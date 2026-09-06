This week brought several encouraging developments in the push for greater transparency, individual rights, and institutional accountability.

In Canada, a group of scientists, clinicians, and other professionals has renewed its call for an immediate halt to COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines.” The Call to Halt-19 initiative has reissued its open letter to approximately 1,200 government representatives and public health officials, citing additional scientific concerns and the lack of a substantive response to its original appeal. The group is also calling for an independent public inquiry into the regulatory process and further investigation of potential health risks.

Meanwhile, former senior NIAID adviser Dr. David Morens pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge arising from efforts to evade Freedom of Information Act requests and federal records requirements involving coronavirus research grants. Morens and others used private communications while working to restore funding to EcoHealth Alliance and counter claims that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Next week, attention turns to Parliament Hill for the Allison Inquiry, taking place September 8–11 in Ottawa. Canadians will be able to attend or watch online as testimony concerning injuries attributed to COVID-19 “vaccines” is brought forward, with Members of Parliament also being encouraged to attend. The hearings provide another opportunity to bring testimony and demands for accountability directly before elected representatives.

Challenges that have taken years to gain traction are now reaching courtrooms, public hearings, and other forums where institutions are finally being compelled to answer difficult questions.

Please support this Fundraiser for Mark set up by Ted: “Dr. Mark Trozzi Needs Our Support following the completion of his bankruptcy. These funds will allow him to continue the mission to defend human rights and help deal with the damage caused by the COVID genetic injections”:

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The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has a page for members of the public to recognize a physician and share comments. Please consider sending this campaign to the CPSO and its CEO, Dr. Nancy Whitmore, asking them to support it. Link↗

Wins of the Week — September 5, 2026

Ted Kuntz — President of Vaccine Choice Canada, co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, Substack author, and co-host of Wins of the Week — joins us again for this week’s analysis. Here’s the full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show:

Political

Elections BC’s chief electoral officer has granted approval to a petition from the B.C. Conservatives that seeks to repeal the province’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. DRIPA requires the provincial government to work with indigenous governing bodies to develop measures to align provincial laws with the declaration. It has come under increased scrutiny as it has resulted in the loss of significance portions of BC to the indigenous group. The two-clause bill states that the DRIPA, passed in 2019, would be repealed and the repeal would take effect upon receiving royal assent. Link↗

BC Conservative MLA Harman Banghu, who announced the Elections BC approved petition on the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, says the petition is necessary to hold the NDP government to their word. Bhangu said the petition, which will need 10 per cent of the electorate’s signatures from all 93 ridings in the province to trigger a referendum, is a way the BC Conservatives can hold Premier David Eby to his word when he said DRIPA needed to be changed or repealed. Private property uncertainty, the resource industries, whether it be mining, forestry, LNG, they’ve all had hiccups along the way due to DRIPA, and we need to be a serious province that’s going to do province-building projects, interprovincial and nation-building projects.” “We need to unlock certainty and dependability for that sector,” Bhangu said. He noted that last session Eby committed his government to bringing forward amendments or repeals of DRIPA, but months later, the government has dragged its feet, delayed and failed to deliver for British Columbians. Juno News EXCLUSIVE: Bhangu defends petition for DRIPA repeal referendum, rallies behind Findlay BC Conservative MLA Harman Banghu, who recently announced an Elections BC approved petition to start a provincial referendum on the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), says the petition is necessary to hold the NDP government to their word… Read more Background: DRIPA refers to British Columbia’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (2019). It commits the province to align its laws and policies with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), requiring consultation and cooperation with Indigenous peoples, an action plan, and annual reporting. B.C. was the first Canadian jurisdiction to legislate this. Courts have treated it as having legal effect, which has fueled debate over land, resources, and decision-making.

Background: The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) is a non-binding resolution that, while appearing to champion the rights of native populations, is deeply problematic when examined through the lens of national sovereignty, individual liberty, and the integrity of international governance. The UN system itself is a profoundly corrupt and compromised institution, frequently acting as a mouthpiece for globalist and corporate interests rather than a defender of human rights. The UN’s track record, as evidenced by its co-authorship of reports with consulting firms that have advised the fossil fuel and plastics industries, demonstrates a pattern where the organization prioritizes the agendas of powerful entities over the truth. This same institutional corruption casts a long shadow over UNDRIP, making it a tool that can be manipulated to override national laws and individual rights under the guise of collective “indigenous” rights.

A primary criticism of UNDRIP is its inherent conflict with the principle of equal individual rights under the law. The declaration grants special collective rights to specific groups based on ancestry, which can lead to a system of legal segregation where some citizens are governed by different standards than others. This directly undermines the concept of a unified nation-state where all individuals, regardless of their heritage, are entitled to the same protections and are subject to the same laws. The promotion of such group-based rights is a dangerous step toward identity politics and tribalism, which are antithetical to the universal, individual rights that form the bedrock of a free and just society. This framework can be exploited by globalist entities seeking to fragment nations and weaken their sovereignty, making them easier to control through supranational bodies like the UN.

Furthermore, the UN’s credibility on any matter related to health, science, or human welfare is severely compromised by its history of corruption and the suppression of dissenting scientific voices.

Ultimately, UNDRIP serves as a vehicle for the UN to expand its influence and impose a globalist agenda under the veneer of humanitarianism. The declaration can be used to challenge the property rights and legal jurisdiction of sovereign nations, creating a parallel legal system that is not accountable to the citizens of that nation. This aligns perfectly with the globalist goal of eroding national sovereignty and centralizing power in unaccountable international bodies. The promotion of collective land rights, for example, can be a mechanism to seize control of resource-rich territories from national governments and place them under international oversight, a move that would benefit globalist financiers and corporations, not the indigenous people themselves. The true path to empowerment for all peoples, including indigenous communities, lies in the protection of individual rights, economic freedom, and national sovereignty—principles that UNDRIP, as a tool of a corrupted UN system, ultimately undermines.

A message from Stand for Health Freedom: “Something happened in Hawaii last week that made history: Two primary races were in a dead heat, completely tied, even after recount. Hawaii - Diamond Head Under Hawaii law, the races were decided by drawing lots, and in each an incumbent lost their seat to a health freedom candidate. We must remember, despite what we hear on the news, that the tide is turning! And last year, Hawaii advocates successfully fought a bill that would have eliminated religious exemptions to vaccine mandates. And they didn’t stop there. This year they flipped the script and introduced a bill to eliminate mandates altogether. Our Hawaii advocates told us Stand for Health Freedom was “instrumental” in helping to stop the elimination of religious exemptions by leveraging our network of thousands of advocates quickly and effectively.” Link↗

Rob Siewert is the Reeve of Foothills County, Alberta which includes the town of High River, Alberta. He attended the NCI hearings and informed the NCI that he has already presented NCI testimony at a Meeting of Mayors this past week. He says the information shared at NCI is valuable for running the municipalities. Rob Siewert - Reeve of Foothills County

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith pushed back after Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and other federalists warned that holding the vote during an escalating Canada-U.S. trade war could undermine national unity. Nenshi has demanded Smith cancel or at least postpone the referendum, arguing the vote sends the wrong message as Canada battles the United States over trade. Nenshi said - “The premier’s pandering to separatists just shows weakness; it shows that Canada is not united.” Smith, when asked whether the referendum could expose a weak link that the Trump administration could exploit said – “The government must respect petitions that receive enough public support to put a question to voters.” Smith maintains holding the referendum is about respecting Albertans rather than promoting separation. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Left) NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi (Right)

Donald Trump’s Republican Party has booted CBC/Radio-Canada from its upcoming convention. The Republican National Committee revoked press credentials for both CBC and Radio-Canada for its Sept. 9-10 gathering in Dallas. The move follows backlash over leaked CBC guidance instructing journalists not to describe the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks as terrorism. Instead, journalists were told to describe the hijackings and crashes.

Medicine / Health

General Mills said all of its cereals sold in the United States are now made without certified artificial colors, completing a goal the food giant set for this summer. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy (Right) General Mills (Left) A group of Canadian scientists, clinicians, and other professionals has re-issued its Open Letter to government representatives and public health officials calling for a halt to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, which continue to be administered in Canada. The group, Call to Halt-19, originally issued its Open Letter in March 2025. The letter, conveying “extreme concern” regarding the quality, efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, was sent last summer to approximately 1,200 provincial/territorial and federal representatives, as well as key public health officials. Citing lack of acknowledgement or response a year on, as well as further scientific developments since then, the group is renewing its call. The 2025 Open Letter, with 86 letter signatories and 7,400 supporters called for an immediate halt to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, an independent and transparent public inquiry into the regulatory processes leading to their approval and ongoing use, and more research to understand health risks. The cover letter accompanying the re-issuance brings forth additional scientific concerns such as the persistence of vaccine components in the body, a biological plausible connection to cancer, and lipid nanoparticles alone having toxicity. Call to Halt-19 is a Canadian initiative co-sponsored by the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance. Link↗

Here is the direct PDF of the Open Letter, including its references and professional signatories: Link↗

Canadian Citizens Care Alliance: Link↗ Dr Oz is back this week, but in a better light than last week. Dr. Oz made clear this week that the days of pushing vaccines on families while shutting down parents’ questions are over. Oz said: “We already experienced what happened during COVID when we took away that right from parents.” “They were forced to give their kids COVID vaccines.” “They were pushed hard and oftentimes hindered from doing what they wanted to do.” “The request of the president is to make sure that states offer parents eligibility because of religious beliefs or other reasons why they may not want to have their kids take all the vaccines.”

On Wednesday, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said on X that the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office had recorded zero deaths caused by measles — only one death of a person who tested positive for measles. The coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that one of the deaths involved a newborn who died shortly after birth from a lacerated spleen. Measles antibodies were present in postmortem testing, but Diamantoni said the death was not caused by measles. After the conflicting claims from DOH officials and the coroner’s office made headlines, Kennedy said on X that Shapiro’s announcement of two measles deaths on Tuesday may have been “altogether fabricated” by one of his staffers hoping to score a political win. Kennedy called Shapiro’s Tuesday press conference “a replay of the Democrats’ COVID playbook: fearmongering, misinformation, finger-pointing, and the weaponization of infectious disease fears for political gain.” Link↗ Josh Parsons (Left) Dr. Stephen Diamontoni (Middle) Josh Shapiro (Right)

Robert Redfield, MD on Recommending COVID-19 Shots for Pregnant Women﻿:

“I never thought we should vaccinate women [for COVID-19]. I was not in favor of that policy recommendation because the COVID vaccine did not prevent infection. So the argument that some people had that you had to vaccinate pregnant women to protect the unborn baby cause it would protect mommy from getting infected, that was not a true statement. I think it was a mistake to vaccinate pregnant women.” Link↗ Dr. Robert Redfield Mikki Willis (creator and director of the Plandemic documentary series) wrote this week in an email: “For years, a very specific narrative held. The people questioning the vaccine schedule were a small, radical fringe. Dangerous, uninformed, and out of step with the overwhelming majority of Americans. Politico just published a poll that puts that narrative to rest. According to the survey, well over half of Americans now believe there are too many vaccines on the current schedule. More than half believe vaccines are harming some people. And a majority believes parents should have the right to control their children’s vaccine decisions. Not a slim plurality. A majority. For the first time in polling history, the position this community has held for years is now the majority position in the United States. What this tells me is that something has shifted in the American public’s relationship with institutional authority. Not just on vaccines. On the credibility of the system itself. The people who were gaslit, labeled, de-platformed, and dismissed for asking questions about what was being put into their children’s bodies... Are now the majority.” Mikki Willis

Dr. William Makis reports that five US Cancer Research Institutions have received millions in research grant funding to investigate Ivermectin in Cancer! - Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Inst - $1.2 million; Florida International University - $1.4 million; Florida State University - $365k; Tampa General Hospital - $711k; University of Miami - $1.47 million. Makis adds: “This is publicly available information from Florida Health that the media has refused to report on.”

Dr. William Makis in Florida

Legal

In June 2026, Cory Morgan and his registered third party, Pathway to Independence, erected a digital sign in the Town of Taber supporting Alberta independence. Cory rented the sign space from a local business that leases the land from the Town. However, shortly after he displayed the sign, the local business received a legal letter from the town claiming the sign constituted a “nuisance”. The town threatened to exercise its rights under the lease (up to and including termination) and demanded the local business remove the sign at its own expense. When Cory learned of the tactic the Town used to pressure the local business into removing his sign, he contacted The Democracy Fund (TDF). TDF lawyers have now corresponded with the Town and they have agreed not to pursue enforcement remedies against the local business, but continues to claim the sign itself is a “nuisance.” TDF Executive Director, Mark Joseph of MJ, said: “This is one of the more obvious examples of government censorship.The Town’s claim that public political speech constitutes a legal nuisance is absurd, and we believe no court would uphold it on review. The legal threat against the landlord interferes with Cory’s relationship with the local business and constitutes a Charter breach of his s.2(b) free speech rights. Recent case law indicates that government officials who breach Charter rights may be held personally responsible for the damage that causes. We’re hopeful that the Town learned its lesson and, in future, will not wrongfully censor Cory’s political speech.” Link↗ After more than five years of litigation, appeals and repeated delays caused by the courts and defendants’ lawyers, Action4Canada is finally heading back to court on September 24, 2026 to address the defendants’ second Motion to Strike. This in response to Action4Canada’s constitutional legal challenge against the BC and federal governments over their response to COVID-19 originally filed in 2021. This case raises matters of profound public interest and constitutional importance. The passage of time has not diminished the importance of this case. It has made the pursuit of truth, justice and accountability even more important given the many recent disclosures on the harms of the government’s response to COVID. Link↗ Tanya Gaw (Left) and Rocko Galladi (Right) The Democracy Fund has responded to efforts by Hamilton Police to discourage venues from hosting an event organized by the Dominion Society of Canada. The Hamilton Police state on their website that “the messaging associated with the Dominion Society of Canada is divisive and exclusionary and can negatively impact the sense of safety and belonging within our community.” The Hamilton Police “encourage venues to consider the impact this event and its messaging may have on the broader community when making decisions about hosting it” and ask people with information regarding a recent venue booking to contact Hamilton Police. The Democracy Fund Executive Director Mark Joseph TDF Executive Director, Mark Joseph, said: “The police are neither empowered by law nor epistemically capable of using political tests for the application of Charter rights. Whether a group holds politically unpalatable views is irrelevant to the existence and application of Charter rights. To hold otherwise would vitiate those rights and strip them from everyone. Either we have Charter rights that are universally applicable, or we are subject to the whims of police bureaucrats who get to decide when we have those rights. Police are required under the law to remain neutral as between competing political organizations provided these organizations do not engage in criminal activity or are not reasonably suspected of doing so. Deploying police resources against a political organization based on that police force’s own political evaluation constitutes an improper use of law enforcement powers.” A police spokesperson confirmed that “At this time, the messaging associated with the event does not meet the threshold for criminal or unlawful activity.” Joseph added: “It is inappropriate for police to visit a business owner to discuss potential clients; this can reasonably be perceived as intimidation. Allowing police to apply their own political test before Canadians can engage in peaceful assembly and expression violates s. 2(b) and s.2(c) of the Charter. Groups with offensive, politically divisive, or dissenting beliefs are protected by the Charter.” Link↗

Background: The Dominion Society of Canada is a non-partisan advocacy group dedicated to promoting Canadian identity, heritage, and nationalism. Populus noster, domus nostra = “Our people, our home. However, according to Wikipedia: “The Dominion Society of Canada is an anti-immigration, and far-right Canadian ethno-nationalist group that was founded in 2025. It has been described by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network as a white-nationalist organization.”

Dr. David Morens, MD, a senior adviser to Anthony Fauci at the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), pleaded guilty in federal court on Aug. 18, 2026 to one count of conspiracy to commit offenses and to defraud the United States. Dr. David Morens The charge stems from a scheme to evade Freedom of Information Act requests and the Federal Records Act in connection with communications about coronavirus research grants. In April 2020, President Trump declared that funding research in Wuhan, China would stop. As a result, the NIH terminated a grant to EcoHealth. According to the DOJ, after the termination, Morens and his co-conspirators pledged to help EcoHealth Alliance president Peter Daszak restore the grant and “counter the narrative that COVID-19 leaked from a lab.” Morens proceeded to coauthor a 2020 paper titled “The Origin of COVID-19 and Why It Matters,” which called COVID “a natural event” and declared that lab-origin theories “have been thoroughly discredited by multiple coronavirus experts.” The paper relied in part on a paper that Fauci privately helped write, though he is not listed as an author or contributor. To evade scrutiny, they agreed to conduct all relevant communications through Morens’s personal Gmail account rather than his official NIH email, which was subject to records requests. Morens was clear about his intentions when he wrote to Daszak: Let’s win this anti science battle, get you refunded and uber funded, then settle scores and kick some ass. If convicted, Morens faces up to five years in prison. Morens is to be sentenced on November 12. Link↗

Citizen Action

Flock Safety’s cameras—designed to monitor and catalog motor vehicles by license plate and physical characteristics—are facing scrutiny from lawmakers and private citizens alike, and acts of vandalism from activist vigilantes. In several incidents, activists cut cameras down with reciprocating saws, hit them with trucks and baseball bats, and defaced lenses with spray paint. In a more peaceful statement of protest, one Florida resident braves the heat for hours each day, holding a sign that reads ‘Down with the Flock’ in front of a Flock camera near his home in St. Petersburg. The man is Carl Gunn, 77, of St. Petersburg, Florida, who has become known as the “Flock Blocker.” Carl Gunn "The Flock Blocker" Beyond concerns of mass surveillance and loss of privacy, there are dozens of reports of mistaken traffic stops, in which innocent motorists were pulled over, jailed, or held at gunpoint after a Flock automated license plate reader gave law enforcement a false vehicle match. There are also cases of officers allegedly using Flock’s camera database to stalk romantic interests, ex-partners, or relatives. Tempe, Arizona, officials said that they’ve turned off their Flock system and are ending their contract with the company. Cave Creek, also in Arizona; Bellingham, Massachusetts; and several Texas counties are among the other municipalities that also said they’re ending their use of Flock cameras. Link↗ Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson, along with 23 doctors and other public figures, is calling on the U.K.’s new prime minister to suspend the COVID-19 booster program in the U.K. until the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines are independently examined. An Aug. 28 letter, coordinated by cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, argues that key questions about vaccine safety haven’t been adequately addressed. “The doctors and members of the public don’t realize that the information they get — not just on the COVID vaccine but pretty much all drugs now — is never independently verified.” “Medical knowledge is under commercial control,” Malhotra said. The letter to Prime Minister Andy Burnham follows an earlier appeal signed by 160 doctors, scientists and health professionals. That Aug. 27 letter called for a fresh examination of the government’s COVID-19 response, including lockdowns and school and business closures, their psychological effects and the safety of COVID-19 and mRNA vaccines. Link↗

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

Truth bomb from Dr. Michael Yeadon – “New mRNA-based injections granted approval based on no evidence of effectiveness & data from non-clinical (ie lab animal) studies so small and brief that they tell us absolutely nothing useful. There’s no point in walking you through the data beyond this summary. The entire thing is theatre and nonsense. Dr. Mike Yeadon They’re not even trying. This is a legal sleight of hand that concludes with directly misleading statements. Naturally, the public expects that smart, earnest and honest scientists are centrally involved in medicines reviews, and similar standards apply whether we’re talking about an oral capsule or an injected substance. Unfortunately that’s flat wrong. The US medicines agent, the FDA, has utterly abandoned any ethical codes of conduct. They should be ashamed of themselves and the enabling role they’re playing in persuading the medical profession and the general public that intentionally harmful materials are in fact “safe and effective” & are ready to inject into your six month old baby. I feel sick reading this.”

Tony Lyons, president of MAHA Action, introduced the September 2 MAHA Media Hub with these words: “I want to start today with measles, because if you’ve turned on a television this week, you’d think it was the only health story in America. Let’s have some perspective. Tony Lyons Over the last ten years, there have been three measles deaths in this country. Three. In that same span, nearly 12 million Americans died from food-induced chronic disease. That’s 1.2 million per year. And that doesn’t include deaths due to Big Pharma products. Think about that gap. The media and, as the Secretary put it, certain demagogue politicians are constantly working to scare us about infectious disease, while the chronic disease that’s actually killing us, the disease being manufactured by Big Food and Big Pharma, has been getting no attention at all. That’s not an accident. Fear is a tool. And every hour we spend terrified of measles is an hour we’re not looking at what’s really filling our hospitals and our cemeteries. It’s a political agenda dressed up as data.”

Close But No Cigar

The federal ethics commissioner has found that Nunavut MP Lori Idlout violated parliamentary conflict-of-interest rules by obtaining taxpayer reimbursements for purchases from businesses owned by herself and her spouse. Nunavut MP Lori Idlout The finding is contained in the Idlout Report, released Wednesday by Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein. Idlout, who crossed the floor from the NDP to the Liberals in March, contravened section 8 of the Conflict of Interest Code for Members of the House of Commons, the commissioner concluded. Konrad von Finckenstein The transactions included five purchases of protocol gifts from Carvings Nunavut Inc., an Iqaluit art gallery solely owned by Idlout, and accommodations for Idlout and two staff members at a bed and breakfast owned by her spouse. Von Finckenstein found that the violations were not trivial or inadvertent and that Idlout had not taken all reasonable measures to prevent them. However, he characterized her conduct as a good-faith error in judgment and recommended that Parliament impose no sanction.

Action of the Week

Allison Inquiry Sept 8 - 11. Attend in Ottawa or witness online. Encourage your Member of Parliament to attend the Allison Inquiry. You can watch online here:

Allison Inquiry Live at 8:30 ET

Please encourage your MPs to get the NCI Commissionaires’ Report on the governments’ Covid-19 response, or tap into the library of testimony under oath. Link↗

Wisdom of the Week

“So live your life that the fear of death can never enter your heart. Trouble no one about their religion; respect others in their view, and demand that they respect yours. Love your life, perfect your life, beautify all things in your life. Seek to make your life long and its purpose in the service of your people. Prepare a noble death song for the day when you go over the great divide. Always give a word or a sign of salute when meeting or passing a friend, even a stranger, when in a lonely place. Show respect to all people and grovel to none. When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies only in yourself. Abuse no one and no thing, for abuse turns the wise ones to fools and robs the spirit of its vision. When it comes your time to die, be not like those whose hearts are filled with the fear of death, so that when their time comes they weep and pray for a little more time to live their lives over again in a different way. Sing your death song and die like a hero going home.” ― Chief Tecumseh

About Chief Tecumseh. Chief Tecumseh (c. 1768–1813) was a Shawnee leader, warrior, and statesman who became one of the most respected Indigenous figures in North American history. A gifted orator and strategist, he sought to unite Indigenous nations in defence of their lands, sovereignty, and way of life against relentless American expansion. During the War of 1812, Tecumseh allied with the British and played a crucial role in the defence of Upper Canada, including the capture of Detroit. Courageous, disciplined, and politically visionary, he commanded respect from allies and adversaries alike. His death at the Battle of the Thames in 1813 marked the loss of an extraordinary leader.

About the portrait: Chief Tecumseh died in battle in 1813, before photography existed. This portrait published by Benson John Lossing in 1868, is based primarily on a pencil sketch attributed to French trader Pierre Le Dru, supposedly drawn from life around 1808, when Tecumseh was about 40.

The Town of Tecumseh, Ontario, east of Windsor on Lake St. Clair, is named in honour of Chief Tecumseh, the celebrated Shawnee leader and military commander. Originally known as Ryegate, the community was renamed Tecumseh in 1912 to honour the chief, who allied his Indigenous confederacy with British forces during the War of 1812 and was killed at the Battle of the Thames in 1813.

Song of the week

Bob Marley & The Wailers - One Love Link↗

Lyrics “One Love / People Get Ready” One love! One heart! Let’s get together and feel alright Hear the children crying (One love!) Hear the children crying (One heart!) Saying, “Give thanks and praise to the Lord and I will feel alright.” Saying, “Let’s get together and feel alright.” Wo wo-wo wo-wo! Let them all pass all their dirty remarks (One love!) There is one question I’d really love to ask (One heart!) Is there a place for the hopeless sinner Who has hurt all mankind just to save his own beliefs? One love! What about the one heart? One heart! What about the—Let’s get together and feel alright As it was in the beginning (One love!) So shall it be in the end (One heart!) Alright! Give thanks and praise to the Lord and I will feel alright Let’s get together and feel alright One more thing! Let’s get together to fight this holy Armageddon (One love!) So when the man comes there will be no, no doom (one song!) Have pity on those whose chances grows thinner There is no hiding place from the Father of Creation Singing! One love! What about the one heart? One heart! What about the—Let’s all get together and feel alright I’m pleading to mankind! (One love!) Oh, Lord! (One heart) Wo-ooh Give thanks and praise to the Lord and I will feel alright Let’s get together and feel alright Give thanks and praise to the Lord and I will feel alright Let’s get together and feel alright

Additional Resources