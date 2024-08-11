Friends,

It has been an incredible week for the truth and freedom movement in Canada and around the world! The list of wins is long, and Ted and I hope that you feel uplifted and inspired.

Thank you to everyone who helped make these victories possible, and to all the heroes reading this—your mission work is truly making a difference.

Please take great care of your mental, physical, and spiritual health, and stay diligent and positive. We are changing the world.











Wins of the Week – August 9, 2024

Political

Good news from across the Atlantic. The UK has banned the prescription of puberty blockers for children with “gender dysphoria.” The High Court has ruled that the previous government’s ban is lawful given the evidence against the safety of puberty blockers. Dr. Jane Orient, executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, applauded the ruling, commenting that “governments have the right and responsibility to protect citizens from danger and from crime.” She noted: Giving minors drugs that will interfere with their normal development and likely sterilize them is criminal. It is not possible for minors to give informed consent, even if a judge or counselor asserts that they are “mature.” Puberty blockers keep them from becoming mature, and it is deceptive to claim that the effects are reversible. Dr. Orient also observed that the use of hormone drugs to treat gender dysphoria has the effect of making the recipients “life-long patients for a very lucrative industry.” “Puberty itself is probably the best treatment for ‘gender dysphoria,’” she said. “After experiencing normal puberty, the vast majority of teens will accept their biological sex and escape from the pipeline leading to harmful cross-sex hormones, mutilating surgery, and life-long psychiatric care.” - More Info Stand for Health Freedom has made significant progress in 2024. Here are just a few of the laws for health freedom that they helped pass this year: Tennessee now allows foster and adoptive families to exercise vaccine exemptions which helps provide a safe and loving home to children in need. Parents can be their teenager's best advocate in healthcare decisions in Kentucky, whereas before parents were being denied information for privacy purposes. Expanded religious freedom in Iowa to stop government interference with religious practices. Louisiana schools must be transparent about every child being welcome at school regardless of shot status. Removed fluoride from Florida’s Collier County water supply. Stopped the North Carolina Department of Labor from enforcing a rule that would bring back permanent masking and potentially forced vaccines per the World Health Organization. Stopped a bill that would have undermined parental rights established in Tennessee. Stopped a bill that sought to put all Iowa medical records into a third-party database. Stand for Health Freedom also created a call to action for the NCI that enabled Canadians to send a letter to all their elected representatives including Senators, MPs, and MLAs/MPPs. - More Info - More Info Vaccine Choice Canada attended the People’s Party of Canada Convention in Gatineau, Quebec this past weekend. The PPC is the only political party in Canada that has taken a clear stance in support of medical freedom, informed consent, and the right and responsibility of parents to make medical decisions for their children. They spoke out against vaccine mandates, and also the maiming and sterilization of our children experiencing gender confusion. - More Info

Telling It Like It Is

In an email from Jeremy Hammond, he stated: “We do not have constitutional government. We have a criminal organization that attempts to 'legalize' its systematic violations of human rights and to make us think this is good for us. People say that without the government, there'd be lawlessness, but we have lawlessness with and because of the government.” - More Info Vaccination rates have significantly decreased around the world from pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, according to a 2023 immunization coverage report released by the World Health Organization. Dr. Katherine O’Brien, director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines, and Biologicals at the WHO noted that vaccine skepticism, which surged during the pandemic, is partly to blame for the global decline. Heidi J. Larson, PhD, professor of Anthropology, Risk & Decision Science at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, suggested it may be inaccurate to blame “misinformation” for “vaccine hesitancy.” During the 2019 Global Vaccine Summit, Dr. Larson commented, “We have a very wobbly health professional frontline that is starting to question vaccines and the safety of vaccines. [Social media platforms] have a lot of fingers pointing at them to fix the ‘misinformation’ problem,” she said. “The biggest problem is, a lot of it is not misinformation. The erosion of public trust is part of a wider distrust of authorities, experts and industries.” - More Info A federal appeals court today dismissed a lawsuit against Merck alleging the company misled the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by “omitting, concealing and misrepresenting” information about the potency of its mumps vaccine. In other words, the judges said that even if the evidence shows the government knew about Merck’s misrepresentations and data falsification related to its mumps vaccine because the FDA was aware of the behavior and the CDC continued to purchase the vaccine with that knowledge, the company was not in violation of the False Claims Act. Brian Hooker, CHD’s chief scientific officer, said the decision makes it clear that Merck defrauded the government and the U.S. public and the company has been selling a defective product that has never been appropriately tested for safety or efficacy and is known to lead to breakthrough mumps infections. “Evidently, if the government knows it’s being defrauded, then fraud is OK — regardless of the collateral damage.” The plaintiff whistleblowers filed this False Claims Act case against Merck in 2010, over 14 years ago. - More Info In an interview this week, Dr. Peter McCullough discussed the topic - What is Vaccine Ideology? Where Did it Come From? He provided a historical accounting of the development of vaccines and how early versions of products had serious safety and efficacy issues. Instead of pausing, investigating, and improving, with each new vaccine there was an authoritarian posture taken by the public health agencies and medical establishment that everyone had to take a shot and vaccine serious adverse events and deaths were considered as part of delivering the public good. He states – “Essentially vaccine ideology in medicine is like a set of religious beliefs taken on faith, not on evidence.” - More Info

Legal

A jury has returned a verdict of “not guilty” for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts AB during the Canadian Freedom Convoy protests in February 2022. This after being held in remand for more than 3 years. The evidence is clear that this was a political agenda rather than a genuine threat to RCMP officers. The politicization of the RCMP has been exposed for all to see. - More Info In a landmark legal decision, a federal judge ruled that Google violated antitrust laws by maintaining its monopoly power for general search services and general search text advertisements. “After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reached the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly. It has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act.” - More Info ICAN is proud to announce that it is supporting a lawsuit that was filed this week against HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and CDC Director Mandy Cohen for unconstitutionally blocking Americans on CDC’s official X account. ICAN’s attorneys filed the lawsuit on behalf of @TexasLindsay_ who is often critical of CDC policies on X. In retaliation, CDC’s official X account blocked her account, preventing her from viewing or commenting on any further updates posted by CDC. Blocking citizens from an official government social media account in order to exclude or suppress their ability to express their viewpoint is a blatant violation of the First Amendment. The complaint asks the court to order CDC to unblock and declare that CDC violated the First Amendment. This litigation is aimed to protect all Americans who have been illegally blocked by CDC. We will keep you posted as this important lawsuit progresses. - More Info Ontario Crown withdrew charges against a Waterloo Ontario father this week. The Crown Attorney's office has officially withdrawn all charges against Randal Linton, who attended an anti-lockdown rally in 2021. Mr. Linton had been charged with failure to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act and an additional charge under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Upon conviction, Mr. Linton could have been jailed for a maximum of 1 year and fined up to $100,000. As part of the resolution, Mr. Linton agreed to make a $300 donation to the local Food Bank. Adam Blake-Gallipeau, lawyer with The Democracy Fund, said: "Mr. Linton's participation in the rally was a legitimate exercise of his Charter rights to peacefully assemble and express his views. TDF's advocacy resulted in the withdrawal of the charges through negotiation, highlighting the importance of vigorous defense counsel in protecting individual rights. - More Info Johns Hopkins University has been ordered to pay additional funds to students who paid tuition for the first semester of 2020 but didn’t get refunds after the university canceled in-person classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university was ordered on July 31 to pay $2 million into a settlement fund in a class-action lawsuit. The school was previously ordered to pay about $8 million into the fund. Johns Hopkins initially asked the court to dismiss the litigation but after a federal judge rejected the effort, the university opted to settle. In addition to the $10 million being paid to students and former students, the university was ordered to pay $2.2 million to attorneys for the individuals. - More Info Message from Patricia Finn, a US attorney: “My firm is working to clarify that all drugs require informed consent, including vaccinations. It is a difficult issue, but we are making huge gains. My firm has multiple COVID-related cases still pending in NYS, that could be precedent-setting. We have managed to survive multiple motions to dismiss, which is a good thing. The most important case still pending from 2021 is against Mayor Adams involving the NYC Vaccine Passport. I expect a decision very soon.” - More Info

Citizen Action

Mama Bears has created resources for navigating the public school system, with a focus on the protection and safety of your child and parental rights. - More Info Trump Media Announced the Rollout of Truth+ Streaming Platform. Truth Social has begun a phased rollout of its Truth+ streaming platform, aiming to establish a home for content that was “neglected by the big corporations or is at risk of cancellation.” The company’s streaming technology is touted to be backed by specially designed infrastructure that comes with its own proprietary software stack, servers, and routers. As such, TMTG will reportedly have control over the technology, ensuring the firm is not too dependent on established Big Tech players like Amazon or Microsoft. “First, we created Truth Social to provide a safe harbor for free speech on the Internet … Now, we’re establishing a reliable home for great TV content that is neglected by the big corporations or is at risk of cancellation,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. - More Info Harrison Butker, an NFL kicker and a devout Christian who delivered a speech that went viral during the COVID plandemic where he said he'd rather RETIRE than cave into getting the COVID jab, has just become the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. Butker signed a groundbreaking four-year, $25.6 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. With this deal, it seems that success based on merit, not diversity, still exists despite recent obstacles. Congratulations, Harrison. Well deserved. - More Info Clayton McAllister is an Ice Road Trucker who was in Ottawa for the duration of the Freedom Convoy. He was the first trucker arrested in Ottawa after the invocation of the Emergency Act in February 2024. His iconic photo of lying down in peaceful protest in front of the police line went viral around the world as a symbol of the non-violent protest. Clayton says that "there was a fire of inspiration and hope...that inspired me...I never had that feeling before of a duty, and I felt like what I was doing was right, and a lot of others felt that as well." When it became inevitable that the police were going to do an enforcement action, Clayton says he knew that lying down was the way he wanted to go. "I wanted to set a precedent of [being] absolutely peaceful...[I thought] how can I set an example... [of] being the most peaceful way to give myself up and set an example." This photo made it into mainstream news sources around the world and was widely shared on social media. Clayton was arrested and charged with multiple criminal charges and will be defending himself this fall in court. Help Clayton fight these spurious charges. Info:

Etransfer - fundingthefight@proton.me

Password - Freedom

Memo - Clayton

Medicine

People's trust in physicians decreased from 71.5% to 40.1% from April 2020 to January 2024. Among more than half a million survey responses from US adults between April 2020 and January 2024, we found that trust in physicians and hospitals decreased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic across all sociodemographic groups. A lower level of trust was associated with decreased likelihood of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 as well as influenza; these associations were not explained by political affiliation. - More Info Ted’s Interview with Dr. Paul Thomas is available this week - More Info A meta-analysis of 68 studies evaluating the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination indicates a stunning failure of vaccination. Because the data are not from high-quality, prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trials, and publication bias, we must be conservative and consider the lower-bound of the confidence interval as the statistic of interest. This means that vaccine performance could be as bad as that number. There is no detectable benefit even in the most biased studies. Hospitalization and death as an outcome must be considerably discounted since there was no control for early treatment, natural immunity, and progressively milder strains before Omicron. After Omicron, there is no benefit whatsoever for vaccination for the occurrence of SARS-CoV-2 or hospitalization/death. - More Info In a recent interview, Dr. Paul Offit, one of the world’s leading vaccinologists and co-author of what is considered to be the ‘bible of vaccines’, admitted that studies comparing unvaccinated children to vaccinated children have not been done, claiming they are impossible to do. All the while, lead author of the aforementioned book, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the ‘godfather of vaccines’, made a recent statement in a published paper revealing the truth about safety trials on vaccines in the US, painting a picture of vaccine safety that falls far short of the safety claims our health agencies make. - More Info Colin Carrie has sponsored another House of Commons petition, this time addressing the need to promote vitamin D levels amongst Canadians. The impact of this low-cost intervention is estimated to result in annual reductions in healthcare costs exceeding $23 billion. We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to: Raise vitamin D blood level targets and outdated guidelines; Encourage provincial partners to remove disincentives for vitamin D blood tests; and Promote vitamin D sufficiency for all Canadians. - More Info

Related: Vitamin D: Deficiencies, Benefits, & Health Canada's Suppression. An in-depth expose with Dr. James Lunney DC chiropractor, five-time elected MP, health and vitamin D advocate. - More Info Dr. Aseem Malhotra declared this week: “The mRNA jab is the most horrific medical product in history. It ‘Should never have been administered to a single human.’ Thousands of doctors are calling for its suspension through @TheHopeAccord. Trump must admit he was wrong on Operation Warp Speed!” - More Info In response to a statement last week by the Palestinian Ministry of Health declaring that the Gaza Strip is an “epidemic area” for polio, the World Health Organization announced it will send more than one million doses of the polio vaccine to be administered over the next few weeks. This will happen even though the poliovirus detected in Palestinian area sewage is vaccine-derived and no polio cases have been reported. The warning comes as diarrheal diseases, respiratory infections, and hepatitis A have been circulating in the Palestinian area since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas last year. While sanitary conditions continue to deteriorate in Gaza due to a lack of clean water and sewage spilling into the streets near camps where displaced people are living, there is nothing from the WHO about war being the cause. - More Info Authors Steve Kirsch, Paul Marik, Claire Rogers, Kirstin Cosgrove, and M.N. Mead published a research article titled: A Novel Practical Approach for Directly Assessing COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy against Hospitalization. About this, Steve Kirsch reported: “My paper showing the COVID and flu vaccines do not work was published in PrePrints today. The paper shows that the COVID and flu vaccines don’t reduce hospitalization at all. Zero. Zip. Nada. It uses VA data published in JAMA by a top epidemiologist to expose the truth. No hospitalization benefit implies no death benefit because there is no precedent in medicine for no hospitalization benefit yielding a death benefit. So they lied to us about the benefits. It was ALL downside risk with the shots.” - More Info | More Info World Council for Health Canada Chapter now has a GiveSendGo account to receive donations to support our ongoing operations. - More Info WCH posting in Wikipedia: “The World Council for Health is a pseudo-medical organization dedicated to spreading misinformation to discourage COVID-19 vaccination and promoting fake COVID-19 treatments. The organization's online appearance is that of a mainstream health organization.” The print edition of Vaccine Choice Canada’s New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination is now available for orders. Available at our e-store: - More Info

