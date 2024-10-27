Welcome to this week’s Wins of the Week, where we’re cutting through the noise to bring you the truths that matter. In this episode, we’re spotlighting powerful voices speaking up for health freedom and challenging the status quo. Independent researcher Elizabeth Hart sounds the alarm on the absence of informed consent in mass vaccination programs, while Dr. Peter McCullough highlights the risks genetic vaccinations may pose to pregnant women and future generations. Meanwhile, Dr. Claudia Chaufan’s findings reveal concerning impacts on healthcare workers’ mental health and trust due to vaccine mandates.

Are Children Safe In Canada? Full spectrum answers from the National Citizens Inquiry

Wins of the Week – October 26 2024

Biggest Win: NCI Hearings in Vancouver a great success!

Telling It Like It Is

In a recent article independent researcher Elizabeth Hart states: “In regard to vaccination, the major elephant in the room remains...the fact there is no valid consent for vaccination. Vaccination is, and seems to have always been, a rote medical intervention, undertaken without authentic voluntary informed consent. In my opinion it is mass poisoning, undertaken on a regular basis by members of the medical industry...who are just 'following orders'” She adds: “coercive and mandatory COVID-19 vaccination is an assault on the personal autonomy and bodily integrity of billions of people. This action destroyed freedom, and caused enormous political, social, economic and moral damage around the world.”

In a recent article, Dr. Peter McCullough writes: “Genetic vaccination of pregnant women posing harm to mother and baby and potentially future generations will stand as one of the greatest risks ever taken by the field of obstetrics.”

The British CEO for the Center for Countering Digital Hate who was exposed for plotting to kill Elon Musk's 𝕏 has now been caught orchestrating a “BLACK OPS” campaign to silence Robert Kennedy Jr. During a meeting on January 8, 2024, Imran Ahmed, the “founder and CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate said, “black ops being set up to look at RFK. Nervous about the impact of him on the election.” Clearly their efforts aren’t about countering hate, but rather about silence differing opinions.

Legal

Texas recently passed a new law that makes it illegal for healthcare providers to “affirm the child’s perception of the child’s sex if that perception is inconsistent with the child’s biological sex.” In other words, Texas doctors are prohibited from manipulating impressionable kids into wishing to be mutilated. The new law authorizes the state to revoke doctors’ medical licenses if they prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies to children for so-called “gender affirming care.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is now acting on the law. He has just filed a lawsuit against Dr. May Lau, a pediatrics professor at UT’s Southwestern Medical Center. The suit alleges that she treated 21 kids with hormone blockers since the law passed. She is also alleged to have “falsified medical records, prescriptions and billing records to represent that her testosterone prescriptions were for something other than transitioning a child’s biological sex or affirming a child’s belief that their gender identity is inconsistent with their biological sex.”

The Democracy Fund is proud to announce the successful withdrawal of pandemic-related social gathering charges against the former mayor of West Lincoln, Dave Bylsma. The charges were brought as part of heavy-handed public health measures implemented by the Ontario government during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, TDF Lawyers argued that it was no longer in the public interest to pursue the matter. After numerous court appearances over 3 years, and negotiations with the Crown, Crown decided to withdraw the charges. (More Info)

During the Freedom Convoy protest in Coutts, Alberta in 2022 police brought approximately 100 charges against peacefully protesting truckers. The Democracy Fund partnered with Williamson Law (WL) to ensure that these truckers received representation and, if necessary, a fair trial. Nearly 50 clients retained WL to defend against tickets issued. WL lawyers requested disclosure and held multiple discussions with the Crown, resulting in the withdrawal of tickets for all but 11 cases. For these remaining cases, the Crown was determined to proceed. WL lawyers then sought subpoenas for the Alberta Premier's Office, Alberta Sheriffs, Edmonton Police Service, Criminal Intelligence Service Alberta, and Provincial Security and Intelligence Office to give evidence in respect of disclosure issues. After WL sought these subpoenas the Crown offered to resolve the remaining 11 cases for $1 each. As a result, no client was convicted at trial and all matters were successfully resolved. (More Info)

A federal judge earlier this month rejected a request by California-based Upside Foods for a preliminary injunction against Florida’s new law banning the manufacture, distribution and sale of “cultivated,” or lab-grown meat. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the ban into law on May 1, making it a second-degree misdemeanor to produce or sell lab-grown meat in the state. The law took effect in July. Upside Foods, which makes lab-grown chicken, sued Florida in August, alleging the ban is unconstitutional. The court ruling means the ban will remain in place while the lawsuit challenging its legality moves through the courts. Florida Sen. Jay Collins, who co-sponsored the original bill stated “The dangers of cultivated meat far outweigh any misleading environmental claims. Floridians will not be lectured by billionaires like Bill Gates on how to feed their families.” (More Info)

A Dutch court has ruled that billionaire and global vaccine proponent Bill Gates will face trial in the Netherlands over his involvement in misleading the public about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. The case, brought forward by seven plaintiffs who claim to have suffered vaccine injuries, marks a significant blow to Gates, who has been a key figure in pushing COVID-19 vaccination efforts worldwide. Gates, along with former Dutch Prime Minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, members of the Dutch government’s COVID-19 Outbreak Management Team, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and the Dutch state itself are named in the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, the defendants pushed vaccines that were known to be unsafe. (More Info)

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Educational Foundation (“AAPS”) filed on Monday an expansion to its federal lawsuit against the Biden Administration and board-certifying organizations that threatened to, and sometimes have, revoked board certifications of physicians based on their outspokenness on matters of public policy. AAPS sets forth in its court filings multiple ways in which these board-certifying organizations should be deemed to be state actors, and thus prohibited by the First Amendment from discriminating based on viewpoint. “This new form of censorship is more dangerous than prior infringements on freedom of speech,” AAPS’s attorney Andrew Schlafly observes. “The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on June 3 in this case that there is a constitutional right to hear which is fully protected by the First Amendment. “When physicians are silenced by threats to revoke their board certification, that infringes on the constitutional right to hear what they have to say,” Mr. Schlafly added. (More Info)

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (“AAPS”) served a lawsuit on Oct 11, seeking to block the upcoming requirement that tens of millions of Americans provide their personal information to federal agencies beginning Jan 1, 2025. The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) imposes this new reporting requirement on more than 30 million entities such as small businesses, sports clubs, civic groups, and political organizations. - https://aapsonline.org/association-of-american-physicians-and-surgeons-aaps-sues-to-block-expansion-of-the-federal-police-state/

Citizen Action

Alison Morrow is suing the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for wrongful termination after she was fired for interviewing doctors skeptical of the mainstream COVID narrative on her YouTube channel. DNR’s leadership warned Morrow that her continued interviews could lead to termination. Determined to uphold her freedoms of speech, press, and association, Morrow chose to defy DNR’s directive to adhere to approved narratives. This act of resistance ultimately led to her dismissal, prompting her to seek legal assistance from the Silent Majority Foundation, which took up her case to safeguard these fundamental rights. Morrow stated: “The 1st Amendment is one of the most sacred rights of Americans. It is what differentiates our country from most others, that we have the freedom to question our government. It is also central to a free press. I was willing to lose my job – and all that it provided for our family – in order to stand up against the encroaching erosion of this right that I was witnessing at the time, not just in my case but in thousands of others across the country during the pandemic.” She added: “There was no way to do science or journalism, in the culture of censorship that was driven by our government at the time. That meant millions of people made decisions without informed consent. Given my commitment to seeking truth wherever it leads, I was unwilling to acquiesce to a demand that I remain silent.” (More Info)

Medicine

A recent paper by Professor Claudia Chaufan reported troubling results of a cross-sectional survey of 468 Canadian healthcare workers examining the impact of COVID-19 vaccination decisions and the impacts of vaccine mandates. Some of the results:

75% of respondents that received the COVID-19 vaccine reported that the reason for taking the injectable product was employer vaccine mandates.

Only 22% of vaccinated respondents reported no adverse events.

74.6% reported anxiety and/or depression and 18.3% the reported experiencing suicidal thoughts due to employer vaccination requirements

42.5% reported an intention to leave their occupation or the healthcare industry as a result of their experience with vaccine mandates

59% of respondents reported that they were not provided by anyone with any written information about the vaccines, necessary for informed consent

only 2.4% of respondents were provided with the package insert from the vaccine manufacturer.

only 16.1% of vaccinated respondents reported being happy with their choice to get vaccinated, whereas 92.6% of unvaccinated respondents reported being happy with their decision to not get vaccinated

Furthermore, 70.3% observed differential treatment of patients based on their vaccine status

only 4.1% report that they are confident that the current healthcare system will provide adequate and quality care while respecting personal preferences and values

If our findings indicate a trend in the health care sector in Ontario, Canada, they suggest that the policy of mandated vaccination for HCWs in the province has failed in its purported goal of promoting safer healthcare environments and achieving better care. HCWs, patients, or communities at large, have been harmed by exacerbated staff shortages, intimidating work environments, and health professionals coerced into acting against their best clinical judgment. The policy has proven to be at odds with other policies within health settings, such as the imperative to maintain adequate staffing levels or to respect informed consent and bodily autonomy, not only for HCWs but for those patients who, for whatever reason, decline vaccination. There is no evidence that the policy has improved patient care-as suggested by our findings, it has likely worsened it.

The Minister of Health announced that Alberta Health Services is considering covering homeopathy. As Alberta continues to revamp its health-care system, the provincial government is discussing whether homeopathy and other alternative medicine should be covered. (More Info)

