Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Terry McDonald's avatar
Terry McDonald
5h

One of the many reasons I spend time with Dr. T and Ted on a Sunday morning is because they are not one trick ponies (as in only medical - only vaccines etc.) but bring in other important news items such as politics/geopolitics. For without a healthy economy (local/global), without a secure sovereign environment, it is difficult to near impossible to be, or get back to, being healthy. All of it is tied to health.

Personally I try as best as possible in this complex information war we are in to discern who to go to to get information I can trust. But fortunately over the years of internet researching, I have found a few. These individual may not always be right but from my perspective they are most of the time. I appreciate someone who declares right out of the gate "in my opinion" and are willing to look carefully and change their opinion from time to time as events and information changes.

Since Tucker Carlson was brought up (with MT Greene, Massie, Kent et al) I will declare I like Tucker. To me he makes sense. Take that for what you will.

This week he posted with a guest, another of my favourites (especially when it comes to the big picture) - Catherine Austin Fitts @TuckerCarlson on X under the heading "Ben Shapiro to America: Shut up and eat your goyslop..." It is mainly about the cause of inflation but much, much more.

The whole post is worthwhile. Catherine comes in near the halfway mark.

On a geopolitical level their grasp is quite astounding as to to what to keep an eye out for when it comes to the big picture, and the why of it.

As for the more more local? Well, go to Dr. T and Ted, of course. Everyone's online buddies.

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Deborah Mary Sacco's avatar
Deborah Mary Sacco
1h

Very Good thorough truth on today's Wins. The final music song was spot on to everything done in the past 6 years. I only have one point to make about about DJT's vax scheduling. We forget to factor in....MMR being broken down into three individual vaccinations brings in MORE MONEY for THEIR system. Each one will be a cost of over $150 per vax... so the giveth and taketh is always about recouping the money they want. Follow the money always points out the bottom line.

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