked the CIA to remove all material from the investigations and information in employee files that stemmed from the probes, lawyers representing unvaccinated CIA employees said. The agency never responded, leading to the lawsuit. While none of the workers affected by the investigations have been fired, “The fact that the investigation occurred in the first instance, and the fact that there has been no assurances that anything stemming from that investigation has been essentially wiped clean, it does, unfortunately, set conditions—precedent—for where if there is any reason or need to investigate any of these individuals at any future date, this could be used as a basis to do so,” Carol Thompson, one of the lawyers representing the officers. “These officers were targeted solely for their vaccination status. That is unacceptable. We are seeking justice in federal court to protect their rights and ensure our government upholds the rule of law.” Link↗

17 states have alleged that three major U.S. egg producers colluded to manipulate egg prices between 2022 and 2025, driving wholesale egg prices to unaffordable levels. The producers agreed to settle for $3.3 million and donate 53 million eggs on top of that.

A 23-year-old mother has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her twin toddlers. Payette Police arrested Andrea Shaw on Tuesday afternoon, more than a year after her two children — fraternal twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw — were found dead at their home eight days after receiving their 18-month vaccines. Shaw alleges that her twins’ deaths were caused by the vaccines they received at a routine doctor’s appointment. She is one of five plaintiffs — along with two other mothers, two physicians and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) — in a lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The lawsuit accuses the AAP of running a decades-long racketeering scheme to defraud American families about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule. Attorney Rick Jaffe, counsel of record for Shaw on two civil matters related to the deaths of her children, including the AAP lawsuit, said he believes “the criminal investigation and now the indictment is the natural consequence of the institutional vaccine program that refuses to admit vaccination carries any risk to infants.” Jaffe added, “Andrea’s indictment makes all the more urgent that the public health authorities acknowledge and address the harm that vaccination is causing to some infants, rather than just shifting the blame to the parent.” According to Andrea, she and her mother-in-law say they warned the twins’ pediatrician that there was a family history of adverse reactions to the flu shot. However, the pediatrician dismissed these concerns. Nurses administered the flu vaccine along with hepatitis A and DTaP shots on April 23, 2025. Within hours, Andrea said the toddlers became lethargic and ill. A week later, on the morning of May 1, Andrea found both children unresponsive. Police and paramedics were called, and investigators immediately focused on the parents. Andrea said that the police immediately treated them as suspects. Jaffe said, “When the governing dogma holds that vaccines cannot cause serious harm, the only explanation left standing is the mother and homicide.” Link↗

Citizen Action

Newfoundland’s premier is reversing a policy denying parents access to their children’s medical records under a new health information system, marking a win for parents and parental rights advocates. “We will ensure the law supports parents and guardians while protecting the best interests of children and youth,” said Conservative Premier Tony Wakeham. Concerned parent Sarah James Furlong took to social media urging parents to contact Health Minister Lela Evans to reverse the policy. “I respect children’s rights and understand the importance of privacy,” Furlong said in a Facebook post. “However, I believe parents have a fundamental responsibility to protect, support, and advocate for their children—and that responsibility doesn’t end when a child turns 12.” “A 12-year-old is still a child,” she continues. Wakeham acknowledged the “significant confusion and concern” over parental access to children’s medical records. “I want to be categorical,” he said. “Parents are the primary protectors of their children. Our government believes that parents or guardians should always have the right to access their children’s healthcare information.” He said the government will review the law and introduce legislation this fall to protect parental access to children’s medical records, adding that while child safety cases require exceptions, “secrecy by default” cannot stand between parents and their children’s health. An informal poll found 90 per cent of respondents opposed the new policy on children’s health records.

A Saskatchewan mother is stepping up to champion the rights of girls in school washrooms, rights of privacy, security and dignity that our government is systematically and intentionally stripping away. Tawney Johnson, of Lampman Saskatchewan, is demanding that the South East Cornerstone Public School Division immediately safeguard female students’ fundamental rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. With the support of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), Johnson has sent a formal letter of demand urging the board to restore sex-segregated washrooms and change rooms at Lampman School, citing clear violations of the girls’ privacy, security, and equality. This issue started with a 17-year-old biological male student who identifies as transgender and, as such, has been permitted use of female-only washrooms and facilities. Johnson described the situation bluntly, saying “It is an invasion of girls’ privacy and is causing immense mental harms.” She insists girls should not have to endure a full school day fearful that biological male students will be in the washroom with them. JCCF lawyer Allison Pejovic reinforced the foundation of their argument, stating that “Schools are expected to provide safe environments for their students.” Their letter argues that the board’s policy contravenes subsection 12(2) of Saskatchewan’s Human Rights Code which explicitly permits sex-segregated washrooms and change rooms on the grounds of public decency. Even more critically, it contends that allowing biological males into female-designated facilities infringes upon female students’ Charter rights to security of the person (section 7), unreasonable search or seizure and privacy (section 8), and equality (section 15). Link↗

A real-life superhero is roaming the streets of Mexico. Bike thieves are being hunted down by a man dubbed the “Batman of Lagos de Moreno.” He’s been taking justice into his own hands by taping suspects to lampposts and parking the stolen ride beside them. He’s rounded up 5 crooks in the last 10 days and may capture more unless authorities stop him first. Maybe politicians should take a few pointers from this guy on developing a “tough on crime” mindset.

The City of Regina, as a result of public backlash, has backed down on its approval of amplified broadcasts of the Islamic Adhan (call to prayer) in downtown Regina—audible for over a kilometre radius, with zero public consultation. The mosque is now claiming it has been targeted by ‘threats’, and the Regina Police Service has wasted no time issuing a public statement and providing the mosque with extra protection while touting “hate crimes” under the new legislation (Bill C-9). The mosque appears to have created a problem and is now using the victim card, crying “Islamophobia” to suppress legitimate opposition from local residents. Voicing concerns in a democracy is not hate—it is the exercise of free speech and the right to protect ‘our’ Constitutionally enshrined Christian heritage and culture. Weaponizing and shutting down legitimate concerns is undemocratic and it must be stopped now! Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

In April 2025, a paper landed in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine that should have triggered emergency congressional hearings, front-page headlines, and a complete re-evaluation of every public health decision made since late 2020. Instead, it was memory-holed with the efficiency we’ve all come to expect. Okoro, Ikoba, and colleagues did something almost too obvious to be radical: they simply compared COVID-19 deaths in the pre-vaccine period against the vaccination period —using the WHO’s own data— and asked what happened. Here’s what happened:

Africa: 43.3% increase in COVID deaths with vaccination

Eastern Mediterranean: 350.9% increase

South-East Asia: 403.7% increase

Europe: 496.5% increase

Americas: 705.9% increase

Western Pacific: 1,275.0% increase

The Western Pacific region —Australia, Japan, South Korea, countries with advanced healthcare systems and very high vaccination uptake— saw COVID deaths multiply by nearly 13-fold after the vaccines were deployed. The study’s authors call this finding “paradoxical,” which is polite academic-speak for “the exact opposite of what we were promised.” The regions with the lowest vaccination rates —Africa at 3.8% of global cumulative deaths pre-vaccines, the Western Pacific at 1.5%— were essentially untouched by COVID mortality before the shots arrived. Meanwhile, the Americas and Europe, with their aggressive vaccination campaigns, accounted for over 70% of global COVID deaths despite their high vaccination coverage. This isn’t a paradox. It’s a pattern. And patterns demand explanations.

Duty to Disobey, a CHD film, launched this week. The film exposes the U.S. Government’s mistreatment of service members who refused the Covid vaccine. Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 92, service members must obey lawful orders. Failure to obey such orders can lead to serious punishment, including court-martial. But there is a key qualifier: the order must be lawful. If an order is manifestly illegal, service members not only may refuse it — they have a duty to do so. Duty to Disobey eloquently exposes how our government failed the men and women in the military – brave souls to whom we owe the utmost respect. The film calls for more than just an apology. It demands accountability.

Another film is making the rounds globally in recent weeks - Citizen Vigilante. The film documents a citizen taking the law into his own hands when governments and law enforcement fail to do so. Germany has banned the film and other countries are taking efforts to censor the film. Elon Musk has assisted its distribution by posting the film on X. The film reflects the growing distrust globally in our institutions to enforce the rule of law. Link↗

A comment on the ending of the COVID-19 emergency use authorizations: “For those of us who thought the COVID-19 pandemic was over years ago, we were wrong. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced this week that Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has signed determinations terminating the COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization declarations. The move came after HHS determined that the circumstances justifying those emergency authorizations no longer exist. This change won’t go into effect until next year, though, because those who were profiting from these EUAs need to wind down their operations. Here’s how RFK Jr. explained the decision: “Americans deserve a regulatory system that is transparent, accountable, and rooted in the rule of law. By ending these COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization declarations, we’re reinforcing public confidence that emergency authorities are temporary and targeted.” Public confidence? It’s a little too late for that. Why? Because over a million unreported deaths and injuries were caused by the COVID vaccines rolled out under these Emergency Use Authorizations. The public was lied to about many aspects of COVID. Vaccine providers and health agencies were given a free pass to keep risks such as myocarditis hidden from the public. Federal employees were mandated to get vaccinated, with certain employees being investigated for espionage for choosing not to. On top of this, the government admitted to over-counting COVID deaths, which could be viewed as a scare tactic to coerce as well as profit. At the end of the day, the emergency powers that paved the way for the rapid rollout of COVID vaccines are finally coming to an end, but the products themselves have already moved beyond that. Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines already have full FDA approval, so they aren’t dependent on emergency authorization anymore. So, no, ending the COVID Emergency Use Authorization declarations six years later isn’t going to magically restore the public’s confidence. More importantly, how has it been allowed to go on for this long in the first place?”

The BC NDP is being called out online for producing an advertisement against hate crimes. In the video ad posted by BC’s publicly funded “Reliance BC,” several minority groups including the disabled, Muslims, and Lesbians are shown as victims of hate crimes taking place. All of those depicted as committing the hate crimes are white. This is entirely at odds with published cases of hate offence charges in BC. Two of three of those charged with hate-related offences were not white. Resilience BC did not respond to requests for comment when asked why they depicted only white actors committing hate crimes despite hate crimes often being committed by immigrants and other people from various ethnic backgrounds. The group also did not respond to requests on how much public funds were used to create that video. Since its launch, the group has received an estimated $3.24 million. Commentators online are calling out the ad for promoting hatred against white people.

James-Lyons Weiler writes: “According to NIH emails surfaced by Maryanne Demasi and Jeffrey Tucker the pandemic-planning did not begin with transmission. The (COVID) catastrophe did not happen because no one had planned. It happened because the planners treated living societies as programmable systems. They treated models as reality. They treated dissent as a threat to be neutralized. They treated uncertainty as a communications problem. They treated the public as an object of management rather than the sovereign audience to whom science owes the truth. They treated schoolchildren as transmission abstractions. They treated businesses as nonessential categories on a planner’s spreadsheet. They treated nursing-home protection as a slogan while failing the very populations whose risk was already obvious. They treated natural immunity, early outpatient treatment, stratified risk, vaccine durability, adverse events, mandates, masking, six-foot distancing, lab origin, and the social cost of lockdown as topics to be managed. The 2020–2022 pandemic response then inflicted that abstraction on civilization. Reality kept objecting. Children were not interchangeable risk units. Nursing-home residents were not protected by slogans. Masking toddlers did not become science because officials needed visible compliance. Six feet did not become evidence-based because it appeared in guidance. Vaccine mandates did not become ethical because a model needed uptake. Censorship did not become public health because dissent complicated the message. The lab-leak hypothesis did not become false because powerful men preferred it buried. Natural immunity did not disappear because policy designers found it inconvenient. Economic life did not become expendable because a spreadsheet classified it as nonessential. Reality eventually defeated the model, but only after the model had defeated millions of lives. The emails therefore demand more than outrage. The correct response is institutional redesign.”

Harrison Faulkner with Juno News writes: “Every July 1st we’re told to celebrate Canada. We wave the flag. We watch the fireworks. We wear red and white. But very few people stop to ask the obvious question: What exactly are we actually celebrating? For generations, Canadians knew the answer. We were a people with a shared history, a shared inheritance, and a shared national story. We built a country from sea to sea. We defended it on battlefields around the world. We honoured the men who founded it and understood that nations are held together by more than geography, government programs, or economic prosperity. Today, that feeling has largely disappeared. Our history has been replaced with revisionism. Our founders are condemned instead of celebrated. Our shared identity has given way to the idea that Canada is simply a collection of different groups held together by institutions and bureaucracy. That wasn’t always the Canadian story.” In today’s Dominion Day special, Faulkner explains why the name Dominion Day matters, what it told Canadians about themselves, and why recovering our national memory is essential if Canada is to remain a nation worth preserving. “If we forget who we are, we shouldn’t be surprised when we lose the country our ancestors built.”

Project Confederation writes: Every July 1st, Canadians are encouraged to reflect on what it means to live in a federation that stretches across a vast and diverse country. From the beginning, Canada was built on a foundational idea - unity does not require uniformity. It is a country made up of provinces with different histories, economies, and priorities, brought together under a constitutional framework that divides responsibilities between federal and provincial governments. At its best, that system allows Canada to do something remarkable. It allows regions to remain distinct while still cooperating on shared goals. It allows local decision-making within provinces, alongside national coordination where it is needed. But that balance depends on governments respecting the roles and limits set out in the Constitution. When those boundaries are clear and respected, Canada functions as a true federation. When they are blurred or ignored, frustration builds - and confidence in the system begins to erode. In recent years, questions about the future of the federation have become more prominent across the country. A country does not strengthen itself by ignoring the conditions that create tension within it. And it does not maintain unity simply by insisting on it. It maintains unity by ensuring the system works in practice. That means a federal government that respects its constitutional jurisdiction. It means provinces that are able to govern their own affairs without unnecessary interference. And it means a shared commitment to the idea that Canada works best when each order of government does what it was designed to do. Because regardless of the political debates of the moment, the underlying question remains the same - can Canada’s constitutional system still deliver the balance it was designed to achieve? Over time, we have seen increasing centralization of decision-making in Ottawa, alongside growing frustration in the provinces over how federal power is exercised. We have also seen how quickly constitutional tensions can escalate when regions feel their jurisdiction is being overlooked or overridden. These are the conditions that shape whether Canadians feel their federation is working for them. Canada Day is not just about celebrating what Canada is - it is also about reflecting on what it needs to function properly in the years ahead. A strong Canada is not one where every province is the same. It is one where differences are respected within a clear and stable constitutional framework. If Canada is to remain strong and united, it will not be because disagreements disappear. It will be because the system is strong enough to manage them.

Wise Words

Quote from Talk Truth host Allan Hunsperger: “One of the clearest signs of spiritual decline is not simply that people sin. Humanity has always struggled with sin. The greater danger is when sin no longer troubles our conscience. Jeremiah describes this tragic condition.” Jeremiah 8:12 says, “Were they ashamed when they acted so detestably? They weren’t at all ashamed. They can no longer feel humiliation.” What a description of our world today! Things that once caused people to blush are now celebrated. Behaviours that previous generations recognized as destructive are promoted as progress. Link↗

Song of the week

Recommended by Terry McDonald (2 weeks ago): Triumph - Hold On Link↗

Additional Resources