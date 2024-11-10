Welcome to Wins of the Week for November 8, 2024! This week’s episode covers significant milestones in politics, medicine, citizen action, and legal developments across the globe. We begin with the historic news of Donald Trump’s victory as President of the United States, a landmark event for the truth and freedom movement. Trump’s collaboration with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has brought renewed focus on health, integrity, and accountability in U.S. agencies.

In Canada, the United Conservative Party has backed key policies, emphasizing parental rights, merit-based hiring, and traditional views on sex and gender. Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith achieved strong leadership support, a testament to her leadership's resilience.

We’ll also discuss other powerful moves, including citizens and athletes pushing for fairness and transparency. Dive into these stories and more as we spotlight the latest advancements in justice, health, and citizen empowerment!

Are Children Safe In Canada? Full spectrum answers from the National Citizens Inquiry

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Video Download: It was all safe and effective… Until it’s wasn’t. (Click Here)

Official Store

Wins of the Week – November 8, 2024

Political

We need to start with the incredible win of Donald Trump as President of the US. This gives those of us in the truth and freedom movement hope for a better future. A key contribution to Trump’s success was Kennedy’s initiative to Make America Health Again and Trump’s willingness to collaborate with Kennedy. Kennedy’s endorsement of President Trump will be remembered as one of the most influential in American history. It put restoration of health, accountability and integrity at the forefront, and to end corporate capture of our agencies, most especially the FDA, CDC, NIH, EPA and other agencies that have been captured and corrupted by big pharma.

Bobby Kennedy Jr tweeted on October 25th: “FDA's war on public health is about to end. This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything else that advances human health and can't be patented by Pharma. If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags.” (Source)

On October 24th, the new Dutch Minister of Health, Fleur Agema, admitted in their Parliamentary Chamber that Covid was a military operation. She said: “We must follow NATO, US and NCTV orders.” Agema said that pandemic preparedness is related to treaty obligations and that the intelligence service (NCTV) is in charge. The news from Agema fits with what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly stated about the production of the coronavirus vaccines in the US. According to him, this was a military operation, with close involvement of the US Department of Defense and the military-industrial complex. Defense, according to Kennedy, was in full charge and paid pharmaceutical companies for their brand names, so people would think they were getting something from Pfizer or Moderna. (More Info)

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith passed her leadership vote with 91.5 percent support at the UCP annual convention in Red Deer on Nov. 2. This year’s event had more than 6,000 attendees, a record number, with 4,633 people voting in the leadership review. (More Info)

All 35 policy resolutions tabled at the two-day party convention were adopted. Most resolutions passed with overwhelming support. Some of the resolutions voted on by members include: to keep female-only spaces such as washrooms and change rooms limited to biological females; prohibit exposure of minors to publicly funded “sexually explicit performances” in public venues; acknowledge that there are “only two biological sexes” and that all government documents should only list male and female as options for selection; that taxpayer funds not be used for gender-alteration surgeries. Members also voted to adopt a bill of parental rights, which, among others, ensures "the ultimate responsibility for a legally defined minor child’s health, education, and welfare lies with the parents or legal guardians by legislating to regulate the practice of subjectively ascribing children ‘Mature Minor’ status.” Other bills addressed merit-based hiring, reducing income tax, and that the government always provide a non-digital form of government ID be made available. The passed resolutions serve as an indication of the wishes of the party supporters, but are not binding for the UCP government to adopt. (More Info)

On November 2, Alberta's ruling United Conservative Party approved a resolution stating, in part: “CO 2 is a nutrient foundational for all life on Earth...The earth needs more CO 2 to support life and to increase plant yields, both of which contribute to the Health and Prosperity of all Albertans.” The resolution recommended that the Government of Alberta should: Abandon Net Zero targets; Remove the designation of CO 2 as a pollutant; Recognize that CO 2 is a foundational nutrient for all life on Earth. (More Info)

Trump has pledged to ensure that every homeschooling family is entitled to full access to the benefits available to non-homeschooled students, including participating in athletic programs, clubs, after-school activities, educational trips and more. He stated we will get an educational renaissance due to parents taking back their kids' education from Uncle Sam. We need this in Canada. (More Info)

Telling It Like It Is

The Telegraph in the UK is running a series of exclusive essays from international commentators examining the impact of Canada’s progressive legislation on issues such as drugs, free speech, trans rights and assisted dying. An essay by Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada addresses immigration. He writes: “A tidal wave of immigration is swamping my country. It may not survive. Everything that historically made Canada what it was is rapidly being destroyed.” (More Info)

A report to the United Nations reveals that 600 female athletes have lost almost 900 medals across 29 sports to transgender rivals. The study, “Violence against women and girls in sports,” was presented by Reem Alsalem, the UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls. In her report, Alsalem urged the UN to provide “stronger protections for women and girls in sports.” (More Info)

In a recent interview, Dr. Peter McCullough, with regard to vaccination, states: “I think there is essentially an irrational ideology going on here. It’s gone on for 300 years. It’s not based on science. It’s based in faith. The doctors and nurses are completely enrolled in this religion. And if there is any side effects, you have to take it for the team. And so there is really no compassion. There is no outrage. It’s a religious belief.”

Pastor Dylan Oakley, in a video message states: “Church leaders, if you put pressure on your congregation to participate in an mRNA injection schedule, even while still in clinical trial, and you in any way put pressure on the people God has called you to lead and shepherd, you have NOTHING to say at this time. The only way forward is to repent.” (More Info)

Vaccine Choice Canada has launched a new ‘Safe and Effective’ social media Campaign. The video shows products from the past that were declared “safe and effective” including asbestos, fluoride, DDT, Vioxx and baby powder. The closing message in the video is - “It’s all safe and effective until is isn’t.”

vaccine.choice.canada A post shared by @vaccine.choice.canada

A X post from the interview with John Graff on Vaccine Choice Canada Live has gone viral. The post discloses the use of mRNA technology in our food supply including pork, shrimp, fish and more. The number of views is 670,000 and climbing. (More Info)

Back in 2020, ICAN sued NIH to get access to emails during the pandemic and won. They’ve been reviewing the emails as batches come in. The latest batch contains a very interesting email in which an official with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation introduces Graham at NIH to the CEO of BioNTech on February 2, 2020, stating, “I wanted to take a moment to introduce you to each other regarding 2019-nCoV.” In response, Graham says, “Thank you for your interest in our antigen design effort for CoV vaccines,” and the two immediately set up a phone call. These emails occurred just 13 days after the first case of SARS-CoV-2 was found in the U.S. and over a month before the WHO declared a pandemic. In a follow-up email just three weeks later, BioNTech tells Graham that its “vaccine efforts are well under way” and that it is ready to discuss a “corresponding license agreement.” Also of note is that the Gates Foundation bought shares in BioNTech in September 2019 before COVID was declared. (More Info)

In a substack essay this week, John Leake writes: “It seems to me that a true education only begins when one graduates from college, and it never ends until one’s dying day. Common sense tends to decline with college education, but then returns as one continues on the path of experience and diligent learning. People sometimes ask me why Drs. Peter McCullough and Paul Marik broke ranks with so many of their academic medical colleagues during the pandemic. Because they continued performing investigative scholarship while most of their colleagues sat on their hands and waited for guidance from Fauci. In other words, most medical doctors in the United States acted more like clerics deferring to orthodoxy than true scholars.”

Citizen Action

The University of Nevada women’s volleyball team became the 5th university women’s team to forfeit their match against San Jose State. San Jose State insists on allowing a male student to play on their women’s volleyball team. Instead of playing, the Nevada women players held a press conference during game time and shared why they're holding the line. The U of Nevada team is the first school to specifically cite fairness & safety concerns as reason for forfeit. They are using the hashtag #boycott. Kudos to these women for their bravery & leadership. (More Info)

Self-proclaimed Canadian ‘misinformation expert’ Timothy Caulfield was speaking in West Vancouver this week. An anonymous person asked ChatGPT to write a poem about Timothy Caulfield. Here's what he got:

Ode to Timothy Caulfield Tim wears a medal, polished and grand,

An Order of Canada pinned to his hand.

With a nod to the crowd and a reverent bow,

He’s a guru of truth—or so he claims now. He’s Canada’s darling, the policymakers’ pet,

Yet in the shadow's he's no corporate threat.

A hack and a flack in a tailored disguise,

He deals in deception, peddling white lies. With words smooth as silk, he “debunks” with flair,

But the facts he serves are dust in thin air.

For behind every "truth" he solemnly spouts,

Lies a paycheck signed by pharma's big louts. Vaccines and pills, his holy decree,

The wonders of medicine, pure, debris-free.

Yet whispers of dangers are swept under rugs,

While he pushes the profits of unsafe drugs. A puppet on strings, he struts with pride,

Masking the fraud, the harm, the lies.

He’s no debunker—he’s a scam purveyor,

A pharma defender, a health betrayer. And though Tim’s beloved by the powers that be,

To the rest of us watching, it’s clear to see—

This “guru of truth” is nothing but smoke,

A snake-oil salesman, a bad pharma joke.

The poem was distributed to those attending the speaking event.

Legal

For the second time, Fanshawe College in London, Ontario, has been ordered to compensate an employee placed on unpaid leave under its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In the latest case, Arbitrator Norman Jesin ruled in favour of Michael Kennelly, a professor at Fanshawe’s London Campus, who challenged the college’s refusal to grant him a religious exemption from its vaccine policy. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union represented Kennelly and contended that the college’s refusal violated his rights under both the Ontario Human Rights Code and the terms of his employment contract. Jesin’s decision includes a declaration that Kennelly’s rights were infringed, entitling him to compensation for the time he was on unpaid leave. This compensation will cover lost earnings, seniority, service credits, and any other benefits he would have accumulated had he remained employed. In a related decision back in February 2024, Arbitrator Larry Steinberg ruled in favour of Andrew Wing, a Fanshawe College professor who was placed on unpaid leave despite working entirely remotely. Steinberg ruled that Fanshawe’s enforcement of its vaccine policy was “not reasonable” given Wing’s fully remote position. (More Info) Rath & Company, the law firm representing Alberta business owners in a class action lawsuit against the Alberta government over COVID-19 restrictions, has cleared a crucial legal hurdle. Justice Colin C.J. Feasby of the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta certified the case, allowing it to proceed as a class action. The lawsuit, led by plaintiffs Rebecca Ingram and Christopher Scott, challenges the authority of Alberta’s government in implementing business restrictions through Chief Medical Officer of Health orders, which the plaintiffs allege were unauthorized and illegally imposed. The class action seeks compensation on behalf of a broad group of Alberta business owners, claiming that the health orders, issued ostensibly under public health directives, resulted in devastating financial losses. The court confirmed that the lawsuit can proceed on multiple claims, including negligence, bad faith, and misfeasance in public office.

A federal court ruled Monday that a lawsuit filed by a woman injured by AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine during a U.S. clinical trial can continue. The court rejected the drugmaker’s claim that a federal liability shield protects it from breach-of-contract claims. Brianne Dressen sued AstraZeneca in May, alleging she was injured and became disabled by the company’s vaccine in 2020 when she participated in the company’s clinical trial. According to the complaint, AstraZeneca’s consent form for trial participants promised enrolees medical treatment in the event of illness or injury suffered during the study. In its motion to dismiss, filed in June, AstraZeneca said that under the PREP Act of 2005 — which grants manufacturers of emergency countermeasures such as COVID-19 vaccines immunity from legal liability — Dressen could not sue the vaccine maker for her injuries. But in his Nov. 4 ruling, Chief Judge Robert J. Shelby of the U.S. District Court in Utah said the PREP Act’s liability shield does not extend to breach-of-contract claims. He said the basis of Dressen’s claim “is a broken promise, not a countermeasure.” (More Info)

Medicine

The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity was released this week. It is a ground breaking, historic account compiled from the reports of medical experts and analysts from around the globe. This book unveils shocking details of fraudulent clinical trials and exposes Pfizer's crimes against humanity that have placed lives at risk and altered the course of healthcare as we know it.

Robert Kennedy Jr. has announced that the Trump administration will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from tap water on day one. “On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” Kennedy wrote. “Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.” Fluoridation is a dated practice that infringes on medical ethics by ignoring informed consent and lacks the rigorous scientific backing that its promoters claim makes it “safe and effective”. This courageous action is exactly the type of leadership our nation needs. (More Info)

A new CDC report published on October 31, 2024, has documented an all-time low in COVID-19 vaccine uptake among healthcare workers across the United States during the 2023–2024 respiratory virus season. The CDC’s data shows that only 15.3% of healthcare workers in acute care hospitals and 10.5% of those in nursing homes received the updated 2023–2024 COVID-19 vaccine during October 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The report noted that many healthcare workers express reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness and safety. Recent surveys cited in the report by the CDC indicate that, while healthcare workers acknowledge the risks posed by COVID-19, they are often hesitant to get vaccinated or recommend vaccination to patients.

A Press Release from France declares the following: "A legal proceeding was lodged on October 11, 2024 by scientists, citizens and victims, at the MONTREUIL Administrative Court in France seeking a ban on the prescription and supply of PFIZER-BioNTech's COMIRNATY and MODERNA's SPIKEVAX vaccines and their withdrawal from the market by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines. According to the French Public Health Code, a medicine must be withdrawn from the market if : It is harmful; It does not allow therapeutic results to be obtained; It does not have the declared composition, in terms of quality and quantity; It presents an unfavourable benefit/risk ratio; Checks on the product or its ingredients have not been carried out. If one of these conditions is met, the Director of the public health, must, in the interests of public health, prohibit the prescription and supply of the medicinal product and withdraw it from the market. supply of the medicinal product and withdraw it from the market. This power is not discretionary The Director of the must therefore prohibit the prescription and supply of these vaccines and withdraw them from the market." (More Info)

A study by Rogers et al, titled COVID-19 Vaccines: A Risk Factor for Cerebral Thrombotic Syndromes, was just published after successful peer-review in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science. They found that brain clots are 112,000% more likely to occur after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine than after receiving an influenza vaccine. When comparing COVID-19 vaccines to all other vaccines combined, the likelihood is 20,700% higher. Their study calls for an immediate global moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines with an absolute contraindication in women of reproductive age.

Related Material