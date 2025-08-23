In this talk, I expose how corrupted institutions have been weaponized against the public to cause widespread harm with the COVID-19 “vaccines.” I warn of expanding technological and political threats, from engineered health policies to centralized economic systems, and I stress the urgent need to build parallel structures.

Institutional Corruption and Censorship

The pandemic exposed deep decay within medical and judicial systems. Regulators refused to hear scientific evidence against COVID-19 “vaccines,” instead taking it on judicial notice that they were “safe and effective” simply because the government said so. This shut down legitimate challenges and allowed harmful products to remain in use. In Dr. Charles Hoffe’s case, when credible scientific evidence was finally permitted, the charges against him were dropped immediately. This made it clear that the colleges know the real science is not on their side.

The Bioweapon Reality of COVID-19 “Vaccines”

From the very beginning, the COVID-19 injections contained far more than their declared ingredients—DNA contamination, gene-editing tools, and elements designed to make the body produce a toxic spike protein. This forced the immune system to attack the body’s own tissues. The mechanism of mRNA technology makes it inherently unsafe for any use, as it programs the body to generate foreign proteins. Long before 2020, mRNA trials in humans had completely failed, making the global rollout not a mistake, but an act of calculated harm.

Globalist Expansion and New Health Threats

The danger did not end with the lifting of mandates. The WHO’s “Vaccine 2030” plan calls for hundreds of new injections, many using mRNA technology, supported by manufacturing plants worldwide. Proposed international health regulations could allow corrupt actors to declare emergencies from environmental samples, such as sewage tests, and then impose forced injections. This framework guarantees that future coercion will be faster and harder to resist, regardless of the safety or necessity of the products.

Building Parallel Systems for Survival

With the collapse of institutional legitimacy, survival depends on creating alternatives as quickly as possible. We must build local food networks, develop community-based trade systems, and move away from centralized banking that will likely be replaced by central bank digital currencies. The Living Streams Institute offers valuable resources for off-grid solutions, including gasifiers for energy and community biodiesel production, which may be critical if supply lines are cut. By shifting most daily needs to local and independent systems, our communities will be able to withstand future crises. The time to act is now!

