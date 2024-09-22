Dear Friends,

These are exciting and very dynamic times. The evidence of malfeasance and crimes against humanity committed by the parasitic class and their agents in governments and institutions is now overwhelming and accumulating exponentially. They are unrepentant; instead, they are intensifying their efforts to complete the control grid, extinguish democracy and human rights, and establish their global dictatorship before Justice brings them to their rightful end. This is the current quickening. Here are stories of heroes and villains, truth and lies.

This week's heroes include the team at WCH Canada, Lawyer Lisa Morin, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Thierry Breton, Marty Makary, Elon Musk, The Democracy Fund, Ontario's Amish community, Gloriane Blais, Andre Givogue, The Informed Consent Action Network, university students in California, The Campaign Life Coalition, citizens in New Brunswick, Vanessa Dylan, Brian Lilley, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, researchers Cutler and Miller of Harvard University, the production team of "Vaxxed 3," the South Carolina Board of Education, and members of Canada’s authentic media including What’s Up Canada, Shadoe Davis, The Fringe Majority Report, Derek Noonan, The Fifth Doctors, Derek Sloan, and BC Townhalls.

Credits

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Thumbnail Art by Leon Earl

Music by "Scott Buckley - Horizons" is under a Creative Commons (BY 3.0) license. Music powered by BreakingCopyright.

You can help!

Join us at the forefront of Health and Justice in Canada. Subscribe now to stay informed about the latest developments, and receive life-saving information to inform and protect your family and community. To support our ongoing efforts, consider contributing with a paid subscription.

Please take action now to stop Bill C-293

Tell Senators to reject one world control. Info and direct action. (Click Here)

Wins of the Week – September 21, 2024

Political

World Council For Health Canada held a press conference Friday Sept 19th that was well attended by authentic journalists from across the country. Expert Lawyer Lisa Morin explained Bill-C293, and Shabnam Palesa Mohamed of WCH South Africa explained current similar global authoritarian threats coming directly from the UN. There are actions on WCHCanada.news for people to take to counter these threats to our rights and sovereignty. WCH Canada WCH Canada Press Conference | Bill c-293 & UN Summit of the Future The Threat of One World Government… Read more Free speech advocates are cheering the resignation of Thierry Breton, a senior European Commission official who pressured social media companies to censor users. Breton became known for feuding with Elon Musk after the billionaire announced his intention to acquire Twitter. EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen is forming a new European Commission. EU countries are asked to present their picks for commissioners to represent them in the new EC government. French President Emmanuel Macron nominated Breton as France’s representative, but Von Der Leyen asked Macron to withdraw the nomination. Breton wrote in a letter of resignation on Monday. X CEO Linda Yaccarino said: “It’s a good day for free speech.” - (More Info)

Telling It Like It Is

There’s evidence that many of our modern-day health crises in the U.S. were caused, or hastened, by the hubris of the medical establishment, according to Dr. Marty Makary. Makary has written a new book, “Blind Spots: When Medicine Gets it Wrong, and What It Means for Our Health.” Makary contends that medical “groupthink” — which he defines as “the human tendency to follow a crowd and not thinking independently” — many times creates an illusion of consensus. “Medical groupthink and medicine’s hyper specialization approach to sickness has resulted in giant blind spots,” These “blind spots” cause erroneous ideas to be propagated as true, while causing important truths to be overlooked. (More Info)

Elon Musk slammed the Los Angeles Times after it shamed parents for having children. In a September 14 post on X, Elon Musk condemned the Los Angeles Times for degrading those who wish to bring children into the world over the claim that doing so may increase “climate change.” Musk has been a long time advocate for higher birth rates, warning that a “collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces, by far.” In 2022, Elon Musk, pointed out that America’s total fertility rate has been below replacement for approximately a half-century. (More Info)

Legal

The Democracy Fund (TDF) will be filing applications to reopen convictions against members of the Amish community in Grey County, Ontario, who were convicted for various offences during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Seventy-four community members were fined nearly $300,000 for failing to complete the ArriveCan app, among other violations. Many of these individuals were not properly notified about the tickets or trial dates, leading to convictions made in their absence. Consequently, liens have been placed on their properties, posing a severe threat to their community and livelihoods should the government force the sale of their lands. TDF senior litigation counsel Adam Blake-Gallipeau stated, "These are people who, due to their faith, do not use modern technology. They travel by horse and buggy and are unfamiliar with operating a telephone, let alone an app on a present-day cell phone." TDF will challenge these fines in court. (More Info) Gloriane Blais, a former lawyer and resident of Québec has filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against Politicians & Ministers Over Covid Vaccine Messaging.. After recognizing the lies and manipulations of our government’s political and medical leaders, Gloriane began to speak out. The price for having a voice was her license to practice law. She was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and was disbarred when she refused. The obvious narrative being that if you disagree with the government’s position, you must be out of your mind. Gloriane dug in and continued her efforts to have the evidence acknowledged, pushing forward with a class action lawsuit that names 35 political and medical leaders for their role in pushing the ‘safe and effective’ narrative known to be blatantly false; as confirmed by the release of the Pfizer documents. Even attempts to intimidate didn’t deter Blais. The threats prompted her to relocate to France, seeking asylum while continuing her ‘important work’. In an interesting twist, France will now hear the evidence our Canadian government has fought to keep quiet. Blais is suing these politicians and ministers directly to ensure that Canadian taxpayers are not financially burdened, forcing the defendants to pay out of their own pocket and bear the burden of their lies without the ability to pass it along to Canadians. Once each of the defendants are served, a hearing will determine whether the case can move forward registered as a class-action lawsuit. (More Info)

The Social Security Tribunal of Canada has granted an appeal by Andre Givogue, a federal government employee who works remotely for Fisheries and Oceans Canada. He sought Employment Insurance (EI) benefits after being suspended from his job without pay for alleged non-compliance with his employer’s vaccination policy. The decision, issued by Tribunal Member Marisa Victor, allows Givogue to receive EI benefits despite earlier rejections by the Canada Employment Insurance Commission. Givogue’s suspension was initially categorized as misconduct, which would have disqualified him from receiving EI benefits. Tribunal Member Victor’s ruling concluded that Givogue had not willfully violated the vaccination policy and could not be classified as suspended for misconduct. As a result, he was deemed eligible for EI benefits.

ICAN’s attorneys recently scored major wins in lawsuits brought against both UC Davis and UCLA for the UC system’s refusal to grant religious exemptions to students. As a result, the entire University of California (UC) school system has changed its vaccination policy to permit religious exemptions for all 295,000+ of its students! (More Info)

Citizen Action

Campaign Life Coalition has organized a creative campaign sending thousands of informative postcards into New Brunswick homes explaining the dangers of the LGBT agenda. In early September, CLC distributed 620,000 pamphlets to the greater Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John areas. The postcards were delivered just weeks before New Brunswick’s provincial election scheduled for October 21. Liberal Party leader Susan Holt claimed the postcards contained misinformation, this in spite of the fact CLC provided a list of every claim made on the postcards, followed by scientific evidence and citations to support their information. Other pamphlets explained the importance of parental consent, encouraging strong child-parent relationships. This type of campaign should also be done everywhere in North America. (More Info)

Vanessa Dylyn’s National Post podcast with Brian Lilley this month about her documentary COVID Collateral unleashed over 3,500 comments from listeners—about a film they hadn’t seen yet! So, she’s decided to make the film available for rent/purchase before its general release. She says – “With Dr. Robert Redfield (White House Coronavirus Task Force) on the panel at the Washington screening (CATO Institute) stating he believed the virus escaped from the Wuhan Lab, and other recent revelations—such as Mark Zuckerberg admitting that the Biden administration pressured Facebook into censoring COVID information, much of the film’s content is now being validated by establishment figures.” (Watch Here)

Medicine

In a July 2024 article entitled - Clean Water Saved the World, Not vaccination, Dr Sherri Tenpenny explains that clean water was responsible for the significant decline in infant mortality in the world. The cornerstone of this revelation and review comes from a paper by Cutler and Miller from Harvard University, published in 2004: “Our results also suggest that clean water was responsible for a 74% decline in infant mortality and nearly 62% decline in child mortality. Clean water also appears to have led to the near eradication of typhoid fever [and other] scourges such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, meningitis, diphtheria, and croup. Clean water technologies are likely the most important public health intervention of the 20th Century.” (More Info)

Vaxxed III – Licensed to Kill began showing in theatres this week. It is a documentary based on the testimony of thousands of people from across America. (More Info) On Sept. 3, the South Carolina Board of Education approved a new policy to “create a phone-free environment” in public schools throughout the state. They say – “It is altogether clear on the negative impact of phones in kids’ hands. They are “electronic distractions,” a threat to “focus and engagement.” This is a remarkable development, a reversal of attitudes, and not just in South Carolina. Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, and Louisiana legislatures have passed bans, too. (More Info)

Related Material