Hello friends! Thank you for joining Ted and I for this week’s wins. We have a great line up!

First I want to thank you for your kindness, prayers and support, including the life line which you threw me last week. I am very thankful, deeply honoured, and inspired to continue devout and energized in our mission.

May God please strengthen, guide, enlighten and protect you. For our Buddhists friends, may you be totally present and free of any angst. Despite the dystopic background of smoke, mirrors, daggers and crosses; we have some great wins to report this week like:

People are refusing any more abuse and lies.

Child-genital-mutilators are loosing access to our kids.

Canadian judges are blocking federal tyranny.

C-19 “vaccine” mandators are losing in court and compensating their victims.

German “main-stream” media declares the C-19 “unvaccinated” to be wise winners.

There’s safe drinking water at last for one Canadian First Nation community.

Plus there’s lot more good news from Alberta’s Aristotle, Righteously Angry Venezuelan Mobs, Canada’s World Council for Health, Canada’s Supreme court, RFK Jr, Dr Jordan Peterson, Dr Richard Urso, Dr Ana Mihalcea, the People’s Party of Canada, Childrens Health Defence, Welt Media Germany, and an anonymous meme artist.

You can help!

Artwork by Leon Earl

Wins of the Week – August 3, 2024

Political

Message from Bobby Kennedy in his US Presidential Campaign:

The Biden Harris Administration states: “We finally beat Big Pharma.” If that is true, then… Why are kids still mandated over 76 vaccines? Why are vaccine makers still indemnified when they injure or kill someone? Why are there no thorough long-term studies showing all-cause mortality and that the vaccines are truly safe and effective? Why did Pfizer make over $100 Billion in 2022 from the pandemic that you mandated? How much did your mandates give to all the vaccine companies? You may have capped a few prices, that’s great, but have you ended the corruption in pharma? I don't think so. But I will end it.

Massive crowds of Venezuelans protested in the streets after the electoral authority officially declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner of an election that the opposition says was marred by fraud. The National Electoral Council is controlled by Maduro loyalists, and has not released tallies form each of 30,000 polling stations. - More info (related X post)

Telling It Like It Is

A new report issued by the Calgary-based Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy and Do No Harm, a group of health-care professionals and policymakers who advocate for keeping identity politics “out of medical education, research, and clinical practice” states:

“Canada is a rarity when it comes to gender transitioning for children, with few policies preventing invasive surgeries and puberty blockers. While other countries’ policies are being informed by medical science and protecting youth, a minor’s gender self-definition is beyond questioning in Canada. North America also favours gender affirmation—the idea that questioning a minor’s gender self-definition is harmful and unethical—while Northern and Western Europe have “begun to reject such automatic assumptions”. “European countries now discourage automatic deference to a child’s self-declaration of gender distress, while also calling for months-long psychotherapy sessions to address co-occurring mental health problems.” - More info

Meme that is circulating:

“If you don’t already have a conspiracy theorist friend, go get one. You are going to need one to understand what’s about to happen.”

A major corporate media outlet in Germany has just declared that people who refused to take Covid mRNA shots during and after the pandemic are “the winners.” During a bombshell segment on German legacy media outlet Welt, the panel argued that the government owes the public an apology for claiming Covid was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Prominent German reporter Hans-Ulrich Jörges said the unvaccinated were “the winners” because they refused to comply with the government’s mass vaccination agenda. Jörges called for public apologies from key government officials who perpetuated the narrative that the pandemic was solely a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” - More info

Legal

The U.S. Navy has settled a long-standing lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, marking a partial victory for thousands of sailors, including Navy SEALs, who refused the vaccine on religious grounds. While the settlement includes no admission of guilt or wrongdoing, the Navy agreed to pay $1.5 million to the plaintiffs’ attorneys for legal fees. Legal experts hailed the settlement as a significant step toward holding the military accountable for its handling of religious accommodation requests. Meanwhile, multiple lawsuits across different military branches are still in progress, seeking to address the broader impacts of the vaccine mandate. - More info As reported last week, the Canadian government is coming to terms with the knowledge that they are not as infallible as they believed in their ability to enact laws without accountability or, more importantly, without liability as a result of a Supreme Court of Canada decision. The Supreme Court confirmed that the government can and should be held to account when enacting unconstitutional laws that infringe upon our rights, specifically those which are "clearly wrong, in bad faith or an abuse of power." Chief Justice Wagner stated; “By shielding the government from liability in even the most egregious circumstances, absolute immunity would subvert the principles that demand government accountability”. This should result in a number of lawsuits against the government. - More info Meta Platforms has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to settle a lawsuit brought by the state of Texas over its unauthorized capture and use of the personal biometric data of Facebook users. In a 2022 lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused Facebook’s parent company of using facial recognition technology to collect biometric data of more than 20 million Texans without their permission. The information was captured in photos and videos uploaded to the social media platform. The settlement is the largest obtained in a lawsuit brought by a single state. - More info Children’s Health Defense today filed an amicus brief this week urging the North Carolina Supreme Court to overturn the dismissal of a case involving Tanner Smith, a 14-year-old who was given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine against his will and without his parents’ consent. Risa Evans, the CHD attorney who wrote the brief, thinks it’s wrong to leave parents with no legal recourse after a child is injected with an EUA product over the child’s express objection and without parental consent. “Parents must have a way to hold the wrongdoers accountable,” Evans said. “I hope the North Carolina Supreme Court agrees that the U.S. Constitution prohibits this result.” Steven Walker, attorney for the plaintiffs, said the case is important “because it impacts the ability of parents to direct the medical care that their child receives.” - More info

Medicine

While not necessarily good new, another conspiracy theory has been confirmed. Darkfield Microscopy testing on dental anesthetics done at the University of Boulder Colorado has confirmed the presence of Graphene. This confirmation from Colorado is very meaningful, because the same self assembly nanotechnology found in the COVID bioweapons is in dental anesthetics. “We, concerned scientists and doctors around the world, have been correct in our warnings all along, and gradually rigorous scientific evaluations from reputable Universities prove this point.” - More info Aaron Siri posted this week that a majority of Americans now officially meet the definition of "anti-vaxxer". He writes: “The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines an “anti-vaxxer” as “a person who opposes the use of some or all vaccines, regulations mandating vaccination, or usually both.” Meaning, a person that opposes receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or an influenza vaccine is an anti-vaxxer. And guess what? The majority of Americans now oppose receiving both of these vaccines. In fact, according to the CDC, less than 23% of the adult population in the U.S. has received an updated COVID-19 vaccine despite a relentless multi-billion-dollar national promotion campaign. The next time someone calls you an “anti-vaxxer” because you have made an informed decision to not receive a medical intervention, let them know that, yes, you did make an informed, independent medical decision. And wish them luck doing the opposite! You can also let them know that since “anti-vaxxers” are now the majority, you understand their insecurity and hostility. But they shouldn’t worry: the anti-vax majority is not interested in taking away the rights of the pro-vax minority. They can feel free to get (or not get) as many vaccines as they want. We in the majority just ask that they respect our right to do the same.” - More info A new water treatment facility now supplies drinking water to residents of a Saskatchewan reserve that had been under a boil-water advisory for 17 years. On July 25, the Star Blanket Cree Nation, an indigenous reserve located northeast of Regina, lifted a boil-water advisory in effect since 2007. Clean water is the most significant indicator of health. Amazing how we have all kinds of funds for vaccines, but it took 17 years to get clean water to this community. - More info Dr Richard Urso shared some of his research and other insights revealing a huge spectrum of benefits from the drug hydroxychloroquin. These included that it "Lowers the D-dimer, sed rate, C-reactive protein, decreases atherosclerosis, improves the bone heath, decreases the cholesterol level, decreases hemoglobin A1C, glucose tolerance is improved; a 70% chance of improvement in chronic kidney disease for those people at risk, decreases stroke, heart attacks, and pulmonary embolus. It's actually one of the best drugs you could ever take." It is interesting and perverse that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were the most demonised C-19 drugs, which Canadian doctors were unlawfully persecuted for prescribing for covid-19. - More info The World Council For Health Canada launched our platform this week. It was very well received with hundreds of people subscribing within the first hours of the launch. It looks like Canadians are ready to dig in and restore our health and rights. - More info VCC has been invited to have a vendor table at the PPC convention in Gatineau this weekend, and I’ve been asked to speak for a few minutes on Sunday morning. - More info

