This is a speech I delivered at the C.L.E.A.R. Freedom Rally on April 5, 2025, held at Stuart Park in Kelowna. The event, featuring Lloyd Manchester and Jacquelyn-Rose, was a powerful demonstration of resistance against those who continue to erode our freedoms.

Few communities in Canada have shown such consistent and visible opposition to medical authoritarianism as Kelowna. While public focus on lockdowns and mandates may have faded, the threat remains. In fact, the alliance of pharmaceutical, military, governmental, and media powers has continued to consolidated its power under the pretence of “public health.”

The Injection Campaign Continues

The COVID-19 injection campaign is far from over. These “vaccines,” still promoted and injected in pharmacies, do not effectively prevent transmission or infection. Instead, they are experimental, DNA-contaminated products linked to significant harm. Their continued availability and profitability are reminders that many corrupt agendas are still active.

Measles Used as a Tool to Cause Panic

Measles is now being leveraged to reignite public fear and herd populations toward another round of injections. In numerous outbreaks, the majority of cases are among vaccinated individuals—information that authorities often refuse to disclose. This manipulation obscures the fact that measles, while uncomfortable, is a manageable and historically common childhood illness.

Mortality from measles declined 98% between 1900 and 1950 due to advances in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene—long before the measles vaccine was introduced. Natural infection typically leads to lifelong immunity, while the “vaccine” offers temporary protection and requires repeated dosing. Recent efforts to blame a child’s tragic death on measles—while omitting medical negligence and the absence of antibiotic treatment for pneumonia—serve as another example of emotional manipulation in service of pharmaceutical agendas.

H5N1: Repeating the Same Mistakes

Avian influenza (H5N1) is the next front in the campaign to control food and biology under the guise of health. Its natural reservoir—wild waterfowl—ensures that eradication through culling is impossible. Yet farms are being pressured to slaughter entire flocks based on PCR tests, destroying food sources and immunity development in the name of prevention.

Similar to the immune suppression caused by isolating children from common microbes during lockdowns, mass culling of birds stunts the development of resilient livestock. Whether H5N1 is naturally occurring or lab-enhanced, the appropriate response is care, not eradication. Birds that recover become immune and strengthen the future food supply.

Livestock Under Siege

Food security faces additional threats through forced drugging of livestock. A chemical called Bovaer (3-nitrooxypropanol) is being rebranded as a feed additive, promoted as a climate solution by reducing methane from cattle digestion. This compound disrupts essential microbes in a cow’s gut—an attack on the natural digestive process with an extremely dubious benefit.

The redefinition of such substances as benign additives, and their mandated use, marks a troubling shift. Healthy livestock must be protected from these encroachments. Preserving heirloom seeds and maintaining independent food systems has never been more critical, as the agendas of Big Pharma, Big Agriculture, and Big Food become increasingly aligned.

Immune Resilience Through Foundational Health

Rather than submit to endless cycles of injection, coercion, and synthetic interventions, a foundational model for health should be reclaimed. The “NEW START” protocol provides a simple framework for immune system strength:

Nutrition : Focus on whole, unprocessed foods. Avoid industrially manufactured products.

Exercise : Engage in regular physical movement suited to one’s age and ability.

Water : Stay well-hydrated with pure, uncontaminated water.

Sunshine : Optimize vitamin D production through exposure or supplementation.

Temperance : Avoid excess by maintaining balance in all habits and consumption.

Air : Seek fresh, clean outdoor environments.

Rest : Prioritize quality sleep and regular rhythms.

Trust: Cultivate spiritual and psychological resilience, even in times of chaos.

These principles provide robust protection against both natural and engineered health threats.

Institutional Breakdown and the Path Forward

Legal and governmental institutions are now openly serving authoritarian agendas. Recent decisions involving frontline advocates and whistleblowers confirm what many have suspected: the Corporation of Canada is no longer a legitimate protector of human rights or justice.

Efforts to establish alternatives—such as the growing movement for an independent Republic of Alberta—offer a necessary and hopeful response. Other provinces may follow. A decentralized, accountable model is essential to escape the entrenched corruption that facilitated the COVID-19 abuses and continues to threaten public health, food sovereignty, and civil liberties.

The video material was kindly provided by HikingFex.com. https://www.hikingfex.com/en/videos

