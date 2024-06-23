Wins of the Week Ep26 with Ted Kuntz
Truth and justice prevailing, lies and corruption failing, medical tyranny ending, basic morals restoring.
It has been a great week in the truth and freedom movement! Major advances have been made to end tyranny, restore human rights, resurrect basic social morals, free the oppressed, and protect our children.
I hope you enjoy this report. Please stay healthy and keep up the great work!
Here are some highlights:
Ohio introduced a bill to end forced injections.
The Alberta Prosperity Project laid a foundation for the Alberta government to warn and protect citizens from deception and uninformed injections with mRNA.
Louisiana enacted a law to restore basic social morals.
The “Injection of Truth” event in Alberta was a big success.
Randy Hillier made brilliant statements in court defending Canadian truckers, the freedom convoy, and himself.
Swedish “mainstream” media reported about COVID “vaccine” deaths and manslaughter.
The National Post published about the “suppression of science” and the film called Covid Collateral, which is critical of the COVID agenda.
The retired Canadian Attorney General and Minister of Finance, Suzanne Anton, expressed support for the public power to stop corrupt governments and take back control.
The Kansas Attorney General launched a lawsuit against Pfizer for lying and poisoning people.
A new Andy Wakefield film was released that exposes corruption at Merck Pharmaceuticals.
The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board in Ontario voted “no” by 7 to 3, against “pride” flags on school property.
People are remembering that “Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends [of freedom], it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it.” Now is the time.
Dr. Makis’ , Dr Hodkinson’s, and Dr McCullough’s suppressed study of 325 autopsies, which confirmed deaths due to C-19 genetic “vaccines” has overcome the obstruction of real science, passed peer review, and will be published.
The World Council for Health called for a complete moratorium on childhood vaccines.
Wins of the Week – June 21, 2024
Political
The Ohio House has introduced Bill 319, also known as the “Conscientious Right to Refuse Act”. The purpose of the bill is to end “no jab, no job” policies for good. The legislation states that businesses, employers, health care providers, and other institutions CANNOT deny or terminate employment, deny services, or otherwise treat individuals differently based on their refusal of any biologic, vaccine, pharmaceutical, or gene-editing technology for reasons of conscience. - More info
A brief has been drafted by the Alberta Prosperity Project to provide the scientific, legal, and political rationale for the Alberta Government to disseminate a Public Health Advisory on the modified mRNA injections and to require that its citizens sign a modified COVID-19 CONSENT FOR IMMUNIZATION form acknowledging that they have been informed of new evidence regarding the potential risks prior to subjecting themselves or a dependent minor to a mRNA injection. This will serve four purposes:
In a libertarian society individual choice is preserved and remains paramount. However, choice must be ethically predicated on the provision of sufficient accurate and up-to- date information to mRNA recipients so that they can make a decision that they deem is rational for themselves or their dependent minor(s).
That neither the Alberta Government nor those administering the modRNA injections are liable for any harm or death of an individual in Alberta attributed to a modRNA injection since the revelation of plasmid DNA in the vials. - More info
We are getting back to a moral foundation. Louisiana has become the first state to enact a law mandating that the Ten Commandments be prominently displayed at all public schools and colleges. Under legislation that became law on June 18, Louisiana schools that receive state funds will have to display the Ten Commandments “in each building it uses and classroom in each school under its jurisdiction.” It also requires a 200-word “context statement” explaining that the Ten Commandments were “a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries.” - More info
MLAs with the United Conservative Party in Alberta hosted the Injecting Truth event this past week in an effort to bring forward the medical and scientific evidence of the harm being caused by the COVID-19 injection. The event was sold out with other venues live streaming it, in spite of the efforts of 129 health professionals and the Board of the Alberta Public Health Association and the Community Health Nurses of Canada – Alberta Branch to discredit it with a public letter saying the professionals scheduled to present at the Injection of Truth event are: “discredited and unlicensed doctors and spokespersons who cater to an anti-science agenda” and “an example of the fear-mongering by anti-vaccination proponents transmitting fringe opinions informed by hearsay and innuendo”. The experts included Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Eric Payne, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Jessica Rose, and Dr. William Makis. It is those who refuse to allow the evidence to be debated are showing themselves to be anti-science.
Telling It Like It Is
On Friday June 14th Randy Hillier attended the Ottawa courts to defend himself against nine criminal charges for being at the Freedom Convoy. At an earlier hearing Judge Justice Parfett requested that Hillier provide the court with a written summary of the objectives of the convoy. Some of the reasons Hillier outlined for the Freedom Convoy to Ottawa include:
The Attendees had NO SEAT AT THE DECISION TABLE They had no forum other than to show up (in the dead of a cold winter) in Ottawa
The PM chose to ignore 2 fundamentals: (a) the evidence and (b) the critical thinking to be applied to such evidence.
In his review of the invocation of the Emergencies Act by the PM, Justice Rouleau observed that “a reasonable and informed people could reach a different conclusion than the one I have arrived at.” The Attendees were reasonable and informed people.
The Attendees, as reasonable and informed individuals, would not seek treatment from a doctor who had graduated from a medical school where students marked their own exams or graduated after 90 days.
Vaccine manufacturers have paid significant fines for fraud in the past. Asking these companies to self-test was equivalent to asking Bernie Madoff to self-audit.
It was apparent to the Attendees that being highly intelligent and being highly educated were not necessarily the same.
On the one hand, the health authorities of both the Province and the Federal Government stated confidently that the vaccines would protect the vaccinated from getting COVID. On the other hand, the vaccinated (presumably already protected against COVID by the vaccine) were encouraged to think that they would be at risk of contracting COVID from the unvaccinated, thereby sowing animosity toward them.
Hillier added: “History has shown on many occasions that censorship and propaganda are not necessary to promote ideas that are right – but are critical to promoting ideas that are wrong.” - More info
Swedish media are openly reporting vaccine deaths, even calling one of the deaths manslaughter - More info
The National Post is finally telling the truth about COVID. In an article this week the NP focused on the new, Canadian-produced documentary Covid Collateral. They state: “It’s a film about the suppression of scientists and the devastating effects of policy choices that only appeared to have universal support. The documentary’s focus is the public health system — the domain of scientists and bureaucrats — and the number of ways in which it failed. It hears primarily from those who saw holes in COVID policy. In that way, it’s one-sided, but then again, the viewer might not need the “pro-lockdown” side: anyone who wasn’t living under a rock during the COVID years should be familiar with it.” - More info
Suzanne Anton, retired Attorney General and Minister of Finance, shared her opinion on our current political climate. Anton stated: "the government can only go as far as what the will of the public allows them. It is the responsibility of the public to push back against government if it is overstepping its authority". It's up to every single one of us to fight for them, and to pay attention". - More info
Legal
Kansas AG Kobach is suing Pfizer over 'misrepresentations' and 'adverse affects' of COVID-19 vaccine The suit alleges that "Pfizer misled the public that it had a ‘safe and effective’ COVID-19 vaccine," "Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was safe even though it knew its COVID-19 vaccine was connected to serious adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and deaths. Pfizer concealed this critical safety information from the public," the suit states. - More info
Citizen Action
Andy Wakefield’s new film, ‘Protocol 7’ exposes corruption at Merck and throughout the pharmaceutical industry. The film’s name derives from the clinical trial in which Merck doctored the data in a desperate attempt to meet the 96% efficiency threshold for the MMR vaccine required by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). - More info
The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board in Ontario called for an emergency meeting on Tuesday to amend its flag-flying bylaw to allow the flying of the Pride Flag outside all school district properties. The motion was DEFEATED by a vote of 7 to 3! A CitizenGo petition with over 16,000+ signatures was sent to school trustees prior to the meeting. The petition was mentioned at the board meeting. - More info
In an article entitled, The West Needs Radical Political Change Towards Freedom, the authors declare that the state of affairs is serious enough that it has been slowly dawning on parts of the “uninformed and disorganized majority.” They add: “radical political change takes place when the ruling minority is drained of the passive support of the majority. When public opinion starts to significantly distance itself from existing leaders and established institutions, a new minority is empowered, one which is more respectful of the rights of the majority. That is the idea behind the sentence in the United States Declaration of Independence which states: “Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends [of freedom], it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it.” It is high time to put these words into practice in the West, to urgently reverse the current authoritarian agenda. - More info
Medicine
A ground-breaking paper entitled A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths after COVID-19 Vaccination was censored and cancelled by The LANCET in 2023 within 24hr after 100,000s downloads. Dr William Makis has just learned that the paper has just passed peer review & will be PUBLISHED! The autopsy report reveals that 74% of sudden deaths was due to COVID-19 Vaccine! 325 Autopsies were reviewed. Makis writes: “My advice to any politician listening (no matter the political spectrum) – “Get on the rights side of history because the evidence of COVID-19 vaccine harm is washing ashore like a tsunami of truth.” - More info
The World Council for Health is calling for a complete moratorium on all childhood vaccines. The WCH is the first international organization to call for that. We’re seeing a strong signal towards neuropsychiatric disorders. So, Attention Deficit Disorder, Asperger’s, Autism, seizures, allergic diseases, asthma, atopic dermatitis and even death. This epidemic of autism is a tsunami. And you know now, many, many mothers now, recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey shows, about a third of mothers and young fathers – going natural. - More info
