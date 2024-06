It has been a great week in the truth and freedom movement! Major advances have been made to end tyranny, restore human rights, resurrect basic social morals, free the oppressed, and protect our children.

People are remembering that “Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends [of freedom], it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it.” Now is the time.

The Ohio House has introduced Bill 319, also known as the “Conscientious Right to Refuse Act”. The purpose of the bill is to end “no jab, no job” policies for good. The legislation states that businesses, employers, health care providers, and other institutions CANNOT deny or terminate employment, deny services, or otherwise treat individuals differently based on their refusal of any biologic, vaccine, pharmaceutical, or gene-editing technology for reasons of conscience. - More info

A brief has been drafted by the Alberta Prosperity Project to provide the scientific, legal, and political rationale for the Alberta Government to disseminate a Public Health Advisory on the modified mRNA injections and to require that its citizens sign a modified COVID-19 CONSENT FOR IMMUNIZATION form acknowledging that they have been informed of new evidence regarding the potential risks prior to subjecting themselves or a dependent minor to a mRNA injection. This will serve four purposes: In a libertarian society individual choice is preserved and remains paramount. However, choice must be ethically predicated on the provision of sufficient accurate and up-to- date information to mRNA recipients so that they can make a decision that they deem is rational for themselves or their dependent minor(s). That neither the Alberta Government nor those administering the modRNA injections are liable for any harm or death of an individual in Alberta attributed to a modRNA injection since the revelation of plasmid DNA in the vials. - More info

We are getting back to a moral foundation. Louisiana has become the first state to enact a law mandating that the Ten Commandments be prominently displayed at all public schools and colleges. Under legislation that became law on June 18, Louisiana schools that receive state funds will have to display the Ten Commandments “in each building it uses and classroom in each school under its jurisdiction.” It also requires a 200-word “context statement” explaining that the Ten Commandments were “a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries.” - More info