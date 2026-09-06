Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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ABGirl's avatar
ABGirl
1h

In regard to the 911 controlled demolition event, Dr. Judy Wood did a very comprehensive study on it in her book, Where Did The Towers Go? from a physics point of view. Well worth the read - it's very indepth. Direct Energy weapons anyone? ;)

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Rolonne Marie Ross's avatar
Rolonne Marie Ross
14m

Thank you Dr Mark Trozzi and VCC Founder Ted Kuntz,

To find out where we are going we have to look at history. I look at this war on Humanity as a "War of Attrition" (The wearing down of the masses )

.Same as what our wonderful, Greatest Generation fought shortly after the Normandy beach landing. Short form; We are the many.

Thank-you for posting Bob Marley and his song lyrics . His Faith kept him going right to the final end of his very short life. God Bless him in Heaven. <3 <3 <3

Here is an excerpt from a book I purchased in 2012. " History of Medicine" by Jacalyn Duffin (1999)

She writes; A Scandalously short introduction" -2nd edition.

Page 186 : (paraphrased) "In 1976 rumours of an emerging strain of a deadly swine flew reminded authority figures of the tragedy of the flew epidemic of 1918 and prompted Pres. Ford to recommend a sweeping campaign to vx 50 million of its citizens. This attempt at prevention caused another *iatrogenic ( *resulting from any activity by a physician ;adverse condition ) epidemic-200 cases of Guillain Barre syndrome of ascending paralysis in those vxed against the hypothesized influenza epidemic; which in the end, never materialized. "

Thank-you both for your dedication and courage for the lives of so many.

If we all do our part, even one thing said or done every day. We will Win!

God Bless you both and your families.

Regards R.M.Ross

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