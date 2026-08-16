This week saw several notable developments in the broader effort to defend individual rights, secure accountability, and challenge institutional overreach.

In Canada, calls for a deeper review of the country’s pandemic response continued to grow. Chief science adviser Mona Nemer said the federal government must find a way to listen to Canadians about their experiences, as attention increases around MP Dean Allison’s upcoming hearings on COVID-19 “vaccine” injuries.

In the United States, Anthony Fauci faced increased congressional scrutiny after invoking the Fifth Amendment 111 times during questioning. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee later voted 8-5 to hold the former NIAID director in contempt of Congress.

Meanwhile, President Trump signed an executive order reforming federal childhood vaccine recommendations. The order reduces the number of universally recommended vaccines from 17 to 11. It also calls for vaccinations to be spread across more visits. While concerns remain about the extent of the reforms, the changes nevertheless appear to be a step in the right direction.

Together, these developments reflect growing pressure for greater scrutiny of public institutions, accountability for past decisions, and stronger limits on government involvement in medical decision-making.

Please support this Fundraiser for Mark set up by Ted: “Dr. Mark Trozzi Needs Our Support following the completion of his bankruptcy. These funds will allow him to continue the mission to defend human rights and help deal with the damage caused by the COVID genetic injections”:

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The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has a page for members of the public to recognize a physician and share comments. Please consider sending this campaign to the CPSO and its CEO, Dr. Nancy Whitmore, asking them to support it. Link↗

Wins of the Week — August 15, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Highlights of the Week

NCI hearing in High River next week, Aug 18 – 20. Featured witnesses include Sally Fallon Morell, Dr. John Fagan, Dr. David Speicher, Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, Nicolas Hulscher, Jessica Rose, Prof. Frédéric Leroy, Dr. Michelle Perro, Michael Yon, Mollie Engelhart, Pete Kennedy, Rick Strankman and others. Update on Give Send Go for Mark: Over $50,000 has been donated by almost 500 individual donors. LifeSiteNews wrote an article in support: Link↗ T-Shirts from Jamie Nash: National Sarcasm Society (for Mark) Your Little Ray of Sarcastic Sunshine Has Arrived (for Ted)

Photo and Story of the Week

Christine Grady, Anthony Fauci’s wife and one of the most powerful bioethicists in the United States for nearly three decades, apparently has a new method for communicating with the American public. On Thursday, hours after the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 8-5 to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress, Fauci emerged from his $2.4 million Washington home looking decidedly unhappy. It had been a rough day. Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times during congressional questioning. The committee then voted along party lines to hold him in contempt. Then came Mrs. Fauci. Fauci climbed into the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by Grady. As they pulled away, the NY Post photographer outside their home received an unmistakable one-finger salute from the former chief of the NIH Clinical Center’s Department of Bioethics. - Source Henry Makov Link↗



Background Information: Christine Grady, RN, PhD, FAAN is an American nurse, researcher, and prominent bioethicist. She earned degrees in nursing and biology from Georgetown University, community health nursing from Boston College, and a PhD in philosophy from Georgetown. Grady spent decades at the National Institutes of Health, becoming Chief of the NIH Clinical Center’s Department of Bioethics in 2012 and serving until 2025. Her research has focused on informed consent, research-participant vulnerability, clinical-trial design, HIV, and international research ethics. She served on the President’s Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues from 2010–2017 and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

Political

Canada’s Federal employee Dmitry Gorodnichy discovered that Federal employees cannot access the Allison Inquiry website from their workplace. During a meeting of the Canadian Border Services Agency Persons with Disabilities Advisory Committee (PDAC) Executive, the Allison Inquiry came up. So, naturally, during our PDAC Executive discussion, they wanted to look at the inquiry website and potentially provide employees with a link: covidtestimony.com. But they couldn’t. They found that this site is blocked on the Government of Canada network. Is the Inquiry being classified as misinformation? Is it being caught by some other security or content-filtering category? Is the blocking accidental—or could it be part of a broader effort to minimize public servants’ exposure to the testimony and evidence the Inquiry is expected to hear. If there is no legitimate cybersecurity reason for blocking these domains, federal public servants—including employees directly affected by the mandate and members of PDAC’s new Employer Mandate Impact Working Group—should be able to access information about the Inquiry and follow its proceedings directly from their workplace.

As reported in the Toronto Sun on August 11 – Chief Liberal government whip Mark Gerretsen has criticized Conservative MP Dean Allison’s plan to hold unofficial public hearings on vaccine injuries related to the COVID-19 epidemic from Sept. 8 to 11 on Parliament Hill. Gerretsen says in a Facebook video that the Allison inquiry “feels more like a political grievance session than a genuine attempt to improve anything” because “this isn’t a public inquiry that’s actually established by Parliament.” But that raises the question of why the Justin Trudeau Liberals and the Liberal government to this day have refused to hold a public inquiry into the pandemic, unlike the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway and other countries. Calls for one to learn how to better prepare for the next pandemic — which medical science says is inevitable — have come from across the political spectrum, including Conservatives, the NDP, Bloc Québécois and Greens. Similar calls have come from medical experts nationwide. Canada’s chief science adviser, Mona Nemer, told CBC last week that the federal government needs to find a way to hear from Canadians about their experiences during the pandemic. “People are angry for different reasons around the COVID measures. Some are angry because they lost their livelihood. Others are angry because they lost loved ones … because their kids didn’t go to school. I think we need to understand all of this.” The feds did an internal review of their pandemic response, but that’s not a public inquiry. What came closest was the grassroots National Citizens Inquiry, funded by public donations, which issued a 5,432-page report in 2023 after holding months of public hearings across Canada. But its findings were basically ignored by the Liberals. An independent and honest appraisal of Canada’s successes and failures in dealing with the pandemic would produce recommendations that will save lives when the next one hits — if the government heeds them. Gerretsen would be better advised to urge his own government to hold a public inquiry into the pandemic, as opposed to criticizing a Conservative MP’s efforts to hear from Canadians who suffered vaccine injuries. Link↗

Even CBC News has also weighed in: Mona Nemer, Canada’s chief science adviser says the federal government should devise a way to reflect on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic to better prepare the country and Canadians for future public health challenges. “I think we have to respect how people feel, and then we need to meet them and hear them and understand where things stand,” Nemer said in an interview with CBC’s The House. Nemer, an independent adviser who does not make government policy, said Ottawa’s reflection must be apolitical and must tackle specific questions so the process doesn’t drag on and people forget. When asked about the level of trust Canadians have in authorities when it comes to questions around infectious diseases, Nemer said general trust in government and science is decreasing — a worrisome development, the adviser noted, but not undeserved. Link↗

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced the beginning of a new political movement alongside Tucker Carlson, Rep. Thomas Massie and former US counterterrorism chief Joe Kent, bringing together several prominent former allies of President Donald Trump who have broken with him over the Iran war. A new coalition of high-profile MAGA figures has launched a movement with the aim of running a third party-candidate in the 2028 presidential election. The name at the top of their list: former Fox News star Tucker Carlson. On August 1st, Greene posted on X: “We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise “But he’s betrayed us all. Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun.” The participants are united most visibly by their opposition to the US war with Iran. They have accused Trump of violating the “America First” principles on which he campaigned by entering an extended Middle Eastern conflict. Link↗

Medicine / Health

President Trump signed an executive order on Monday dramatically scaling back the childhood vaccine schedule. Instead of the current 72 doses of 17 different vaccines, the president’s order will have the CDC recommending vaccines for children for 11 different diseases. The president’s order also directs that shots be spread across more visits and removes vaccines that children do not need from universal recommendations. “Effective immediately, my administration is recognizing gold standard childhood vaccine recommendations for only 11 core vaccinations against the most serious and dangerous diseases,” President Trump said at a White House press conference announcing the change. “We want the MMR in three separate vaccinations given at separate times.” Trump said he was also ordering that vaccines be spread out, with just one vaccine to be given at each doctor’s appointment, rather than four, five or more vaccines given during a single visit. “Vaccinations for hepatitis B, Covid-19, and influenza, among others, are no longer recommended for all children.” The EO also recommends investigating alternative vaccine adjuvants to aluminum and other problematic ingredients, directs HHS to make further modifications to the vaccines schedule, and ensures continuous evaluation of the risk/benefit of all vaccines. It also directs the DOJ to take legal action to protect parental authority over vaccine decision-making. It orders the Attorney General to pursue legal action and challenge state laws that conflict with parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection—including the duty to offer religious and medical exemptions. The executive order marks a turning point in medical decision making, taking absolute authority away from entrenched vaccinology ‘experts.’ Going forward, parents will have more control of their children’s vaccinations. States which have removed religious exemptions and made medical exemptions to vaccination almost impossible will soon face challenges from the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action, said: “By Executive Order, President Trump and HHS Secretary RFK Jr. stood up for parents, children, and informed consent. America’s kids will no longer face an endless stream of vaccines at every pediatric visit.” “Our schedule will now align with peer nations that have better health outcomes and less chronic disease. The measles vaccine will soon be offered in separate components. On Monday, this administration took a major step toward making America’s children healthy again.” The MAHA Report President Trump Slashes Childhood Vaccine Schedule From 17 to 11 President Trump signed an executive order on Monday dramatically scaling back the childhood vaccine schedule… Read more The Executive order is available here: Link↗



Push back by Umbekoming: The schedule contains every product it did the day before the executive order was signed. No product has been removed, no age of administration changed, no dose reduced. What defenders will describe as a reduction from seventeen routine vaccines to eleven is a reclassification of six vaccines into the other two categories, not an elimination of any product. The reforms specified in Sections 2(b) and 3 concern the manner of administration, the components of manufacture, and the future development of alternatives. The list of what is administered stands. An administration that wanted to appear to be reforming the schedule while leaving the schedule intact would design an order that looked exactly like this one.

Monday’s White House press conference also focused on autism. President Trump said the increase in autism may be linked to vaccine injuries, and HHS Secretary Kennedy added environmental causes as a key factor. Refuting the oft cited belief from mainstream medicine that autism is solely caused by genes, Kennedy said, “There cannot be an epidemic caused by genes. There has to be an environmental cause.” Kennedy promised that the health agencies will begin releasing new autism research over the next ninety days.

President Donald Trump announced this week that the federal government will no longer use Medicaid funds to cover transgender surgeries and hormones for minors. “Today, at my direction, Dr. Mehmet Oz announced that Medicaid will NO LONGER fund gender transition surgeries and hormones for minors. We are not going to pay for our innocent children to undergo these barbaric surgeries and practices, which result in unthinkable and irreversible harm to their young bodies,” Trump wrote. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized a rule ending federal Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program funding for what the agency calls “sex-rejecting procedures” on children and youth. It covers puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical operations. CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said: “Children deserve our protection, not experimental interventions that pose serious risks and convey no proven benefits. By cutting off federal funds for these sex-rejecting procedures, we’re following the science, saving taxpayer dollars, and, most importantly, protecting children from potentially irreversible harm so they can truly flourish.” In December 2025. Kennedy signed a declaration at the time, stating that “sex-rejecting procedures for children and adolescents are neither safe nor effective as a treatment modality for gender dysphoria, gender incongruence, or other related disorders in minors, and therefore, fail to meet professional recognized standards of health care.” An HHS report cited risks including infertility and loss of bone density and recommended psychotherapy as an alternative. Link↗

Legal

CLEAR, a freedom advocacy group out of Kelowna, BC had an important procedural victory in the B.C. Court of Appeal this week. The BC Court of Appeal just handed CLEAR a significant victory in their battle against the City of Kelowna. On August 7, 2026, the Court granted CLEAR an extension to appeal a lower court decision that threatened to gut the very law designed to protect British Columbians from being silenced by powerful governments, such as the City of Kelowna. Justice Warren didn’t just allow CLEAR’s appeal to move forward—she noted it has real merit and that this case matters to the entire legal profession in B.C. The City of Kelowna is trying to use Municipal permits to shut down CLEAR’s freedom rallies at Stuart Park, City Hall, and throughout downtown Kelowna. In plain terms, they want to convert our fundamental freedoms into privileges we have to beg the government for. When CLEAR fought back using BC’s anti-SLAPP law—which exists specifically to stop governments and corporations from using lawsuits to silence critics—a lower court judge ruled in the city’s favour and thus the appeal. This victory does two crucial things. First, it means CLEAR’s appeal will be heard in full, likely in spring 2027. Second, and just as important, the City cannot proceed with its attempt to ban CLEAR’s protests while this appeal is before the Court of Appeal. This legal challenge is the work of David Lindsay and Lloyd Manchester. Link↗ A federal judge on Monday dismissed Minnesota’s lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s interpretation of Title IX, the law that bars sex discrimination in federally funded education programs and activities. Minnesota had argued that the administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the 10th Amendment by determining that the state’s policies allowing transgender students to compete on sports teams and use facilities consistent with their gender identity breached federal law. U.S. District Chief Judge Eric Tostrud of the District of Minnesota ruled that most of the state’s claims fell short. Minnesota stands as the only state to sue President Donald Trump and his administration over his executive orders this term defining sex as binary. The Justice Department’s enforcement action against the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League for violating Title IX by allowing males to compete against and access intimate spaces designated for females remains pending. Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Conservative MP Mike Dawson, who gained notoriety earlier this year for refusing to accept his automatic salary increase, has lost his judicial review in a Federal Court, with the ruling saying it would be illegal and inconvenient for him not to take the pay hike. Dawson, who represents the riding of Miramichi-Grand Lake, N.B., filed an application for judicial review in June, attempting to stop Parliament from awarding him the $8,800 raise. “We seem to be all right to put somebody on the moon, but we can’t stop a pay raise,” Dawson told CBC News on Tuesday. “Everything’s electronic for pay. It’s just a matter of clicking a button.” He added that as a business owner, it should be no more complicated than deducting federal taxes from his employees’ pay, which he’s obliged to do annually. While Dawson has been donating his raise to charity, he noted that he should be permitted to object to it altogether. Link↗ Following the president’s Executive Order on childhood vaccines, the pharma-funded American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) went on the offensive, issuing a statement from its president, Andrew D. Racine. “Today’s executive order on vaccines is not only disheartening but dangerous,” it read in part. And on CNN, which openly states that many of its programs are “brought to you by Pfizer,” Jake Tapper told his viewers that the medical and scientific communities are “horrified and pushing back.”

Some great truth bomb comments in response to the AAP’s claim that “the AAP childhood vaccine schedule is built on science”: “AAP defines health different than I do. When they say it they mean the health of their member’s income. I define it as a child without environmentally induced chronic illness.”; “The science pleads the 5th”; “Perhaps “political $cience”, but definitely NOT science - follow the money, I keep saying - let Congress repeal the laws that protect Big Pharma from liability and then they can talk to us again about “sCIencE.” Link↗

From Laura Hayes in response to Trump’s recent executive order: “Hold your applause. The best childhood vaccine schedule is a no-vaccines-at-all schedule. Furthermore, there should be no such thing as a “vaccine schedule”. HHS’ January 2026 scientific assessment compared U.S. childhood immunization recommendations with those of peer nations, analyzed vaccine uptake and public trust, evaluated clinical and epidemiological evidence and knowledge gaps, and examined vaccine mandates. Not surprisingly, this assessment neglected to analyze the many studies that clearly show that the health and development of the completely unvaccinated/no vitamin k shot are far superior to the vaccinated/had vitamin k shot. Had those studies been included in the analysis, the best medical advice in the world would clearly be, “Do not vaccinate babies in the womb, newborns, infants, toddlers, children, or teens, and do not give newborns/infants a vitamin k injection. We cannot, and should not, defend that which is indefensible, and that includes the barbaric and reprehensible practice of vaccination.” Link↗

Marianne Demasi comments on the vaccine warnings hidden in Fauci’s diary: Less than a month after the first Covid-19 vaccines were authorised, Anthony Fauci’s inner circle was already warning that emerging variants could render them “useless.” At the end of 2020, the public was sold a story of scientific triumph. The FDA had authorised the first Covid vaccines, television networks broadcast healthcare workers rolling up their sleeves, and public health officials urged millions to get vaccinated with assurances that the shots offered the path back to normal life. But inside Dr Anthony Fauci’s private diary, a starkly different reality was already taking shape. Within weeks of the first vaccine authorisations, the scientists closest to Fauci were no longer discussing how the vaccines would end the pandemic, but whether emerging variants might quickly undermine them. The public never heard that conversation. On January 9, 2021, less than a month after the first Covid-19 vaccine received emergency authorisation in the U.S., Fauci documented a conversation with Columbia University virologist Dr David Ho. Fauci summarised the discussion. “It looks like the vaccine might be compromised.” So, while the public was celebrating the arrival of the vaccines, Fauci’s inner circle had already begun questioning how long they would remain effective. In the weeks that followed, rather than levelling with the public about these scientific uncertainties, official messaging did the exact opposite by becoming increasingly confident. Those assurances carried devastating real-world consequences. They built false expectations, drove individual medical choices, and later became the moral rationale for aggressive mandates that forced millions to choose between an injection and their livelihood.

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report, writes in response to a Native bands claim to Parliament Hill: A Western Quebec Algonquin band are seeking Aboriginal title over Ottawa sites, including the House of Commons, the Senate, the Supreme Court of Canada, the national archives, LeBreton Flats, various islands in the Ottawa River, and other property.” They are demanding $5 billion in damages. In 2018, the band had a total registered population of 3,286 members. If this claim proves successful, it will mean a whopping per-member windfall of roughly $1.52 million. The $5 billion seeks compensation “… for loss of lands, loss of opportunity, loss of culture, loss of profit and to restore the honour of the Crown.” Rubenstein comments: “Conveniently forgotten or ignored by this band and others like it across Canada is that unacknowledged indigenous rights could be posited by thousands of ethnic groups around the globe going back millennia. No mention is ever made in this claim, or others like it, of the many European contributions eagerly accepted by indigenous people as part of the colonization process: modern medicine; formal education, agriculture; science; Christianity; the abolition of inter-tribal warfare, slavery, and cannibalism; advanced Western technology; and capital accumulation. The courts would also have to consider whether unsubstantiated oral history – hearsay evidence in juridical terms – passed down from generation to generation by pre-literate peoples has any binding legal authority. Moreover, they would have to judge whether mobile hunter-gatherers who shared the same land areas with neighbouring peoples have valid claims to exclusive ownership of it in a modern legal sense. Nearly every country in the modern world — roughly over 130 to 140 of the UN’s 193 member states — has been colonized or controlled by a foreign power at some point in history. Looking even further back, thousands of distinct peoples have lost their land and ethnicity to conquest since the rise of tribal societies some 12,000 years ago. Ignoring recorded historical facts and age-old accepted practices is now routine when it comes to the land back claims made by indigenous people across Canada, which is why our country is teetering on the edge of a cataclysmic but self-imposed political abyss.”

Jason Christof reported on Coca Cola’s customized label 12 pack ordering service. “There are some big problems with this marketing campaign by Coke, when you start to understand that Coca-Cola is scanning for offensive phrases and language, when you personalize your Coke can. All phrases aren’t permitted and that makes sense until some people started to experiment with what Coke was allowing and not allowing. “Satan is king” is allowed. “Jesus is king” is not allowed, as it’s deemed offensive. “Satan is good” is allowed. “Jesus is good” is not allowed. “Jesus is bad” is allowed. It becomes obvious that Coke is doing its part, to psychologically nudge the public toward Satanism...

On another Facebook video: “black pride” is permitted, “Hispanic pride” is permitted but “white pride” is deemed offensive and not allowed. Coca Cola also had “inclusion” training in 2021 and included PowerPoint slides educating employees to “be less white”. Link↗

Dr Joseph Sansone who spear headed the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act, and the 50-state strategy to end and prosecute the COVID crimes, is releasing his new book titled PSYCHOPATHIC AUTHORITARIANISM: A DISEASE OF THE SOUL which will be released Sept 11. It can be pre-purchased now:

Fauci’s phone messages: Senator Ron Johnson’s subcommittee secured a forensic image of Anthony Fauci’s government-issued iPhone (2014–2022), yielding some 34,000 texts and 522 voicemails. One January 25, 2021 message to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy shows Fauci privately warning that the second COVID vaccine dose could theoretically cause first-trimester miscarriages via cytokine storm and fever—knowledge he and senior colleagues possessed while still urging the shots for pregnant women. The same records track with a study of 827 vaccinated pregnant women that recorded 104 spontaneous abortions. Of those 827, 700 received the shot in the third trimester (when miscarriage risk is near zero); the remaining 127 were vaccinated in the first or second trimester—and every one of the 104 miscarriages occurred in that smaller group. That is an 82 percent miscarriage rate among early-pregnancy recipients. Fauci and the others knew the theoretical risk, saw the emerging data, and nevertheless continued the public campaign pushing the injections on pregnant women. Here’s the Dr Steve Turley report:

Truth bomb from Dr. Mike Yeadon – “The injections were designed intentionally by someone with my sort of training and experience to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. There was no pandemic, no new illness and no virus. It’s formally impossible to invent, test, develop, clinically evaluate, manufacture, gain any kind of regulatory authorisation and launch in less than several years. It doesn’t matter how much resource is thrown at this non-existent problem, a new, complex biological product cannot emerge in under a year. I now know that pandemics are all fake and have never occurred. There is simply no scenario in which one can objectively conclude that the false narrative, the fear provoking media barrage and the knowingly toxic injections, which could never, even theoretically, have been of any benefit to anyone. These conclusions I reached using my original training in mechanistic toxicology, my research based training in respiratory pharmacology and my 30+ years in big pharma and biotech.

From the World Council for Health: “The combined MMR is the flagship product of the childhood vaccine schedule. Splitting it apart is an admission that the way we’ve been vaccinating children for decades was never properly safety-tested for the combination. If the MMR is being separated, parents are legitimately going to question other vaccines. Could this be the start of the great unravelling of the vaccine thread? We are not naive. The forces that protected the vaccine schedule for decades, billions of dollars in revenue, reputations, careers, and ideology will not surrender quietly. However, this is a turning point that cannot be ignored. Parents were right to be concerned, the schedule was too aggressive, and informed consent should govern medical decisions for us all but particularly our children. We the people, are the ones who have driven this change. Moms and dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles who noticed something was wrong. Every post, every discussion about safety, every petition, every video, every penned message. We are the groundswell that reached critical mass, and every contribution counted. We are in the crucible of great change, and our voices are being heard.” Link↗

Action of the Week

As we approach the National Citizens Inquiry High River hearings, I am asking our ambassadors, supporters and everyone who believes this work matters to take one additional step: Contact your elected representatives and invite them to attend.

Write your Member of Parliament. Ask them to come to High River. If they cannot attend in person, ask them to watch the hearings online. Ask them to review the testimony once it becomes part of the permanent record. And ask them to let you know whether they will. We are not asking elected representatives to agree with every witness or to reach conclusions before hearing the evidence. We are asking them to listen.

Find you Federal MP here: Link↗

Alberta MPPs here: Link↗

Song of the week

Erudite Rhapsodies - List of the Damned Link↗

Additional Resources