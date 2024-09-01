Once again this week we have achieved many victories across a broad spectrum of fronts in the truth and freedom movement. Thanks for your dedication. Keep up the great work!

Wins of the Week – August 30, 2024

Political

In Australia, Federal MP Russell Broadbent has released a video on the No Jab No Pay legislation. He apologizes for being part of a government that brought in No Jab, No Pay. He states: “I've received hundreds of emails from distressed parents who've been financially punished for not having their child’s immunizations up-to-date. I will read each email and raise their issues with the PM.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook was pressured by the federal government to censor COVID-19 content and that he now regrets bowing to those demands. In an Aug. 26 letter sent to Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Zuckerberg wrote that senior officials from the Biden administration pressured his social media company to censor COVID-19 information. He stated: “In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree.” According to Zuckerberg, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, he doubts the same decisions would be made today. He claimed the platform was ready to push back if the government tried to interfere again. “I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” he said. - More info Former President Donald Trump’s campaign confirmed Tuesday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard are on his presidential transition team. Kennedy said during an interview with Tucker Carlson - “I’ve been asked to go on to the transition team to help pick the people who will be running the government, and I’m looking forward to that.” - More info An upcoming by-election in Montreal will have the longest ballot in the history of Canadian federal elections. At least 91 candidates will be on the ballot for the Sept. 16 by-election in Montreal. Seventy-nine of them are linked to the Longest Ballot Committee, a group protesting Canada’s first-past-the-post voting system. The group wants a citizens’ assembly to be in charge of electoral reform, because they say political parties are too reluctant to make the government more representative of the diverse views of the electorate. - More info

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced she will consider introducing legislation to prohibit regulatory colleges from imposing penalties on individuals for their political beliefs. Smith says the move would prevent people like Jordan Peterson from being reprimanded for speaking out on sensitive issues. “Free speech seems to be constantly under attack in this country,” Smith said. “As Premier, I will continue to fight for free speech here in Alberta, including for the right for people like Dr. Jordan Peterson to say what is on their mind.” “We have to find a way to get the professional colleges, focusing on the real harms that are being caused, as opposed to trying to dictate to members what their thinking should be on any issue.” - More info

Robert Kennedy Jr’s Speech to end his election campaign made strong and clear statements about the need to end the pandemic of chronic illness in children, war, and the censorship and attacks on free speech.

Telling It Like It Is

Canadian female athletes are now expressing their upset with sports organizations for allowing men in women’s competitions. Canadian athletes Julianne Cragg and Maria Barwig spoke to the National Post to voice their concerns with men being allowed to compete against them in women’s weightlifting events. “The status quo (of mixed competition) is unsustainable,” Cragg, an Edmonton-based powerlifter stated. Barwig declared that there must be a universal policy to keep women’s sports fair. - More info Canadian pastor Henry Hildebrandt, who kept his church open during COVID despite mandates, finished paying off the $339,005 in fines recently, but said the sum was a “small price to pay” to validate his church’s commitment to the principles on which “Canada and the USA were founded.” “We refused to live a lie and the truth is now becoming common knowledge.” Hildebrandt, who is the lead pastor of the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario, included a video in his announcement, reiterating that his refusal to go along with provincial COVID mandates was merely his way of doing what “the bible commands us to do, not to forsake the assembling of ourselves.” “It is important in times like these that we stand,” Hildebrandt said. “You know we inspired the truckers, the truckers inspired us, the truckers inspired the farmers, the farmers inspired us, we inspired the farmers. The human family came together, stood together, and the governments, as corrupt as they are, they recognized, they had to see what happens when the human comes together and stands together.” “We were fined for that. But I’ve said often before and I’ll say again this morning, if my faith is not worth dying for, it is not worth living for,” he said. - More info | Church of God in Aylmer Ontario Apostle Henry Hildebrandt, Pastor

Legal

On Monday, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced a lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer over “multiple misleading statements” about the health risks and ineffectiveness of its Covid mRNA shots. According to the 179-page lawsuit Pzizer marketed the shot as “safe” despite knowing the injections could cause serious illness and death. “Pfizer made multiple misleading statements to deceive the public about its vaccine at a time when Americans needed the truth.” - More info On August 26, 2024, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed the Crown's appeal against the acquittal of Christine Decaire, who had been charged with mischief during the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa. The Crown argued that Decaire’s proximity to vehicles obstructing Nicholas Street was sufficient to establish her guilt as either a principal or a party to mischief. However, the original trial judge, Boxall J., found no evidence that Decaire had engaged in any direct acts of mischief or that she had intended to participate in obstructive activities. As a result, Decaire was acquitted. The Crown appealed the acquittal. In reviewing the appeal, Justice Somji upheld the original acquittal. The court noted that there was no evidence connecting Decaire to any specific acts of mischief or showing that she was involved with the vehicles obstructing the street. Justice Somji emphasized that individuals have the right to assemble and protest peacefully. Justice Somji determined that the Crown's interpretation of her presence as criminal intent was not adequately supported by the evidence.

Citizen Action

In a video this week, Canadian activist, Alex the Comic is in Edenborough raising funds for Pfizer to assist with all their law suits and reduced stock prices.

Vaccine Choice Canada sent letters to all Federal and Provincial Ministers of Health, Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons, and Nurses Associations informing them of the recent admission by Stanley Plotkin that the science to conclude vaccine safety is inadequate. Also the updated 2023 report from Informed Consent Action Network that “none of the vaccine doses the CDC recommends for routine injection into children were licensed by the FDA based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial.” The letter states that With these critical disclosures, it is no longer responsible or ethical for public health to claim that “vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective”. - Read here

Medicine

Jordan Peterson’s latest ordeal of having to undergo mandatory training by his regulatory college in order to keep his psychologist’s licence after the country’s highest court refused to hear his appeal has once again brought him and Canada into the international spotlight. Peterson has thrown down the gauntlet. He is not willing to back down. He will go through the mandatory re-education process but has no intention of giving the regulatory college an easy ride. This is a battle for the very soul of free speech in Canada. - More info

Sarah B. Kotler, acting as Director, Division of Freedom of Information, US Food and Drug Administration officially confessed that the people running the FDA have no records authored by anyone, anywhere: that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "monkeypox virus", or that even describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be "monkeypox virus" directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", or that describe the purported "genome" of any alleged "monkeypox virus" being found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a so-called "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or

4. that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported "monkeypox viruses".

Christine Massey has also filed Freedom of Information requests with more than 200 state agencies with the following request:

A FOIA order was filed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for:



All studies in the possession/custody/control of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Department of Agriculture, authored by anyone, anywhere:



1. - that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "avian influenza virus"(showing that the alleged particles exist, invade and replicate in "host" cells and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause), or



2. - that describe the purification of particles that are alleged to be "avian influenza virus" directly from bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", with purification confirmed via EM imaging, or



3. - wherein the purported "genome" of any alleged "avian influenza virus" was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a "host" (as opposed to fabricated in silico, aka a computer model), or



4. - that scientifically demonstrate contagion of the illness / symptoms that are allegedly caused by purported "avian influenza viruses".



As usual, the order stipulated that if any records match the above description and are currently available elsewhere, I be provided citations so that I may identify and access them. So far crickets.

